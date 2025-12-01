Karnataka TET Hall Ticket Releasing Today
NBSE HSSLC Routine 2026: Download Nagaland Board Class 12th Exam Time Table PDF

By Aayesha Sharma
Dec 1, 2025, 14:32 IST

NBSE HSSLC Routine 2026: NBSE has released the HSSLC Routine 2026, with Class 12 exams starting from February 12. Students can download the timetable from the official website. The schedule includes subject-wise dates, exam timings, and practical exam details. Candidates must carry their admit card and reach the exam centre on time.

NBSE HSSLC Routine 2026
NBSE HSSLC Routine 2026

NBSE HSSLC Routine 2026: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has announced the HSSLC (Class 12) exam dates for 2026. The Class 12 exams will start from February 12, 2026, and will be held from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon. The application process for the HSSLC exams began in September. Students can download the full exam routine from the official NBSE website, nbsenl.edu.in.

The NBSE HSSLC practical exams will be conducted from December 3 to December 12. All students must reach the exam centre on time as mentioned on their hall ticket. They must carry a printed copy of their admit card and a valid ID for verification.

NBSE HSSLC Routine 2026 

Students can check the table below for NBSE HSSLC Routine 2026:

Subjects

Exam Date

English

February 12

Geography / Music

February 14

Sociology / Business Studies

February 17

Education / Psychology / Entrepreneurship

February 19

Political Science / Fundamentals of Business Mathematics / Physics

February 23

Alternative English / Hindi / Bengali / Tenyidie / Sumi / Ao / Lotha

February 25

Economics / Biology

February 27

History / Accountancy / Chemistry

March 2

Computer Science / Informatics Practices

March 4

Vocational Subjects (9:00 am to 11:00 am): Information Technology Enabled Services, Retail, Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness, Electronics and Hardware, Tourism and Hospitality, Agriculture, Automotive

March 6

Philosophy / Financial Market Management / Mathematics

March 9

How to Download NBSE HSSLC Routine 2026?

Students can check the following steps to download the NBSE HSSLC Routine 2026:

  • Go to the NBSE official website at nbsenl.edu.in.

  • On the homepage, look for options like “Notification”, “Examination”, or “Latest Updates”.

  • Scroll and look for a link that says something like “NBSE HSSLC Routine 2026” or “Class 12 Exam Routine 2026”.

  • Click on that link. The exam routine will open in a PDF file on your screen.

  • Click on the download link and save it.

NBSE HSSLC Routine 2026 helps students plan their studies and stay prepared for each subject. With clear exam dates and timings, students can revise well and appear confidently. Make sure to download the official schedule, carry your admit card, and follow all exam guidelines.

Also check:

NBSE HSLC Routine 2026

