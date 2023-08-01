The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 with fans eagerly waiting for its outcome. The tournament started on 20 July 2023 this summer and for the first time, it will be hosted by two countries, New Zealand and Australia. Traditionally the tournament featured 24 teams which has been upgraded to feature 32 teams this year.

Since its introduction in 1991, the United States has had a dominant run, reaching the semi-final in all the editions of The FIFA World Cup, and winning four titles in the years 1991, 1999, 2015, and 2019. Not only that, but in the recent history of the tournament they have reached the final in 3 editions, i.e., 2011, 2015, and 2019.