You've made it to the last week of October 2025, and today's NYT Wordle 1593 is proving to be a stubborn challenge. If your usual vowel-heavy starting word left you staring at a screen full of grey squares, don't sweat it. Some days, the chosen word doesn't use the most common letters on purpose, which makes you think outside the box and really earn that green checkmark. To keep your daily streak going, you need a mix of luck, strategy, and skill. We're here to help with the last one, especially when you're down to your final few guesses. Use our strategic Wordle hints and specialized Wordle clues to lock in the Wordle answer today, October 29, and sail through the day. What are the Wordle Hints Today for 29 October 2025?

Preserving your streak is the goal, and we want you to feel the satisfaction of solving the puzzle game yourself, just with a helpful nudge. Before you scroll for the final reveal, use these four targeted clues to deduce the Wordle answer 29 October 2025. Every hint gets you closer to figuring out the right letters and where they go in today's Wordle word: Letter Count : The word contains two distinct vowels and no repeated letters.

Ending Clue : The word ends with the letters R and E.

Letter Placement : The vowel 'A' is positioned in the third slot (X X A X X).

Category: It is a word that can be used to describe both an intense look and a type of bright light. What is Today’s Wordle Clue #1593? If the previous Wordle hints didn't quite seal the deal, here is the most specific piece of information that makes today's solution fall into place. Focus on the beginning of the word to secure your success.