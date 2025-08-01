Current Affairs One Liners 1 August 2025: Vice Chief of Naval Staff

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Results 2025 OUT
Current Affairs One Liners 1 August 2025: Jagran Josh presents today's One Liner Current Affairs for students preparing for competitive exams and for well-informed readers. This section includes questions related to Nilgiri-class ships, World Lung Cancer Day 2025, and more.

Aug 1, 2025, 17:11 IST
Current Affairs One Liners 1 August 2025
Current Affairs One Liners 1 August 2025

Current Affairs One Liners 1 August 2025: Jagran Josh presents today’s One Liner Current Affairs for students preparing for competitive exams and for well-informed readers. This section includes questions related to Nilgiri-class ships, World Lung Cancer Day 2025, and more.

  • Who has recently assumed charge as the Vice Chief of Naval Staff? – Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan

  • Which category’s third ship was recently handed over to the Indian Navy in Kolkata? – Nilgiri-class

  • When is World Lung Cancer Day observed every year? – 1st August

  • Who has been appointed as the new head of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre? – A. Rajarajan

  • How many Centres of Excellence were recognised under the National Critical Mineral Mission by the Ministry of Mines? – Seven

  • DPPIIT signed an MoU with which organisation to promote innovation in affordable housing and PropTech sectors? – HDFC Capital Advisors Limited

  • Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary, recently in news, is located in which state? – Odisha

  • To how many districts has the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme been expanded across India? – 751

