NBSE HSSLC Routine 2026: Download Nagaland Board Class 12th Exam Time Table PDF

NBSE HSSLC Routine 2026: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has announced the HSSLC (Class 12) exam dates for 2026. The Class 12 exams will start from February 12, 2026, and will be held from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon. The application process for the HSSLC exams began in September. Students can download the full exam routine from the official NBSE website, nbsenl.edu.in.
The NBSE HSSLC practical exams will be conducted from December 3 to December 12. All students must reach the exam centre on time as mentioned on their hall ticket. They must carry a printed copy of their admit card and a valid ID for verification.
NBSE HSSLC Routine 2026
Students can check the table below for NBSE HSSLC Routine 2026:
|
Subjects
|
Exam Date
|
English
|
February 12
|
Geography / Music
|
February 14
|
Sociology / Business Studies
|
February 17
|
Education / Psychology / Entrepreneurship
|
February 19
|
Political Science / Fundamentals of Business Mathematics / Physics
|
February 23
|
Alternative English / Hindi / Bengali / Tenyidie / Sumi / Ao / Lotha
|
February 25
|
Economics / Biology
|
February 27
|
History / Accountancy / Chemistry
|
March 2
|
Computer Science / Informatics Practices
|
March 4
|
Vocational Subjects (9:00 am to 11:00 am): Information Technology Enabled Services, Retail, Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness, Electronics and Hardware, Tourism and Hospitality, Agriculture, Automotive
|
March 6
|
Philosophy / Financial Market Management / Mathematics
|
March 9
How to Download NBSE HSSLC Routine 2026?
Students can check the following steps to download the NBSE HSSLC Routine 2026:
-
Go to the NBSE official website at nbsenl.edu.in.
-
On the homepage, look for options like “Notification”, “Examination”, or “Latest Updates”.
-
Scroll and look for a link that says something like “NBSE HSSLC Routine 2026” or “Class 12 Exam Routine 2026”.
-
Click on that link. The exam routine will open in a PDF file on your screen.
-
Click on the download link and save it.
NBSE HSSLC Routine 2026 helps students plan their studies and stay prepared for each subject. With clear exam dates and timings, students can revise well and appear confidently. Make sure to download the official schedule, carry your admit card, and follow all exam guidelines.
