PNB Recruitment 2025: Apply for 750 Local Bank Officer Posts at pnb.bank.in – Last Date Today

PNB LBO Apply Online Last Date: The Punjab National Bank is all set to close the PNB LBO Recruitment 2025 online application process today, December 1. Aspirants who are yet to register for 750 Local Bank Officer vacancies are advised to complete their applications at the earliest by visiting the official website, pnb.bank.in. No forms will be accepted after the due date.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 750 vacancies for the Local Bank Officer (LBO) posts. Candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria must ensure they complete their application form before the deadline to avoid any technical glitches or last-minute rush.

PNB LBO Recruitment 2025 Highlights

The registration process was started on November 3 and will conclude on December 1. Banking aspirant must submit their application form with accurate details to avoid getting disqualified. Selection will be done based on the performance in the Online Written test, Screening, Language Proficiency Test and Personal Interview. Shortlisted candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs. 48480-2000/7-62480-2340/2- 67160-2680/7-85920.