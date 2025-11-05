Stuck on Wordle #1600? You've come to the right place. Today's NYT puzzle on November 5, 2025, is a very common word, but its letter combination can be tricky if your starting guess doesn't land a few key consonants. It’s one of those words you'll kick yourself for not getting sooner.

Don't risk your streak over it! We've got the strategic Wordle hint today to guide you, and if you're all out of guesses, we have the final Wordle answer 5 November 2025 waiting for you. Let's get this puzzle solved.

What are the Wordle Hints Today for 5 November 2025?

Before you jump straight to the solution, try using these Wordle today hints. They are designed to guide you to the answer without spoiling the fun. We'll start vague and get more specific.

Hint 1: Today's Wordle 1600 answer is an adjective.

Hint 2: The word contains only one vowel.