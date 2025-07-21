Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

List of Top 10 States that Produce Most Renewable Energy in the U.S. (2025)

The U.S. is rapidly advancing its renewable energy sector, driven by technological innovation and environmental goals. By 2025, several states are projected to lead in clean energy generation. These top performers, leveraging diverse sources like wind, solar, and hydropower, are crucial to the nation's sustainable future. This article identifies the top 10 states producing the most renewable energy, detailing their primary contributions and leadership in this vital industry.

Manvi Upadhyaya
ByManvi Upadhyaya
Jul 21, 2025, 07:55 EDT

The United States continues its significant transition towards a cleaner energy landscape, with renewable sources playing an increasingly vital role in its power grid. This shift is fueled by a growing commitment to combat climate change, enhance energy independence, and capitalize on advancements in green technologies. As of 2025, certain states have emerged as frontrunners in renewable energy production, demonstrating impressive capacity and innovation across various sustainable sources. The following list highlights these leading states, showcasing their pivotal contributions to the nation's renewable energy portfolio.

Check Out: Perseid Meteor Shower 2025: Best Time and Places to View the Meteor in Major U.S. Cities

Top 10 States that Produce Most Renewable Energy in the U.S. (2025)

Rank

State

Primary Renewable Energy Sources

1

Washington

Hydropower, Wind

2

Idaho

Hydropower, Geothermal

3

Oregon

Hydropower, Wind

4

South Dakota

Wind, Hydropower

5

Iowa

Wind

6

Maine

Hydropower, Wind

7

Montana

Hydropower, Wind

8

California

Solar, Geothermal, Wind, Hydropower

9

Kansas

Wind

10

Vermont

Hydropower, Biomass

Source:U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA)

Note: (Rankings may vary slightly based on specific metrics, total output vs. percentage of state's energy. However, these states consistently rank as top renewable energy producers according to EIA data and projections.)

Here are the 10 U.S. states that produce the most renewable energy in the United States: 

1. Washington

This state consistently ranks high due to its immense hydropower capacity, generated by numerous large dams on rivers like the Columbia. In 2024, Washington generated over 75% of its in-state electricity from renewable sources, primarily hydropower, and accounted for 25% of the nation's total utility-scale hydroelectric generation. Wind power also contributes significantly to its clean energy mix.

2. Idaho

Hydropower is the dominant renewable source in Idaho, utilizing its extensive river systems. In 2023, renewable energy resources accounted for approximately 68% of the state's electricity generation, with hydropower contributing about 54%. The state also has notable geothermal energy potential, contributing to its high ranking.

3. Oregon

Similar to its Pacific Northwest neighbors, Oregon benefits from substantial hydropower resources, which accounted for about 41% of its total electricity generation in 2024. The state was the nation's fourth-largest hydroelectric power producer. Large wind farms across the state further bolster its renewable energy output, with non-hydroelectric renewables providing 21% of in-state generation in 2024.

4. South Dakota

Wind energy is the primary driver of South Dakota's renewable production, with vast wind farms dotting its plains. In 2024, wind accounted for 60.9% of its total electricity generation. Hydropower from the Missouri River also plays a key role, contributing to the state generating 81.4% of its electricity from renewables in 2022.

5. Iowa

Iowa is a national leader in wind power, generating nearly 65% of its in-state power supply from wind in 2024, the largest share of any state. Its flat, open terrain is ideal for wind farm development, and the state's total renewable energy production reached 46,352 thousand megawatt-hours in 2025 (projected).

6. Maine

Hydropower from its many rivers and a growing number of wind projects contribute to Maine's strong renewable energy profile. In 2023, hydroelectric, wind, and solar combined produced 58.9% of Maine's electricity. The state is also exploring offshore wind potential.

7. Montana

With abundant river systems, Montana is a major producer of hydropower. In 2022, hydropower accounted for 37% of its net annual electric generation, and wind for 15%. It also has significant wind energy resources, particularly in its eastern plains, contributing to its clean energy output, with generation from wind increasing steadily to 1,798 MW in 2023.

8. California

As the most populous state, California is a diversified renewable energy powerhouse. In 2024, renewable resources, including hydropower and small-scale solar, supplied 57% of California's in-state electricity generation. It leads the nation in solar power generation and also utilizes geothermal, wind, and hydropower extensively, generating 79,544 GWh from solar in 2024.

Check Out:Which Is the Hottest Place in the U.S.? Check Temperature Records, Location, Map & Facts

9. Kansas

Kansas is a top performer in wind energy, with vast wind resources across the state. In 2023, wind energy accounted for 46% of Kansas's electricity net generation, ranking third-highest for wind power share. Wind power accounts for a large percentage of its total electricity generation.

10. Vermont

Hydropower is a significant renewable source for Vermont, contributing to nearly 100% of its electricity generation from renewables in 2022. It is complemented by biomass energy derived from its extensive forests. The state also has smaller contributions from solar and wind.

These states exemplify the diverse approaches and rich potential for renewable energy development across the United States. Their continued efforts are vital for achieving national climate goals and securing a sustainable energy future.

Manvi Upadhyaya
Manvi Upadhyaya

Content Writer

    Manvi Upadhyaya is an experienced content writer who is passionate about creating authentic content by delivering credible facts to people. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and is fond of art, languages, culture, and education. She has been a published co-author and compiler for many anthology book projects. She creates educational and informative content for international audiences. You can reach out to her at manvi.upadhyaya@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    FAQs

    • How does renewable energy production in these states contribute to U.S. climate goals?
      +
      The increased renewable energy production in these leading states is vital for reducing the nation's reliance on fossil fuels, thereby lowering greenhouse gas emissions. This directly supports U.S. climate goals by contributing to a cleaner, more sustainable energy grid and mitigating the impacts of climate change.
    • What makes certain states more adept than others at generating renewable energy?
      +
      The natural resources of a state determine its capacity to generate renewable energy. Strong winds, lots of rivers for hydropower, lots of sunshine for solar energy, and geothermal activity are a few examples. Investments in renewable energy infrastructure, incentives, and favourable governmental laws are also essential for increasing output. 
    • In the top U.S. states, which renewable energy source is most prevalent?
      +
      Washington, Idaho, and Oregon are among the Pacific Northwest states that mostly depend on hydropower. But wind power is also a major source in a number of states, particularly in the Midwest, including Kansas, South Dakota, and Iowa. California is at the forefront of the rapidly expanding solar power industry.

    Latest Stories

    Trending Tags