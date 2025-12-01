NBSE HSSLC Routine 2026: Download Nagaland Board Class 12th Exam Time Table PDF

NBSE HSSLC Routine 2026: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has announced the HSSLC (Class 12) exam dates for 2026. The Class 12 exams will start from February 12, 2026, and will be held from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon. The application process for the HSSLC exams began in September. Students can download the full exam routine from the official NBSE website, nbsenl.edu.in.

The NBSE HSSLC practical exams will be conducted from December 3 to December 12. All students must reach the exam centre on time as mentioned on their hall ticket. They must carry a printed copy of their admit card and a valid ID for verification.

NBSE HSSLC Routine 2026

Students can check the table below for NBSE HSSLC Routine 2026: