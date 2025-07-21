List of Top 10 States that Produce Most Renewable Energy in the U.S. (2025)

The United States continues its significant transition towards a cleaner energy landscape, with renewable sources playing an increasingly vital role in its power grid. This shift is fueled by a growing commitment to combat climate change, enhance energy independence, and capitalize on advancements in green technologies. As of 2025, certain states have emerged as frontrunners in renewable energy production, demonstrating impressive capacity and innovation across various sustainable sources. The following list highlights these leading states, showcasing their pivotal contributions to the nation's renewable energy portfolio. Check Out: Perseid Meteor Shower 2025: Best Time and Places to View the Meteor in Major U.S. Cities Top 10 States that Produce Most Renewable Energy in the U.S. (2025) Rank State Primary Renewable Energy Sources 1 Washington Hydropower, Wind 2 Idaho Hydropower, Geothermal 3 Oregon Hydropower, Wind 4 South Dakota Wind, Hydropower 5 Iowa Wind 6 Maine Hydropower, Wind 7 Montana Hydropower, Wind 8 California Solar, Geothermal, Wind, Hydropower 9 Kansas Wind 10 Vermont Hydropower, Biomass

Source:U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) Note: (Rankings may vary slightly based on specific metrics, total output vs. percentage of state's energy. However, these states consistently rank as top renewable energy producers according to EIA data and projections.) Here are the 10 U.S. states that produce the most renewable energy in the United States: 1. Washington This state consistently ranks high due to its immense hydropower capacity, generated by numerous large dams on rivers like the Columbia. In 2024, Washington generated over 75% of its in-state electricity from renewable sources, primarily hydropower, and accounted for 25% of the nation's total utility-scale hydroelectric generation. Wind power also contributes significantly to its clean energy mix. 2. Idaho Hydropower is the dominant renewable source in Idaho, utilizing its extensive river systems. In 2023, renewable energy resources accounted for approximately 68% of the state's electricity generation, with hydropower contributing about 54%. The state also has notable geothermal energy potential, contributing to its high ranking.

3. Oregon Similar to its Pacific Northwest neighbors, Oregon benefits from substantial hydropower resources, which accounted for about 41% of its total electricity generation in 2024. The state was the nation's fourth-largest hydroelectric power producer. Large wind farms across the state further bolster its renewable energy output, with non-hydroelectric renewables providing 21% of in-state generation in 2024. 4. South Dakota Wind energy is the primary driver of South Dakota's renewable production, with vast wind farms dotting its plains. In 2024, wind accounted for 60.9% of its total electricity generation. Hydropower from the Missouri River also plays a key role, contributing to the state generating 81.4% of its electricity from renewables in 2022. 5. Iowa Iowa is a national leader in wind power, generating nearly 65% of its in-state power supply from wind in 2024, the largest share of any state. Its flat, open terrain is ideal for wind farm development, and the state's total renewable energy production reached 46,352 thousand megawatt-hours in 2025 (projected).

6. Maine Hydropower from its many rivers and a growing number of wind projects contribute to Maine's strong renewable energy profile. In 2023, hydroelectric, wind, and solar combined produced 58.9% of Maine's electricity. The state is also exploring offshore wind potential. 7. Montana With abundant river systems, Montana is a major producer of hydropower. In 2022, hydropower accounted for 37% of its net annual electric generation, and wind for 15%. It also has significant wind energy resources, particularly in its eastern plains, contributing to its clean energy output, with generation from wind increasing steadily to 1,798 MW in 2023. 8. California As the most populous state, California is a diversified renewable energy powerhouse. In 2024, renewable resources, including hydropower and small-scale solar, supplied 57% of California's in-state electricity generation. It leads the nation in solar power generation and also utilizes geothermal, wind, and hydropower extensively, generating 79,544 GWh from solar in 2024.