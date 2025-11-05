SSC CHSL Exam City Slip 2025
Wordle Today #1600: Check Hints and Answer for November 5, 2025

By Harshita Singh
Nov 5, 2025, 02:24 EDT

Wordle 1600 answer today is here! If you're stuck on the puzzle for November 5, 2025, we have all the hints you need. Find today’s Wordle answer, clues, and solution to keep your NYT Games streak alive.

Wordle hints and answer, 5 November 2025
Stuck on Wordle #1600? You've come to the right place. Today's NYT puzzle on November 5, 2025, is a very common word, but its letter combination can be tricky if your starting guess doesn't land a few key consonants. It’s one of those words you'll kick yourself for not getting sooner.

Don't risk your streak over it! We've got the strategic Wordle hint today to guide you, and if you're all out of guesses, we have the final Wordle answer 5 November 2025 waiting for you. Let's get this puzzle solved.

What are the Wordle Hints Today for 5 November 2025?

Before you jump straight to the solution, try using these Wordle today hints. They are designed to guide you to the answer without spoiling the fun. We'll start vague and get more specific.

Hint 1: Today's Wordle 1600 answer is an adjective.

Hint 2: The word contains only one vowel.

Hint 3: The word begins with the letter S.

Hint 4: There are no repeating letters in today's puzzle.

Hint 5: The word ends with the letter T.

What is the Specific Clue for Today’s Wordle #1600?

Still stuck? That's okay. Here is one final, more direct clue for today's Wordle:

Today's Clue: The word is the direct opposite of "long" or "tall."

What is the Wordle Answer Today, 5 November 2025?

Alright, it's time for the big reveal. If you've used all your guesses, just want to confirm, or are simply out of time, the answer is right below.

SPOILER ALERT!

The Wordle 1600 answer today, for Wednesday, November 5, 2025, is:

SHORT

Wordle answer 5 November 2025

Previous Wordle Answers from Archive

Wordle Hint for 4 November, 2025 #1599: VENUE

Wordle Hint for 3 November, 2025 #1598: AWOKE

Wordle Hint for 1 November, 2025 #1596: MOTEL

Wordle Hint for 31 October, 2025 #1595: ABHOR

Wordle Hint for 30 October, 2025 #1594: LATHE

Wordle Hint for 29 October, 2025 #1593: GLARE

Wordle Hint for 26 October, 2025 #1590: PLUMP

Congratulations on solving Wordle #1600, or at least finding today's Wordle answer you were looking for! Whether you found it tricky or easy, you're all set for today. We'll be back tomorrow with new hints for the next puzzle!

