The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 with fans eagerly waiting for its outcome. The tournament started on 20 July 2023 this summer and for the first time, it will be hosted by two countries, New Zealand and Australia. Traditionally the tournament featured 24 teams which has been upgraded to feature 32 teams this year.
Since its introduction in 1991, the United States has had a dominant run, reaching the semi-final in all the editions of The FIFA World Cup, and winning four titles in the years 1991, 1999, 2015, and 2019. Not only that, but in the recent history of the tournament they have reached the final in 3 editions, i.e., 2011, 2015, and 2019.
List of FIFA Women's World Cup Winners (1991 - 2023)
Here is the full list of winners and runner up year by year:
|
Year
|
Winner
|
Runner-up
|
Third place
|
1991
|
United States
|
Norway
|
Sweden
|
1995
|
Norway
|
Germany
|
United States
|
1999
|
United States
|
China
|
Brazil
|
2003
|
Germany
|
Sweden
|
United States
|
2007
|
Germany
|
Brazil
|
United States
|
2011
|
Japan
|
United States
|
Sweden
|
2015
|
United States
|
Japan
|
England
|
2019
|
United States
|
Netherlands
|
Sweden
|
2023
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
TBA
The United States Women’s National Team beat Japan in the 2015 edition and in 2019 they beat the Netherlands. This has created a chance for them to create history by becoming the only team to win the tournament 3 times in succession.
List of FIFA World Cup Winners By Nation, Number and Year-wise
As mentioned earlier, the United States has dominated the tournament throughout its history. They won in1991, 1999, 2015, and 2019. Here is the list of winners by Nations
|
National team
|
Wins
|
Runners-up
|
Total finals
|
Years won
|
Years runners-up
|
United States
|
4
|
1
|
5
|
1991, 1999, 2015, 2019
|
2011
|
Germany
|
2
|
1
|
3
|
2003, 2007
|
1995
|
Japan
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
2011
|
2015
|
Norway
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
1995
|
1991
|
Brazil
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
–
|
2007
|
China
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
–
|
1999
|
Netherlands
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
–
|
2019
|
Sweden
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
–
|
2003
As the tournament progresses to the final, it will be interesting to know whether the United States will be able to script history and win 3 tournaments in a row. The final will be played in Stadium Australia, Australia on 20th August 2023.
ALSO READ -