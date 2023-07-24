FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Match Results, Goal Scorers, Group Standings and Points Table
In the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, history is being made as 32 national teams clash in the tournament for the very first time. Half of the teams will face elimination after the group stage. The 32 teams are divided into eight groups, each comprising four teams. Only the top two teams from each group will progress to the Round of 16.
Australia and New Zealand, the co-hosts, have started strongly with victories, along with several title contenders like USA, England, Spain, and Japan. However, Olympic champions Canada are facing some early troubles. The group stage will conclude on August 3, leaving 16 nations standing in the race to reach the final, scheduled for August 20 in Sydney, Australia.
Below are the updated tables, standings, and results for the group stage. In the case of tie-on points, the first tiebreaker is goal difference, followed by goals scored, if necessary.
2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Standings, Point Tables and Match Result
2023 Women's World Cup Group A table & fixtures
|
Team
|
PTS
|
GP
|
W
|
L
|
D
|
GF
|
GA
|
GD
|
1. Switzerland
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
+2
|
2. New Zealand
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
+1
|
3. Norway
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
-1
|
4. Philippines
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
-2
Group A match schedule
|
Date
|
Match Result
|
City
|
Thu, July 20
|
New Zealand 1-0 Norway
|
Auckland (NZL)
|
Fri, July 21
|
Philippines 0-2 Switzerland
|
Dunedin (NZL)
|
Tue, July 25
|
New Zealand vs. Philippines
|
Wellington (NZL)
|
Tue, July 25
|
Switzerland vs. Norway
|
Hamilton (NZL)
|
Sun, July 30
|
Switzerland vs. New Zealand
|
Dunedin (NZL)
|
Sun, July 30
|
Norway vs. Philippines
|
Auckland (NZL)
Women's World Cup Group B table & fixtures
|
Team
|
PTS
|
GP
|
W
|
L
|
D
|
GF
|
GA
|
GD
|
1. Australia
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
+1
|
2. Canada
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3. Nigeria
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4. Rep. of Ireland
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
-1
Group B match schedule
|
Date
|
Match
|
City
|
Thu, July 20
|
Australia 1-0 Rep. of Ireland
|
Sydney (AUS)
|
Fri, July 21
|
Nigeria 0-0 Canada
|
Melbourne (AUS)
|
Wed, July 26
|
Canada vs. Rep. of Ireland
|
Perth (AUS)
|
Thu, July 27
|
Australia vs. Nigeria
|
Brisbane (AUS)
|
Mon, July 31
|
Canada vs. Australia
|
Melbourne (AUS)
|
Mon, July 31
|
Rep. of Ireland vs. Nigeria
|
Brisbane (AUS)
Women's World Cup Group C table & fixtures
|
|
Team
|
PTS
|
GP
|
W
|
L
|
D
|
GF
|
GA
|
GD
|
1.
|
Japan
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
0
|
+5
|
2.
|
Spain
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
+3
|
3.
|
Costa Rica
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
-3
|
4.
|
Zambia
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
-5
Group C match schedule
|
Date
|
Match Result
|
City
|
Fri, July 21
|
Spain 3-0 Costa Rica
|
Wellington (NZL)
|
Sat, July 22
|
Zambia 0-5 Japan
|
Hamilton (NZL)
|
Wed, July 26
|
Spain vs. Zambia
|
Auckland (NZL)
|
Wed, July 26
|
Japan vs. Costa Rica
|
Dunedin (NZL)
|
Mon, July 31
|
Japan vs. Spain
|
Wellington (NZL)
|
Mon, July 31
|
Costa Rica vs. Zambia
|
Hamilton (NZL)
Women's World Cup Group D table & fixtures
|
Team
|
PTS
|
GP
|
W
|
L
|
D
|
GF
|
GA
|
GD
|
1. England
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
+1
|
2. Denmark
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
+1
|
3. China
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
-1
|
4. Haiti
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
-1
Group D match schedule
|
Date
|
Match Result
|
Time
(AEST)
|
Time
(ET)
|
City
|
Sat, July 22
|
England 1-0 Haiti
|
|
|
Brisbane (AUS)
|
Sat, July 22
|
Denmark 1-0 China
|
|
|
Perth (AUS)
|
Fri, July 28
|
England vs. Denmark
|
6:30 p.m.
|
4:30 a.m.
|
Sydney (AUS)
|
Fri, July 28
|
China vs. Haiti
|
8:30 p.m.
|
7 a.m.
|
Adelaide (AUS)
|
Tue, Aug. 1
|
China vs. England
|
8:30 p.m.
|
7 a.m.
|
Adelaide (AUS)
|
Tue, Aug. 1
|
Haiti vs. Denmark
|
7 p.m.
|
7 a.m.
|
Perth (AUS)
Women's World Cup Group E table & fixtures
|
Team
|
PTS
|
GP
|
W
|
L
|
D
|
GF
|
GA
|
GD
|
1. USA
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
+3
|
2. Netherlands
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
+1
|
3. Portugal
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
-1
|
4. Vietnam
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
-3
Group E match schedule
|
Date
|
Match
|
City
|
Sat, July 22
|
USA 3-0 Vietnam
|
Auckland (NZL)
|
Sun, July 23
|
Netherlands 1-0 Portugal
|
Dunedin (NZL)
|
Thu, July 27
|
USA vs. Netherlands
|
Wellington (NZL)
|
Thu, July 27
|
Portugal vs. Vietnam
|
Hamilton (NZL)
|
Tue, Aug. 1
|
Portugal vs. USA
|
Auckland (NZL)
|
Tue, Aug. 1
|
Vietnam vs. Netherlands
|
Dunedin (NZL)
Women's World Cup Group F table & fixtures
|
Team
|
PTS
|
GP
|
W
|
L
|
D
|
GF
|
GA
|
GD
|
France
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Jamaica
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Brazil
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Panama
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
Group F match schedule
|
Date
|
Match
|
City
|
Sun, July 23
|
France 0-0 Jamaica
|
Sydney (AUS)
|
Mon, July 24
|
Brazil vs. Panama
|
Adelaide (AUS)
|
Sat, July 29
|
France vs. Brazil
|
Brisbane (AUS)
|
Sat, July 29
|
Panama vs. Jamaica
|
Perth (AUS)
|
Wed, Aug. 2
|
Panama vs. France
|
Sydney (AUS)
|
Wed, Aug. 2
|
Jamaica vs. Brazil
|
Melbourne (AUS)
Women's World Cup Group G table & fixtures
|
Team
|
PTS
|
GP
|
W
|
L
|
D
|
GF
|
GA
|
GD
|
Sweden
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
+1
|
Italy
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Argentina
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
South Africa
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
-1
Group G match schedule
|
Date
|
Match
|
City
|
Sun, July 23
|
Sweden 2-1 South Africa
|
Wellington (NZL)
|
Mon, July 24
|
Italy vs. Argentina
|
Auckland (NZL)
|
Fri, July 28
|
Argentina vs. South Africa
|
Dunedin (NZL)
|
Sat, July 29
|
Sweden vs. Italy
|
Wellington (NZL)
|
Wed, Aug. 2
|
Argentina vs. Sweden
|
Hamilton (NZL)
|
Wed, Aug. 2
|
South Africa vs. Italy
|
Wellington (NZL)
Women's World Cup Group H table & fixtures
|
Team
|
PTS
|
GP
|
W
|
L
|
D
|
GF
|
GA
|
GD
|
Germany
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Morocco
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Colombia
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
South Korea
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
Group H match schedule
|
Date
|
Match
|
Time
(AEST)
|
Time
(ET)
|
City
|
Mon, July 24
|
Germany vs. Morocco
|
6:30 p.m.
|
4:30 a.m.
|
Melbourne (AUS)
|
Tue, July 25
|
Colombia vs. South Korea
|
12 p.m.
|
10 p.m.
(July 25)
|
Sydney (AUS)
|
Sun, July 30
|
Germany vs. Colombia
|
7:30 p.m.
|
5:30 a.m.
|
Sydney (AUS)
|
Sun, July 30
|
South Korea vs. Morocco
|
2 p.m.
|
12:30 a.m.
|
Adelaide (AUS)
|
Thu, Aug. 3
|
South Korea vs. Germany
|
8 p.m.
|
6 a.m.
|
Brisbane (AUS)
|
Thu, Aug. 3
|
Morocco vs. Colombia
|
6 p.m.
|
6 a.m.
|
Perth (AUS)
Women's World Cup Round of 16
|
Date
|
Match
|
Time
(AEST)
|
Time
(ET)
|
City
|
Sat, Aug. 5
|
1A vs. 2C
|
3 p.m.
|
1 a.m.
|
Auckland (NZL)
|
Sat, Aug. 5
|
1C vs. 2A
|
6 p.m.
|
4 a.m.
|
Wellington (NZL)
|
Sun, Aug. 6
|
1E vs. 2G
|
12 p.m.
|
10 p.m.
(Aug. 5)
|
Sydney (AUS)
|
Sun, Aug. 6
|
1G vs. 2E
|
7 p.m.
|
5 a.m.
|
Melbourne (AUS)
|
Mon, Aug. 7
|
1B vs. 2D
|
8:30 p.m.
|
6:30 a.m.
|
Sydney (AUS)
|
Mon, Aug. 7
|
1D vs. 2B
|
5:30 p.m.
|
3:30 a.m.
|
Brisbane (AUS)
|
Tue, Aug. 8
|
1F vs. 2H
|
8:30 p.m.
|
7 a.m.
|
Adelaide (AUS)
|
Tue, Aug. 8
|
1H vs. 2F
|
6 p.m.
|
4 a.m.
|
Melbourne (AUS)
The results will be updated with time.