Who was Rosa Parks? Check Early Life, Career and Accomplishments

Rosa Louise McCauley Parks was an American civil rights activist whose quiet courage ignited one of the most significant protests in the history of the Civil Rights Movement. Often called "the Mother of the Civil Rights Movement," her actions were not a random act of defiance but a culmination of years of work against racial injustice. Born in Tuskegee, Alabama, Parks was a lifelong advocate who experienced racial discrimination firsthand under Jim Crow laws. This article explores the life of Rosa Parks, her journey from a seamstress and NAACP secretary to an international icon, and the profound impact of her accomplishments on the fight for justice and equality. Read About- How well do you know the American Civil Rights Movement? Check Quiz Questions and Answers with Facts Who was Rosa Parks?

Rosa Parks was an American civil rights activist, born in 1913, who became a pivotal figure in the fight against racial segregation. Prior to her famous act of defiance, she was a seamstress and a longtime member of the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) in Montgomery, Alabama, where she served as a secretary. Her work with the NAACP included investigating cases of racial injustice and advocating for voting rights, demonstrating a deep, longstanding commitment to the cause of racial equality. How Did Rosa Parks's Career as an Activist Begin? Rosa Parks's career as an activist began long before her arrest. In 1943, she joined the Montgomery chapter of the NAACP and became the secretary, a role she held for many years. She also worked with the NAACP Youth Council, helping to mentor young people in the principles of activism and racial justice. Her dedication to the cause was a direct response to the systemic racism she faced growing up in the segregated South. Her activism laid the groundwork for her eventual, more public role in the Civil Rights Movement.