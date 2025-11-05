Stuck on Wordle #1600? You've come to the right place. Today's NYT puzzle on November 5, 2025, is a very common word, but its letter combination can be tricky if your starting guess doesn't land a few key consonants. It’s one of those words you'll kick yourself for not getting sooner.
Don't risk your streak over it! We've got the strategic Wordle hint today to guide you, and if you're all out of guesses, we have the final Wordle answer 5 November 2025 waiting for you. Let's get this puzzle solved.
What are the Wordle Hints Today for 5 November 2025?
Before you jump straight to the solution, try using these Wordle today hints. They are designed to guide you to the answer without spoiling the fun. We'll start vague and get more specific.
Hint 1: Today's Wordle 1600 answer is an adjective.
Hint 2: The word contains only one vowel.
Hint 3: The word begins with the letter S.
Hint 4: There are no repeating letters in today's puzzle.
Hint 5: The word ends with the letter T.
What is the Specific Clue for Today’s Wordle #1600?
Still stuck? That's okay. Here is one final, more direct clue for today's Wordle:
Today's Clue: The word is the direct opposite of "long" or "tall."
What is the Wordle Answer Today, 5 November 2025?
Alright, it's time for the big reveal. If you've used all your guesses, just want to confirm, or are simply out of time, the answer is right below.
SPOILER ALERT!
The Wordle 1600 answer today, for Wednesday, November 5, 2025, is:
SHORT
Previous Wordle Answers from Archive
Wordle Hint for 4 November, 2025 #1599: VENUE
Wordle Hint for 3 November, 2025 #1598: AWOKE
Wordle Hint for 1 November, 2025 #1596: MOTEL
Wordle Hint for 31 October, 2025 #1595: ABHOR
Wordle Hint for 30 October, 2025 #1594: LATHE
Wordle Hint for 29 October, 2025 #1593: GLARE
Wordle Hint for 26 October, 2025 #1590: PLUMP
Congratulations on solving Wordle #1600, or at least finding today's Wordle answer you were looking for! Whether you found it tricky or easy, you're all set for today. We'll be back tomorrow with new hints for the next puzzle!
