PNB Recruitment 2025: Apply for 750 Local Bank Officer Posts at pnb.bank.in – Last Date Today

Punjab National Bank LBO Apply Online 2025 Last Date is December 1. The authorities will close the application process for 750 Local Bank Officer vacancies today. Submit your application form at pnb.bank.in or click on the direct apply online link provided in the article.

PNB LBO Apply Online Last Date: The Punjab National Bank is all set to close the PNB LBO Recruitment 2025 online application process today, December 1. Aspirants who are yet to register for 750 Local Bank Officer vacancies are advised to complete their applications at the earliest by visiting the official website, pnb.bank.in. No forms will be accepted after the due date.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 750 vacancies for the Local Bank Officer (LBO) posts. Candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria must ensure they complete their application form before the deadline to avoid any technical glitches or last-minute rush.

PNB LBO Recruitment 2025 Highlights

The registration process was started on November 3 and will conclude on December 1. Banking aspirant must submit their application form with accurate details to avoid getting disqualified. Selection will be done based on the performance in the Online Written test, Screening, Language Proficiency Test and Personal Interview. Shortlisted candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs. 48480-2000/7-62480-2340/2- 67160-2680/7-85920.

Punjab National Bank LBO Recruitment 2025- Overview

Bank Name

Punjab National Bank (PNB)

Posts

Local Bank Officer (LBO)

Vacancies

750

Exam Date

December 2025/January 2026

Number of Questions

150

Total Marks

150

Time Duration

180 Minutes

Selection Process

Online Written test, Screening, Language Proficiency Test, followed by Personal Interview

Salary

Rs. 48480-2000/7-62480-2340/2- 67160-2680/7-85920

Official website

pnb.bank.in

Punjab National Bank LBO Apply Online 2025 Last Date

As per the official notification, the Punjab National Bank LBO Apply Online process started on November 3 with the deadline set for December 1. The exam date will be announced shortly on the PNB website.

Events

Dates

Notification Release Date

3rd November 2025

Apply Online Starts

3rd November 2025

Last Date to Apply

1st December 2025

PNB LBO Apply Online 2025 Link

Individuals must ensure they fulfil the eligibility criteria before submitting their applications to avoid rejection. The direct online application link is provided in the table below:

Punjab National Bank LBO Apply Online 2025 Direct Link

How to Apply Online for Punjab National Bank LBO Recruitment 2025?

  1. Visit the official website of PNB at pnb.bank.in.

  2. On the homepage, click on “PNB LBO Apply Online.”

  3. If you are a new user, complete the registration form to generate user ID and password.

  4. Log in and fill out the online application form with accurate details.

  5. Upload required documents, photo, and signature in the prescribed format.

  6. Pay the application fee through online mode.

  7. Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Punjab National Bank LBO Application Fees 2025

Candidates applying for PNB LBO Exam 2025 must pay an application fee based on their category. They need to pay Rs 1180, while candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD categories must pay Rs. 59.

Category

Application Fees

SC/ST/PwBD category candidates

Rs. 50 + 18% GST = Rs. 59

All Others

Rs. 1000 + 18% GST = Rs. 1180

