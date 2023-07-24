FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Match Results, Goal Scorers, Group Standings and Points Table

In the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, history is being made as 32 national teams clash in the tournament for the very first time. Half of the teams will face elimination after the group stage. The 32 teams are divided into eight groups, each comprising four teams. Only the top two teams from each group will progress to the Round of 16.

Australia and New Zealand, the co-hosts, have started strongly with victories, along with several title contenders like USA, England, Spain, and Japan. However, Olympic champions Canada are facing some early troubles. The group stage will conclude on August 3, leaving 16 nations standing in the race to reach the final, scheduled for August 20 in Sydney, Australia.

Below are the updated tables, standings, and results for the group stage. In the case of tie-on points, the first tiebreaker is goal difference, followed by goals scored, if necessary.

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Standings, Point Tables and Match Result

2023 Women's World Cup Group A table & fixtures

Team PTS GP W L D GF GA GD 1. Switzerland 3 1 1 0 0 2 0 +2 2. New Zealand 3 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3. Norway 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 -1 4. Philippines 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 -2

Group A match schedule

Date Match Result City Thu, July 20 New Zealand 1-0 Norway Auckland (NZL) Fri, July 21 Philippines 0-2 Switzerland Dunedin (NZL) Tue, July 25 New Zealand vs. Philippines Wellington (NZL) Tue, July 25 Switzerland vs. Norway Hamilton (NZL) Sun, July 30 Switzerland vs. New Zealand Dunedin (NZL) Sun, July 30 Norway vs. Philippines Auckland (NZL)

Women's World Cup Group B table & fixtures

Team PTS GP W L D GF GA GD 1. Australia 3 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 2. Canada 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 3. Nigeria 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 4. Rep. of Ireland 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 -1

Group B match schedule

Date Match City Thu, July 20 Australia 1-0 Rep. of Ireland Sydney (AUS) Fri, July 21 Nigeria 0-0 Canada Melbourne (AUS) Wed, July 26 Canada vs. Rep. of Ireland Perth (AUS) Thu, July 27 Australia vs. Nigeria Brisbane (AUS) Mon, July 31 Canada vs. Australia Melbourne (AUS) Mon, July 31 Rep. of Ireland vs. Nigeria Brisbane (AUS)

Women's World Cup Group C table & fixtures

Team PTS GP W L D GF GA GD 1. Japan 3 1 1 0 0 5 0 +5 2. Spain 3 1 1 0 0 3 0 +3 3. Costa Rica 0 1 0 1 0 0 3 -3 4. Zambia 0 1 0 1 0 0 5 -5

Group C match schedule

Date Match Result City Fri, July 21 Spain 3-0 Costa Rica Wellington (NZL) Sat, July 22 Zambia 0-5 Japan Hamilton (NZL) Wed, July 26 Spain vs. Zambia Auckland (NZL) Wed, July 26 Japan vs. Costa Rica Dunedin (NZL) Mon, July 31 Japan vs. Spain Wellington (NZL) Mon, July 31 Costa Rica vs. Zambia Hamilton (NZL)

Women's World Cup Group D table & fixtures

Team PTS GP W L D GF GA GD 1. England 3 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 2. Denmark 3 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3. China 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 -1 4. Haiti 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 -1

Group D match schedule

Date Match Result Time (AEST) Time (ET) City Sat, July 22 England 1-0 Haiti Highlights Brisbane (AUS) Sat, July 22 Denmark 1-0 China Highlights Perth (AUS) Fri, July 28 England vs. Denmark 6:30 p.m. 4:30 a.m. Sydney (AUS) Fri, July 28 China vs. Haiti 8:30 p.m. 7 a.m. Adelaide (AUS) Tue, Aug. 1 China vs. England 8:30 p.m. 7 a.m. Adelaide (AUS) Tue, Aug. 1 Haiti vs. Denmark 7 p.m. 7 a.m. Perth (AUS)

Women's World Cup Group E table & fixtures

Team PTS GP W L D GF GA GD 1. USA 3 1 1 0 0 3 0 +3 2. Netherlands 3 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3. Portugal 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 4. Vietnam 0 1 0 1 0 0 3 -3

Group E match schedule

Date Match City Sat, July 22 USA 3-0 Vietnam Auckland (NZL) Sun, July 23 Netherlands 1-0 Portugal Dunedin (NZL) Thu, July 27 USA vs. Netherlands Wellington (NZL) Thu, July 27 Portugal vs. Vietnam Hamilton (NZL) Tue, Aug. 1 Portugal vs. USA Auckland (NZL) Tue, Aug. 1 Vietnam vs. Netherlands Dunedin (NZL)

Women's World Cup Group F table & fixtures

Team PTS GP W L D GF GA GD France 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 Jamaica 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 Brazil 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Panama 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group F match schedule

Date Match City Sun, July 23 France 0-0 Jamaica Sydney (AUS) Mon, July 24 Brazil vs. Panama Adelaide (AUS) Sat, July 29 France vs. Brazil Brisbane (AUS) Sat, July 29 Panama vs. Jamaica Perth (AUS) Wed, Aug. 2 Panama vs. France Sydney (AUS) Wed, Aug. 2 Jamaica vs. Brazil Melbourne (AUS)

Women's World Cup Group G table & fixtures

Team PTS GP W L D GF GA GD Sweden 3 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 Italy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Argentina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Africa 0 1 0 1 0 1 2 -1

Group G match schedule

Date Match City Sun, July 23 Sweden 2-1 South Africa Wellington (NZL) Mon, July 24 Italy vs. Argentina Auckland (NZL) Fri, July 28 Argentina vs. South Africa Dunedin (NZL) Sat, July 29 Sweden vs. Italy Wellington (NZL) Wed, Aug. 2 Argentina vs. Sweden Hamilton (NZL) Wed, Aug. 2 South Africa vs. Italy Wellington (NZL)

Women's World Cup Group H table & fixtures

Team PTS GP W L D GF GA GD Germany 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morocco 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colombia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group H match schedule

Date Match Time (AEST) Time (ET) City Mon, July 24 Germany vs. Morocco 6:30 p.m. 4:30 a.m. Melbourne (AUS) Tue, July 25 Colombia vs. South Korea 12 p.m. 10 p.m. (July 25) Sydney (AUS) Sun, July 30 Germany vs. Colombia 7:30 p.m. 5:30 a.m. Sydney (AUS) Sun, July 30 South Korea vs. Morocco 2 p.m. 12:30 a.m. Adelaide (AUS) Thu, Aug. 3 South Korea vs. Germany 8 p.m. 6 a.m. Brisbane (AUS) Thu, Aug. 3 Morocco vs. Colombia 6 p.m. 6 a.m. Perth (AUS)

Women's World Cup Round of 16

Date Match Time (AEST) Time (ET) City Sat, Aug. 5 1A vs. 2C 3 p.m. 1 a.m. Auckland (NZL) Sat, Aug. 5 1C vs. 2A 6 p.m. 4 a.m. Wellington (NZL) Sun, Aug. 6 1E vs. 2G 12 p.m. 10 p.m. (Aug. 5) Sydney (AUS) Sun, Aug. 6 1G vs. 2E 7 p.m. 5 a.m. Melbourne (AUS) Mon, Aug. 7 1B vs. 2D 8:30 p.m. 6:30 a.m. Sydney (AUS) Mon, Aug. 7 1D vs. 2B 5:30 p.m. 3:30 a.m. Brisbane (AUS) Tue, Aug. 8 1F vs. 2H 8:30 p.m. 7 a.m. Adelaide (AUS) Tue, Aug. 8 1H vs. 2F 6 p.m. 4 a.m. Melbourne (AUS)

The results will be updated with time.