Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Which Is the Hottest Place in the U.S.? Check Temperature Records, Location, Map & Facts

Death Valley, in eastern California, holds the record for the hottest reliably recorded air temperature on Earth at 134°F (56.7°C). Its unique geography, including being below sea level and surrounded by mountains, traps heat, making it an extreme natural wonder. Despite the intense conditions, diverse plant and animal life have adapted to survive, showcasing remarkable resilience in this arid landscape.

Ayukta Zisha
ByAyukta Zisha
Jul 21, 2025, 06:31 EDT
Hottest Place in the U.S.
Hottest Place in the U.S.

The United States has a varied climate, from snow-capped freeze-your-face-off mountains to sun-drenched coastlines. But, when it comes to heat, California is home to the hottest place in the main body of the country. The region is found in the southern portion of the state and is consistently challenged by summer heat that exceeds 120 °F (49°C). This heat creates challenges for humans and nature alike and has gained worldwide attention because of its intense weather. The unique geography of this area (low elevation, dry air, and higher geographical features) creates heat basins by not allowing cooling attempts to succeed. It may seem impossible to endure such heat, yet the area represented is still a draw for researchers, visitors, and climate extreme watchers.

Check Out: Which is the Smallest City in the U.S?

Death Valley: Hottest Place in the U.S.

 Death Valley is the hottest place in the United States, located in eastern California near the Nevada border, inside Death Valley National Park. It is known for the highest air temperature ever reliably recorded on the planet, which was 134°F (56.7°C) at Furnace Creek on July 10, 1913. In more recent years, Furnace Creek has reached temperatures of 130°F, solidifying its reputation as an extreme heat location. 

Death Valley is 282 feet below sea level, and the geography of Death Valley, which is surrounded by a high mountain range, dry air, and clear skies, traps heat and minimizes cooling through nighttime radiational cooling. In addition, the rocky surface of Death Valley increases surface temperature. Although the climate is extreme, Death Valley is a highly visited park and a natural wonder consisting of beautiful desert vistas and record setting weather.

Here are all the features about the hottest place in the U.S. which is Death Valley: 

Feature

Detail

Location

Eastern California, Mojave Desert

National Park

Death Valley National Park

Hottest Temp Recorded

134°F (56.7°C) on July 10, 1913

Elevation

282 ft below sea level at Furnace Creek

Recent Highs

130°F (2020, 2021)

Fun Fact

Also one of the driest places in the US

What Makes Death Valley So Hot?

Death Valley is exceptionally hot because of a combination of geographic and climatic conditions that warm and trap heat:

Death Valley

Below Sea Level

290 ft. (86 meters) below sea level, Furnace Creek, the hottest point in Death Valley, has an increased atmospheric pressure, resulting in compression and a warming of the air.

Surrounding Mountains

Tall Mountain ranges surround the valley, blocking cooler winds from entering, trapping warm air into the valley like an oven.

Dry Air and Clear Skies

With almost no humidity and no clouds present, sunlight heats the valley floor directly for 12 hours straight.

Heat-Retaining Surface

The rocky/sandy desert floor absorbs heat in the daytime and radiates it back, especially during the night, and keeps nighttime temperatures high.

Check Out: North Carolina: Key Facts and Details

What Is the Hottest Temperature Ever Recorded?

The highest air temperature ever reliably recorded in the U.S.  and possibly the world was 134°F (56.7°C) at Furnace Creek Ranch, Death Valley, on July 10, 1913.

More recently, Death Valley recorded an air temperature of 130°F (54.4°C) in August 2020 and again in 2021, reinforcing its claim to fame.

What Lives in Death Valley?

Despite the extreme heat and dryness of the landscape, Death Valley possesses a surprising variety of life. Many of the plants and animals demonstrate remarkable adaptations in order to endure strenuous conditions, facing intense sun, little moisture, and clammy conditions. 

Plants

Creosote Bush- A Tough shrub or small bush that withstands dry conditions and is found throughout the desert. 

Cacti- Store moisture and shed spines to keep water loss to a comfortable minimum.

Wildflower- During rare rains, roads and wet to dry washes spring to life in waves of seasonal blooms. 

Animals

Desert Bighorn Sheep- Can roam rocky slopes, and can go for endless amounts of time with minimal water, and naturally avoids the burning mid-day western sun.

Coyotes- Majors scavengers that have adapted to the heat and arid desert terrain. 

Lizards & Snakes- Cold-blooded reptiles that thrive in the sun. 

Kangaroo Rat- Small rodents that dwell in burrows underground get moisture from small seeds that they consume. 

 Birds

Often spot ravens, hawks, and roadrunners soaring or darting across the desert. 

The animals and plant life serve as living proof of the ability to adapt to the hottest place in all of the U.S; they have taken the art of adapting, hiding, and conserving every bit of moisture to survive and thrive in death.


Ayukta Zisha
Ayukta Zisha

Content Writer

    Ayukta Zisha is a Content Writer and Published Author with a Master’s degree in English Literature. She also holds a certification in Digital Marketing from IIT Delhi. Deeply passionate about art, aesthetics, and literature, Ayukta brings a unique creative flair to her writing. A dedicated bibliophile, she continues to explore and share her love for words through engaging and insightful content. You can reach out to her at ayukta.zisha@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Trending Tags