Updated List of FIFA Women's World Cup Winners (1991 - 2023)

Since its introduction in 1991, the United States has had a dominant run, reaching the semi-final in all the editions of The FIFA World Cup, and winning four titles in the years 1991, 1999, 2015, and 2019.

Mohammad Jazib
By Mohammad Jazib
Aug 1, 2023, 13:40 EDT
FIFA Women’s World Cup Winners: Get here full list of FIFA Women’s World Cup Winners along with year, runner up, third place and number of years won by different countries.
FIFA Women’s World Cup Winners: Get here full list of FIFA Women’s World Cup Winners along with year, runner up, third place and number of years won by different countries.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 with fans eagerly waiting for its outcome. The tournament started on 20 July 2023 this summer and for the first time, it will be hosted by two countries, New Zealand and Australia. Traditionally the tournament featured 24 teams which has been upgraded to feature 32 teams this year.

Since its introduction in 1991, the United States has had a dominant run, reaching the semi-final in all the editions of The FIFA World Cup, and winning four titles in the years 1991, 1999, 2015, and 2019. Not only that, but in the recent history of the tournament they have reached the final in 3 editions, i.e., 2011, 2015, and 2019.  

List of FIFA Women's World Cup Winners (1991 - 2023)

FIFA Women’s World Cup Winners: Get here full list of FIFA Women’s World Cup Winners along with year, runner up, third place and number of years won by different countries.

Here is the full list of winners and runner up year by year:

Year

Winner

Runner-up

Third place

1991

United States

Norway

Sweden

1995

Norway

Germany

United States

1999

United States

China

Brazil

2003

Germany

Sweden

United States

2007

Germany

Brazil

United States

2011

Japan

United States

Sweden

2015

United States

Japan

England

2019

United States

Netherlands

Sweden

2023

TBA

TBA

TBA

The United States Women’s National Team beat Japan in the 2015 edition and in 2019 they beat the Netherlands. This has created a chance for them to create history by becoming the only team to win the tournament 3 times in succession.

List of FIFA World Cup Winners By Nation, Number and Year-wise

As mentioned earlier, the United States has dominated the tournament throughout its history. They won in1991, 1999, 2015, and 2019.  Here is the list of winners by Nations

National team

Wins

Runners-up

Total finals

Years won

Years runners-up

United States

4

1

5

1991, 1999, 2015, 2019

2011

Germany

2

1

3

2003, 2007

1995

Japan

1

1

2

2011

2015

Norway

1

1

2

1995

1991

Brazil

0

1

1

2007

China

0

1

1

1999

Netherlands

0

1

1

2019

Sweden

0

1

1

2003

As the tournament progresses to the final, it will be interesting to know whether the United States will be able to script history and win 3 tournaments in a row. The final will be played in Stadium Australia, Australia on 20th August 2023.

ALSO READ -

Get here updated US News and Trending Topics along with Puzzles Games, Popular Sports and Explainers at Jagran Josh. Also check here latest Education News, GK Questions and Current Affairs.

Trending Tags

Trending