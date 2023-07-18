Where to Watch FIFA Women’s world cup 2023: Schedule, Dates, Brackets and More

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is set to start on July 20 and will include some of the top women’s teams in the world. The tournament will be held in the Oceanic regions of Australia and New Zealand and the finals will be played on August 20.
FIFA Women’s world cup 2023 Schedule

The full schedule for the tournament has been released, and it is packed with exciting matches. The group stage will kick off on July 20, with the final taking place on August 20. In between, there will be plenty of action to keep fans entertained, including the round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, and third-place match.

Stage

Dates

Group stage

July 20 – August 3

Round of 16

August 5 – August 8

Quarter-finals

August 11 and 12

Semifinals

August 15 and 16

Third-place play-off

August 19

Final

August 20

The quarter-finals of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 will be played in four cities across Australia and New Zealand: Auckland, Brisbane, Wellington, and Sydney. The first quarter-final will be played in Auckland, the second in Brisbane, the third in Wellington, and the fourth in Sydney. The semifinals will also be played in Australia and New Zealand, with one match being held at Stadium Australia in Sydney and the other at Eden Park in Auckland.

FIFA Women’s world cup 2023 Dates and Brackets

The  FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will have a total of 30 teams competing for the cup in the group stages of which among the top 16, teams will qualify for the quarter-finals

Here are the full group stage dates and the Top 16 Bracket

Date

Match

Group

Team 1

Time

Team 2

Thursday, 20 July

1

A

NEW ZEALAND

12:30

NORWAY
 

2

B

AUSTRALIA

15:30

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND

Friday, 21 July

4

B

NIGERIA

08:00

CANADA
 

3

A

PHILIPPINES

10:30

SWITZERLAND
 

5

C

SPAIN

13:00

COSTA RICA

Saturday, 22 July

9

E

USA

06:30

VIETNAM
 

6

C

ZAMBIA

12:30

JAPAN
 

7

D

ENGLAND

15:00

HAITI
 

8

D

DENMARK

17:30

CHINA PR

Sunday, 23 July

12

G

SWEDEN

10:30

SOUTH AFRICA
 

10

E

NETHERLANDS

13:00

PORTUGAL
 

11

F

FRANCE

15:30

JAMAICA

Monday, 24 July

14

G

ITALY

11:30

ARGENTINA
 

15

H

GERMANY

14:00

MOROCCO
 

13

F

BRAZIL

16:30

PANAMA

Tuesday, 25 July

16

H

COLOMBIA

07:30

KOREA REPUBLIC
 

17

A

NEW ZEALAND

11:00

PHILIPPINES
 

18

A

SWITZERLAND

13:30

NORWAY

Wednesday, 26 July

21

C

JAPAN

10:30

COSTA RICA
 

20

C

SPAIN

13:00

ZAMBIA
 

19

B

CANADA

17:30

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND

Thursday, 27 July

23

E

USA

06:30

NETHERLANDS
 

24

E

PORTUGAL

13:00

VIETNAM
 

22

B

AUSTRALIA

15:30

NIGERIA

Friday, 28 July

27

G

ARGENTINA

05:30

SOUTH AFRICA
 

25

D

ENGLAND

14:00

DENMARK
 

26

D

CHINA PR

16:30

HAITI

Saturday, 29 July

30

G

SWEDEN

13:00

ITALY
 

28

F

FRANCE

15:30

BRAZIL
 

29

F

PANAMA

18:00

JAMAICA

Sunday, 30 July

32

H

KOREA REPUBLIC

10:00

MOROCCO
 

34

A

NORWAY

12:30

PHILIPPINES
 

33

A

SWITZERLAND

12:30

NEW ZEALAND
 

31

H

GERMANY

15:00

COLOMBIA

Monday, 31 July

38

C

COSTA RICA

12:30

ZAMBIA
 

37

C

JAPAN

12:30

SPAIN
 

36

B

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND

15:30

NIGERIA
 

35

B

CANADA

15:30

AUSTRALIA

Tuesday, 01 August

42

E

VIETNAM

12:30

NETHERLANDS
 

41

E

PORTUGAL

12:30

USA
 

40

D

HAITI

16:30

DENMARK
 

39

D

CHINA PR

16:30

ENGLAND

Wednesday, 02 August

46

G

SOUTH AFRICA

12:30

ITALY
 

45

G

ARGENTINA

12:30

SWEDEN
 

44

F

JAMAICA

15:30

BRAZIL
 

43

F

PANAMA

15:30

FRANCE

Thursday, 03 August

47

H

KOREA REPUBLIC

15:30

GERMANY
 

48

H

MOROCCO

15:30

COLOMBIA

Saturday, 05 August

    

Round of 16

    
 

49

  

1A

10:30

2C
 

50

  

1C

13:30

2A

Sunday, 06 August

    

Round of 16

    
 

60

  

1E

07:30

2G
 

61

  

1G

14:30

2E

Monday, 07 August

    

Round of 16

    
 

62

  

1D

13:00

2B
 

63

  

1B

16:00

2D

Tuesday, 08 August

    

Round of 16

    
 

64

  

1H

13:30

2F
 

65

  

1F

16:30

2H

Friday, 11 August

    

Quarter-final

    
 

66

  

W49

06:30

W51
 

67

  

W50

13:00

W52

Saturday, 12 August

    

Quarter-final

    
 

68

  

W53

12:30

W55
 

69

  

W54

16:00

W56

Tuesday, 15 August

    

Semi-final

    
 

70

  

W57

13:30

W58

Wednesday, 16 August

    

Semi-final

    
 

71

  

W59

15:30

W60

Saturday, 19 August

    

Play-off for 3rd

    
 

73

  

RU61

13:30

RU62

Sunday, 20 August

74

  

Final

    
 

75

  

W61

15:30

W62

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Streaming and Broadcasting

The FIFA Women's World Cup can be streamed on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App. Additionally, it is available on various streaming services like Sling or YouTube TV that carry FOX and FS1. If you have an antenna that receives FOX, you can enjoy the matches played on FOX free of charge.

For viewers in different countries, the tournament will be broadcasted on specific channels and streaming platforms:

  • United States: Fox Sports, Telemundo, and fuboTV streaming service.
  • United Kingdom: BBC and ITV.
  • Australia: Seven Network and Optus Sport.
  • New Zealand: Sky Sport.

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Tickets

You can purchase tickets for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 on the FIFA website. Tickets are still available for most matches, but they are selling fast. So if you are interested in attending the tournament, I recommend buying your tickets soon. 

Ticket prices vary depending on the type of ticket and the match. Single Match Passes start at AUD$40 for adults and AUD$20 for children. Team Specific Packages start at AUD$200 for adults and AUD$100 for children. Hospitality Packages start at AUD$1,500 per person.

Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
