FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Match Results, Goal Scorers, Group Standings and Points Table

In the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, history is being made as 32 national teams clash in the tournament for the very first time.
In the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, history is being made as 32 national teams clash in the tournament for the very first time. Half of the teams will face elimination after the group stage. The 32 teams are divided into eight groups, each comprising four teams. Only the top two teams from each group will progress to the Round of 16.

Australia and New Zealand, the co-hosts, have started strongly with victories, along with several title contenders like USA, England, Spain, and Japan. However, Olympic champions Canada are facing some early troubles. The group stage will conclude on August 3, leaving 16 nations standing in the race to reach the final, scheduled for August 20 in Sydney, Australia.

Below are the updated tables, standings, and results for the group stage. In the case of tie-on points, the first tiebreaker is goal difference, followed by goals scored, if necessary.

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Standings, Point Tables and Match Result

2023 Women's World Cup Group A table & fixtures

Team

PTS

GP

W

L

D

GF

GA

GD

1. Switzerland

3

1

1

0

0

2

0

+2

2. New Zealand

3

1

1

0

0

1

0

+1

3. Norway

0

1

0

1

0

0

1

-1

4. Philippines

0

1

0

1

0

0

1

-2

Group A match schedule

Date

Match Result

City

Thu, July 20

New Zealand 1-0 Norway

Auckland (NZL)

Fri, July 21

Philippines 0-2 Switzerland

Dunedin (NZL)

Tue, July 25

New Zealand vs. Philippines

Wellington (NZL)

Tue, July 25

Switzerland vs. Norway

Hamilton (NZL)

Sun, July 30

Switzerland vs. New Zealand

Dunedin (NZL)

Sun, July 30

Norway vs. Philippines

Auckland (NZL)

Women's World Cup Group B table & fixtures

Team

PTS

GP

W

L

D

GF

GA

GD

1. Australia

3

1

1

0

0

1

0

+1

2. Canada

1

1

0

0

1

0

0

0

3. Nigeria

1

1

0

0

1

0

0

0

4. Rep. of Ireland

0

1

0

1

0

0

1

-1

Group B match schedule

Date

Match

City

Thu, July 20

Australia 1-0 Rep. of Ireland

Sydney (AUS)

Fri, July 21

Nigeria 0-0 Canada

Melbourne (AUS)

Wed, July 26

Canada vs. Rep. of Ireland

Perth (AUS)

Thu, July 27

Australia vs. Nigeria

Brisbane (AUS)

Mon, July 31

Canada vs. Australia

Melbourne (AUS)

Mon, July 31

Rep. of Ireland vs. Nigeria

Brisbane (AUS)

Women's World Cup Group C table & fixtures

 

Team

PTS

GP

W

L

D

GF

GA

GD

1.

Japan

3

1

1

0

0

5

0

+5

2.

Spain

3

1

1

0

0

3

0

+3

3.

Costa Rica

0

1

0

1

0

0

3

-3

4.

Zambia

0

1

0

1

0

0

5

-5

Group C match schedule

Date

Match Result

City

Fri, July 21

Spain 3-0 Costa Rica

Wellington (NZL) 

Sat, July 22

Zambia 0-5 Japan

Hamilton (NZL)

Wed, July 26

Spain vs. Zambia

Auckland (NZL)

Wed, July 26

Japan vs. Costa Rica

Dunedin (NZL)

Mon, July 31

Japan vs. Spain

Wellington (NZL)

Mon, July 31

Costa Rica vs. Zambia

Hamilton (NZL)

Women's World Cup Group D table & fixtures

Team

PTS

GP

W

L

D

GF

GA

GD

1. England

3

1

1

0

0

1

0

+1

2. Denmark

3

1

1

0

0

1

0

+1

3. China

0

1

0

1

0

0

1

-1

4. Haiti

0

1

0

1

0

0

1

-1

Group D match schedule

Date

Match Result

Time

(AEST)

Time

(ET)

City

Sat, July 22

England 1-0 Haiti

Highlights

 

Brisbane (AUS)

Sat, July 22

Denmark 1-0 China

Highlights

 

Perth (AUS)

Fri, July 28

England vs. Denmark

6:30 p.m.

4:30 a.m.

Sydney (AUS)

Fri, July 28

China vs. Haiti

8:30 p.m.

7 a.m.

Adelaide (AUS)

Tue, Aug. 1

China vs. England

8:30 p.m.

7 a.m.

Adelaide (AUS)

Tue, Aug. 1

Haiti vs. Denmark

7 p.m.

7 a.m.

Perth (AUS)

Women's World Cup Group E table & fixtures

Team

PTS

GP

W

L

D

GF

GA

GD

1. USA

3

1

1

0

0

3

0

+3

2. Netherlands

3

1

1

0

0

1

0

+1

3. Portugal

0

1

0

0

1

0

1

-1

4. Vietnam

0

1

0

1

0

0

3

-3

Group E match schedule

Date

Match

City

Sat, July 22

USA 3-0 Vietnam

Auckland (NZL)

Sun, July 23

Netherlands 1-0 Portugal

Dunedin (NZL)

Thu, July 27

USA vs. Netherlands

Wellington (NZL)

Thu, July 27

Portugal vs. Vietnam

Hamilton (NZL)

Tue, Aug. 1

Portugal vs. USA

Auckland (NZL)

Tue, Aug. 1

Vietnam vs. Netherlands

Dunedin (NZL)

Women's World Cup Group F table & fixtures

Team

PTS

GP

W

L

D

GF

GA

GD

France

1

1

0

0

1

0

0

0

Jamaica

1

1

0

0

1

0

0

0

Brazil

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Panama

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Group F match schedule

Date

Match

City

Sun, July 23

France 0-0 Jamaica

Sydney (AUS)

Mon, July 24

Brazil vs. Panama

Adelaide (AUS)

Sat, July 29

France vs. Brazil

Brisbane (AUS)

Sat, July 29

Panama vs. Jamaica

Perth (AUS)

Wed, Aug. 2

Panama vs. France

Sydney (AUS)

Wed, Aug. 2

Jamaica vs. Brazil

Melbourne (AUS)

Women's World Cup Group G table & fixtures

Team

PTS

GP

W

L

D

GF

GA

GD

Sweden

3

1

1

0

0

2

1

+1

Italy

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Argentina

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

South Africa

0

1

0

1

0

1

2

-1

Group G match schedule

Date

Match

City

Sun, July 23

Sweden 2-1 South Africa

Wellington (NZL)

Mon, July 24

Italy vs. Argentina

Auckland (NZL)

Fri, July 28

Argentina vs. South Africa

Dunedin (NZL)

Sat, July 29

Sweden vs. Italy

Wellington (NZL)

Wed, Aug. 2

Argentina vs. Sweden

Hamilton (NZL)

Wed, Aug. 2

South Africa vs. Italy

Wellington (NZL)

Women's World Cup Group H table & fixtures

Team

PTS

GP

W

L

D

GF

GA

GD

Germany

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Morocco

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Colombia

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

South Korea

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Group H match schedule

Date

Match

Time

(AEST)

Time

(ET)

City

Mon, July 24

Germany vs. Morocco

6:30 p.m.

4:30 a.m.

Melbourne (AUS)

Tue, July 25

Colombia vs. South Korea

12 p.m.

10 p.m.

(July 25)

Sydney (AUS)

Sun, July 30

Germany vs. Colombia

7:30 p.m.

5:30 a.m.

Sydney (AUS)

Sun, July 30

South Korea vs. Morocco

2 p.m.

12:30 a.m.

Adelaide (AUS)

Thu, Aug. 3

South Korea vs. Germany

8 p.m.

6 a.m.

Brisbane (AUS)

Thu, Aug. 3

Morocco vs. Colombia

6 p.m.

6 a.m.

Perth (AUS)

Women's World Cup Round of 16

Date

Match

Time

(AEST)

Time

(ET)

City

Sat, Aug. 5

1A vs. 2C

3 p.m.

1 a.m.

Auckland (NZL)

Sat, Aug. 5

1C vs. 2A

6 p.m.

4 a.m.

Wellington (NZL)

Sun, Aug. 6

1E vs. 2G

12 p.m.

10 p.m.

(Aug. 5)

Sydney (AUS)

Sun, Aug. 6

1G vs. 2E

7 p.m.

5 a.m.

Melbourne (AUS)

Mon, Aug. 7

1B vs. 2D

8:30 p.m.

6:30 a.m.

Sydney (AUS)

Mon, Aug. 7

1D vs. 2B

5:30 p.m.

3:30 a.m.

Brisbane (AUS)

Tue, Aug. 8

1F vs. 2H

8:30 p.m.

7 a.m.

Adelaide (AUS)

Tue, Aug. 8

1H vs. 2F

6 p.m.

4 a.m.

Melbourne (AUS)

The results will be updated with time.
