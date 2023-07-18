Where to Watch FIFA Women’s world cup 2023: Schedule, Dates, Brackets and More

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is set to start on July 20 and will include some of the top women’s teams in the world. The tournament will be held in the Oceanic regions of Australia and New Zealand and the finals will be played on August 20. The defending champions USA will be looking forward to extending their run as the champions this year as well and making it a trifecta of wins. The USA defeated the Netherlands in the 2019 final to clinch their fourth title.

FIFA Women’s world cup 2023 Schedule

The full schedule for the tournament has been released, and it is packed with exciting matches. The group stage will kick off on July 20, with the final taking place on August 20. In between, there will be plenty of action to keep fans entertained, including the round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, and third-place match.

Stage Dates Group stage July 20 – August 3 Round of 16 August 5 – August 8 Quarter-finals August 11 and 12 Semifinals August 15 and 16 Third-place play-off August 19 Final August 20

The quarter-finals of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 will be played in four cities across Australia and New Zealand: Auckland, Brisbane, Wellington, and Sydney. The first quarter-final will be played in Auckland, the second in Brisbane, the third in Wellington, and the fourth in Sydney. The semifinals will also be played in Australia and New Zealand, with one match being held at Stadium Australia in Sydney and the other at Eden Park in Auckland.

FIFA Women’s world cup 2023 Dates and Brackets

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will have a total of 30 teams competing for the cup in the group stages of which among the top 16, teams will qualify for the quarter-finals

Here are the full group stage dates and the Top 16 Bracket

Date Match Group Team 1 Time Team 2 Thursday, 20 July 1 A NEW ZEALAND 12:30 NORWAY 2 B AUSTRALIA 15:30 REPUBLIC OF IRELAND Friday, 21 July 4 B NIGERIA 08:00 CANADA 3 A PHILIPPINES 10:30 SWITZERLAND 5 C SPAIN 13:00 COSTA RICA Saturday, 22 July 9 E USA 06:30 VIETNAM 6 C ZAMBIA 12:30 JAPAN 7 D ENGLAND 15:00 HAITI 8 D DENMARK 17:30 CHINA PR Sunday, 23 July 12 G SWEDEN 10:30 SOUTH AFRICA 10 E NETHERLANDS 13:00 PORTUGAL 11 F FRANCE 15:30 JAMAICA Monday, 24 July 14 G ITALY 11:30 ARGENTINA 15 H GERMANY 14:00 MOROCCO 13 F BRAZIL 16:30 PANAMA Tuesday, 25 July 16 H COLOMBIA 07:30 KOREA REPUBLIC 17 A NEW ZEALAND 11:00 PHILIPPINES 18 A SWITZERLAND 13:30 NORWAY Wednesday, 26 July 21 C JAPAN 10:30 COSTA RICA 20 C SPAIN 13:00 ZAMBIA 19 B CANADA 17:30 REPUBLIC OF IRELAND Thursday, 27 July 23 E USA 06:30 NETHERLANDS 24 E PORTUGAL 13:00 VIETNAM 22 B AUSTRALIA 15:30 NIGERIA Friday, 28 July 27 G ARGENTINA 05:30 SOUTH AFRICA 25 D ENGLAND 14:00 DENMARK 26 D CHINA PR 16:30 HAITI Saturday, 29 July 30 G SWEDEN 13:00 ITALY 28 F FRANCE 15:30 BRAZIL 29 F PANAMA 18:00 JAMAICA Sunday, 30 July 32 H KOREA REPUBLIC 10:00 MOROCCO 34 A NORWAY 12:30 PHILIPPINES 33 A SWITZERLAND 12:30 NEW ZEALAND 31 H GERMANY 15:00 COLOMBIA Monday, 31 July 38 C COSTA RICA 12:30 ZAMBIA 37 C JAPAN 12:30 SPAIN 36 B REPUBLIC OF IRELAND 15:30 NIGERIA 35 B CANADA 15:30 AUSTRALIA Tuesday, 01 August 42 E VIETNAM 12:30 NETHERLANDS 41 E PORTUGAL 12:30 USA 40 D HAITI 16:30 DENMARK 39 D CHINA PR 16:30 ENGLAND Wednesday, 02 August 46 G SOUTH AFRICA 12:30 ITALY 45 G ARGENTINA 12:30 SWEDEN 44 F JAMAICA 15:30 BRAZIL 43 F PANAMA 15:30 FRANCE Thursday, 03 August 47 H KOREA REPUBLIC 15:30 GERMANY 48 H MOROCCO 15:30 COLOMBIA Saturday, 05 August Round of 16 49 1A 10:30 2C 50 1C 13:30 2A Sunday, 06 August Round of 16 60 1E 07:30 2G 61 1G 14:30 2E Monday, 07 August Round of 16 62 1D 13:00 2B 63 1B 16:00 2D Tuesday, 08 August Round of 16 64 1H 13:30 2F 65 1F 16:30 2H Friday, 11 August Quarter-final 66 W49 06:30 W51 67 W50 13:00 W52 Saturday, 12 August Quarter-final 68 W53 12:30 W55 69 W54 16:00 W56 Tuesday, 15 August Semi-final 70 W57 13:30 W58 Wednesday, 16 August Semi-final 71 W59 15:30 W60 Saturday, 19 August Play-off for 3rd 73 RU61 13:30 RU62 Sunday, 20 August 74 Final 75 W61 15:30 W62

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Streaming and Broadcasting

The FIFA Women's World Cup can be streamed on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App. Additionally, it is available on various streaming services like Sling or YouTube TV that carry FOX and FS1. If you have an antenna that receives FOX, you can enjoy the matches played on FOX free of charge.

For viewers in different countries, the tournament will be broadcasted on specific channels and streaming platforms:

United States: Fox Sports, Telemundo, and fuboTV streaming service.

United Kingdom: BBC and ITV.

Australia: Seven Network and Optus Sport.

New Zealand: Sky Sport.

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Tickets

You can purchase tickets for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 on the FIFA website. Tickets are still available for most matches, but they are selling fast. So if you are interested in attending the tournament, I recommend buying your tickets soon.

Ticket prices vary depending on the type of ticket and the match. Single Match Passes start at AUD$40 for adults and AUD$20 for children. Team Specific Packages start at AUD$200 for adults and AUD$100 for children. Hospitality Packages start at AUD$1,500 per person.

