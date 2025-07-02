 US Independence Day 2025: Federal Holiday Today and How Many Years of America Independence?

Every year on July 4th, the United States celebrates Independence Day. It is one of the most important and historic national holidays that holds great significance for the entire country. In 2025, Independence Day is 4 July 2025, which is a Friday. This gives Americans a long weekend to celebrate the moment their nation declared independence from British rule back in 1776. In 2025, the United States celebrates their 249th independence. As a federal holiday, Independence Day is widely observed across the country. Government offices, schools, and many businesses remain closed, allowing people to fully participate in the celebrations. From spectacular fireworks displays and parades to concerts, barbecues, and family gatherings, the day brings people together in the spirit of patriotism and national pride.

Here’s a look at how this iconic day will be celebrated in 2025, how it's recognised as a federal holiday, and the historical milestone it represents in America’s journey toward 250 years of independence. When Is the U.S. Independence Day Celebrated? Independence Day in the United States is observed annually on July 4. In 2025, this date falls on a Friday, which means that most of the country receives a long weekend holiday as government offices and many businesses will be closed on this day. Is U.S. Independence Day a Federal Holiday? Independence Day is one of the eleven federal holidays that are designated by the U.S. government. All non-essential federal offices are closed on this day, and federal employees receive a paid day off. This day became a Federal Holiday in the year 1941. History.com mentions: "The tradition of patriotic celebration became even more widespread after the War of 1812, in which the United States again faced Great Britain. In 1870, the U.S. Congress made July 4th a federal holiday; in 1941, the provision was expanded to grant a paid holiday to all federal employees."

What is Closed on U.S. Independence Day? Here is what will be closed on the U.S. Independence Day: Financial markets: The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq are closed on July 4, 2025; they also close early on July 3.

Postal services: USPS does not deliver mail on July 4, and their offices remain shut

Parcel delivery: Major carriers like FedEx and UPS suspend regular services on that day, offering only limited operations for critical shipments. How Many Years of U.S. Independence is Celebrated in 2025? The original Declaration of Independence was adopted on July 4, 1776, by the Second Continental Congress in Philadelphia Therefore, July 4, 2025 marks the 249th anniversary of American independence. How is U.S. Independence Day Celebrated? U.S. Independence Day is celebrated nationwide, with age-old traditions which includes: