Current Affairs One Liners 1 August 2025: Vice Chief of Naval Staff

Current Affairs One Liners 1 August 2025: Jagran Josh presents today’s One Liner Current Affairs for students preparing for competitive exams and for well-informed readers. This section includes questions related to Nilgiri-class ships, World Lung Cancer Day 2025, and more.
-
Who has recently assumed charge as the Vice Chief of Naval Staff? – Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan
-
Which category’s third ship was recently handed over to the Indian Navy in Kolkata? – Nilgiri-class
-
When is World Lung Cancer Day observed every year? – 1st August
-
Who has been appointed as the new head of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre? – A. Rajarajan
-
How many Centres of Excellence were recognised under the National Critical Mineral Mission by the Ministry of Mines? – Seven
-
DPPIIT signed an MoU with which organisation to promote innovation in affordable housing and PropTech sectors? – HDFC Capital Advisors Limited
-
Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary, recently in news, is located in which state? – Odisha
-
To how many districts has the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme been expanded across India? – 751
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation