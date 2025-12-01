PNB Recruitment 2025: Apply for 750 Local Bank Officer Posts at pnb.bank.in – Last Date Today

PNB LBO Apply Online Last Date: The Punjab National Bank is all set to close the PNB LBO Recruitment 2025 online application process today, December 1. Aspirants who are yet to register for 750 Local Bank Officer vacancies are advised to complete their applications at the earliest by visiting the official website, pnb.bank.in. No forms will be accepted after the due date.
This recruitment drive aims to fill 750 vacancies for the Local Bank Officer (LBO) posts. Candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria must ensure they complete their application form before the deadline to avoid any technical glitches or last-minute rush.
PNB LBO Recruitment 2025 Highlights
The registration process was started on November 3 and will conclude on December 1. Banking aspirant must submit their application form with accurate details to avoid getting disqualified. Selection will be done based on the performance in the Online Written test, Screening, Language Proficiency Test and Personal Interview. Shortlisted candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs. 48480-2000/7-62480-2340/2- 67160-2680/7-85920.
|
Punjab National Bank LBO Recruitment 2025- Overview
|
Bank Name
|
Punjab National Bank (PNB)
|
Posts
|
Local Bank Officer (LBO)
|
Vacancies
|
750
|
Exam Date
|
December 2025/January 2026
|
Number of Questions
|
150
|
Total Marks
|
150
|
Time Duration
|
180 Minutes
|
Selection Process
|
Online Written test, Screening, Language Proficiency Test, followed by Personal Interview
|
Salary
|
Rs. 48480-2000/7-62480-2340/2- 67160-2680/7-85920
|
Official website
|
pnb.bank.in
Punjab National Bank LBO Apply Online 2025 Last Date
As per the official notification, the Punjab National Bank LBO Apply Online process started on November 3 with the deadline set for December 1. The exam date will be announced shortly on the PNB website.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Notification Release Date
|
3rd November 2025
|
Apply Online Starts
|
3rd November 2025
|
Last Date to Apply
|
1st December 2025
PNB LBO Apply Online 2025 Link
Individuals must ensure they fulfil the eligibility criteria before submitting their applications to avoid rejection. The direct online application link is provided in the table below:
Punjab National Bank LBO Apply Online 2025 Direct Link
How to Apply Online for Punjab National Bank LBO Recruitment 2025?
-
Visit the official website of PNB at pnb.bank.in.
-
On the homepage, click on “PNB LBO Apply Online.”
-
If you are a new user, complete the registration form to generate user ID and password.
-
Log in and fill out the online application form with accurate details.
-
Upload required documents, photo, and signature in the prescribed format.
-
Pay the application fee through online mode.
-
Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.
Punjab National Bank LBO Application Fees 2025
Candidates applying for PNB LBO Exam 2025 must pay an application fee based on their category. They need to pay Rs 1180, while candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD categories must pay Rs. 59.
|
Category
|
Application Fees
|
SC/ST/PwBD category candidates
|
Rs. 50 + 18% GST = Rs. 59
|
All Others
|
Rs. 1000 + 18% GST = Rs. 1180
