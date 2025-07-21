How well do you know the American Civil Rights Movement? Check Quiz Questions and Answers with Facts

Do you know that the American Civil Rights Movement dramatically reshaped the United States? The movement helped in establishing the Civil Rights Act of 1964 which is a federal law in the U.S. prohibiting discrimination and ensuring equality amongst the citizens This era, which lasted from the mid-1950s to the late 1960s, battled for equal rights and an end to discrimination against African Americans. This movement marked a period of significant social transformation and activism. This powerful campaign resulted in legislation and transformed American society. Figures like Martin Luther King Jr. became household names, but countless others contributed to this vital struggle for justice. We've created a fun and educational quiz to test your knowledge of the American Civil Rights Movement. Can you answer all the questions? This is a typical topic in quizzes and exams, especially those focused on civics, American history, or cultural studies.

Q1. Who famously refused to give up her seat on a bus in Montgomery, Alabama? Harriet Tubman Sojourner Truth Rosa Parks Coretta Scott King Correct Answer: 3. Rosa Parks Explanation: Rosa Parks' refusal to give up her seat on December 1, 1955, sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott. Q2. What major Supreme Court case in 1954 declared state-sponsored segregation in public schools unconstitutional? Plessy v. Ferguson Dred Scott v. Sandford Miranda v. Arizona Brown v. Board of Education Correct Answer: 4. Brown v. Board of Education Explanation: This landmark ruling overturned "separate but equal" doctrine in public education.

Q3. What was the purpose of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in 1963? To protest the Vietnam War To demand economic and civil rights for African Americans To support a presidential candidate To celebrate the end of segregation Correct Answer: 2. To demand economic and civil rights for African Americans Explanation: This iconic march culminated in Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech. Q4. What legislation outlawed discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, or national origin? Civil Rights Act of 1964 Voting Rights Act of 1965 Fair Housing Act of 1968 Americans with Disabilities Act Correct Answer: 1. Civil Rights Act of 1964 Explanation: This comprehensive act was a major victory of the Civil Rights Movement. Q5. Which leader advocated for nonviolent civil disobedience as a primary tactic?

Malcolm X Stokely Carmichael Martin Luther King Jr. Huey P. Newton Correct Answer: 3. Martin Luther King Jr. Explanation: Dr. King was a central figure in the nonviolent resistance movement. Q6. What city was the site of violent confrontations during a 1965 voting rights march? Birmingham, Alabama Selma, Alabama Little Rock, Arkansas Atlanta, Georgia Correct Answer: 2. Selma, Alabama Explanation: The marches from Selma to Montgomery faced brutal resistance, notably on "Bloody Sunday." Q7. What organization was founded by young activists after the sit-in movement began? SNCC (Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee) NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) SCLC (Southern Christian Leadership Conference) CORE (Congress of Racial Equality) Correct Answer: 1. SNCC (Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee)

Explanation: SNCC played a vital role in organizing sit-ins and voter registration drives. Q8. What was the goal of the Freedom Riders in 1961? To register African American voters in the South To integrate public schools in Northern states To protest housing discrimination To challenge segregation on interstate buses and terminals Correct Answer: 4. To challenge segregation on interstate buses and terminals Explanation: Freedom Riders intentionally rode integrated buses into the segregated South to test federal law. Q9. Which president signed the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965 into law? John F. Kennedy Dwight D. Eisenhower Lyndon B. Johnson Richard Nixon Correct Answer: 3. Lyndon B. Johnson Explanation: President Johnson championed and signed both of these pivotal pieces of legislation.