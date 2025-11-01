Wordle hint and answer today (November 1, 2025): Welcome to the start of a brand new month, and with it comes a fresh, five-letter challenge: Wordle 1596. Today is Friday, November 1, 2025, and you’re here because you value your winning streak. Ditch the random guessing and the filler words; we’re focused on an efficient, two-pronged strategy: maximizing your information gathering and minimizing your guesses. Whether you’re a seasoned player or still building your mental dictionary, you have a maximum of six attempts to conquer this puzzle. Ready to get this Friday solved in three or four tries? Let’s discover the most strategic clues for today’s NYT Wordle word.
What are the Wordle Hints Today for 1 November 2025?
To give you the winning edge for the Wordle for November 1, 2025, here are a series of hints, progressing from vague to specific, to guide your remaining guesses:
Vowels Check: The word contains two vowels.
Starting Letter: It begins with the letter M.
A Common Ending: The word ends with a consonant.
Word Type: This is a noun that refers to a type of lodging or accommodation.
A Hint of Travel: You might stay here when you are on a road trip.
What is Today’s Wordle Clue #1596?
This puzzle is straightforward, but its lack of repeating letters might make it feel tricky. The clue focuses on a common letter placement.
Today’s Unique Wordle Clue (Wordle 1596): The letter T is in the third position. This is a crucial pivot point, as many words fit the 'M_T_L' pattern. Use your second vowel wisely!
What is the Wordle Answer Today, 1 November 2025?
If you're down to your last few attempts or simply ready to secure your perfect daily score, here is the solution you've been waiting for.
The Wordle Answer for November 1, 2025 (Wordle #1596) is:
MOTEL
Previous Wordle Answers from Archive
Wordle Hint for 31 October, 2025 #1595: ABHOR
Wordle Hint for 30 October, 2025 #1594: LATHE
Wordle Hint for 29 October, 2025 #1593: GLARE
Wordle Hint for 26 October, 2025 #1590: PLUMP
Wordle Hint for 23 October, 2025 #1887: DRILL
Wordle Hint for 22 October, 2025 #1886: STUNT
Wordle Hint for 21 October, 2025#1585: DETOX
You’ve successfully navigated another Wordle challenge and preserved your streak! Solving Wordle 1596 proves that a mix of smart starting words and strategic letter elimination pays off. Congratulations on your victory on November 1, 2025! Come back tomorrow for the hints, clues, and answer for the next puzzle.
