NEET PG Admit Card 2025: Download August 3 Exam NEET PG Admit Card PDF at nbe.edu.in - Steps and Link Here

NEET PG 2025 Admit Card: NBEMS has issued the NEET PG 2025 admit card for the exam to be held on August 3, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the entrance exam can download the NEET PG 2025 admit card through the link available on the official website.

Candidates can download the NEET PG hall ticket with the user id and password. The NEET PG admit card 2025 is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre on the day of the exams. Candidates can download the NEET PG admit card on the official website natboard.edu.in. Click on the direct link given here to download the hall ticket.

NEET PG 2025 Exam Details

NBEMS will be conducting NEET PG 2025 on August 3, 2025. Students must note that the exam will be conducted in a single shift from 9 AM to 12:30 PM. Students must make sure they carry the hard copy of the admit card with them for the exams.