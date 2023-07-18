Where to Watch FIFA Women’s world cup 2023: Schedule, Dates, Brackets and More
The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is set to start on July 20 and will include some of the top women’s teams in the world. The tournament will be held in the Oceanic regions of Australia and New Zealand and the finals will be played on August 20. The defending champions USA will be looking forward to extending their run as the champions this year as well and making it a trifecta of wins. The USA defeated the Netherlands in the 2019 final to clinch their fourth title.
FIFA Women’s world cup 2023 Schedule
The full schedule for the tournament has been released, and it is packed with exciting matches. The group stage will kick off on July 20, with the final taking place on August 20. In between, there will be plenty of action to keep fans entertained, including the round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, and third-place match.
|
Stage
|
Dates
|
Group stage
|
July 20 – August 3
|
Round of 16
|
August 5 – August 8
|
Quarter-finals
|
August 11 and 12
|
Semifinals
|
August 15 and 16
|
Third-place play-off
|
August 19
|
Final
|
August 20
The quarter-finals of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 will be played in four cities across Australia and New Zealand: Auckland, Brisbane, Wellington, and Sydney. The first quarter-final will be played in Auckland, the second in Brisbane, the third in Wellington, and the fourth in Sydney. The semifinals will also be played in Australia and New Zealand, with one match being held at Stadium Australia in Sydney and the other at Eden Park in Auckland.
FIFA Women’s world cup 2023 Dates and Brackets
The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will have a total of 30 teams competing for the cup in the group stages of which among the top 16, teams will qualify for the quarter-finals
Here are the full group stage dates and the Top 16 Bracket
|
Date
|
Match
|
Group
|
Team 1
|
Time
|
Team 2
|
Thursday, 20 July
|
1
|
A
|
NEW ZEALAND
|
12:30
|
NORWAY
|
2
|
B
|
AUSTRALIA
|
15:30
|
REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
|
Friday, 21 July
|
4
|
B
|
NIGERIA
|
08:00
|
CANADA
|
3
|
A
|
PHILIPPINES
|
10:30
|
SWITZERLAND
|
5
|
C
|
SPAIN
|
13:00
|
COSTA RICA
|
Saturday, 22 July
|
9
|
E
|
USA
|
06:30
|
VIETNAM
|
6
|
C
|
ZAMBIA
|
12:30
|
JAPAN
|
7
|
D
|
ENGLAND
|
15:00
|
HAITI
|
8
|
D
|
DENMARK
|
17:30
|
CHINA PR
|
Sunday, 23 July
|
12
|
G
|
SWEDEN
|
10:30
|
SOUTH AFRICA
|
10
|
E
|
NETHERLANDS
|
13:00
|
PORTUGAL
|
11
|
F
|
FRANCE
|
15:30
|
JAMAICA
|
Monday, 24 July
|
14
|
G
|
ITALY
|
11:30
|
ARGENTINA
|
15
|
H
|
GERMANY
|
14:00
|
MOROCCO
|
13
|
F
|
BRAZIL
|
16:30
|
PANAMA
|
Tuesday, 25 July
|
16
|
H
|
COLOMBIA
|
07:30
|
KOREA REPUBLIC
|
17
|
A
|
NEW ZEALAND
|
11:00
|
PHILIPPINES
|
18
|
A
|
SWITZERLAND
|
13:30
|
NORWAY
|
Wednesday, 26 July
|
21
|
C
|
JAPAN
|
10:30
|
COSTA RICA
|
20
|
C
|
SPAIN
|
13:00
|
ZAMBIA
|
19
|
B
|
CANADA
|
17:30
|
REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
|
Thursday, 27 July
|
23
|
E
|
USA
|
06:30
|
NETHERLANDS
|
24
|
E
|
PORTUGAL
|
13:00
|
VIETNAM
|
22
|
B
|
AUSTRALIA
|
15:30
|
NIGERIA
|
Friday, 28 July
|
27
|
G
|
ARGENTINA
|
05:30
|
SOUTH AFRICA
|
25
|
D
|
ENGLAND
|
14:00
|
DENMARK
|
26
|
D
|
CHINA PR
|
16:30
|
HAITI
|
Saturday, 29 July
|
30
|
G
|
SWEDEN
|
13:00
|
ITALY
|
28
|
F
|
FRANCE
|
15:30
|
BRAZIL
|
29
|
F
|
PANAMA
|
18:00
|
JAMAICA
|
Sunday, 30 July
|
32
|
H
|
KOREA REPUBLIC
|
10:00
|
MOROCCO
|
34
|
A
|
NORWAY
|
12:30
|
PHILIPPINES
|
33
|
A
|
SWITZERLAND
|
12:30
|
NEW ZEALAND
|
31
|
H
|
GERMANY
|
15:00
|
COLOMBIA
|
Monday, 31 July
|
38
|
C
|
COSTA RICA
|
12:30
|
ZAMBIA
|
37
|
C
|
JAPAN
|
12:30
|
SPAIN
|
36
|
B
|
REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
|
15:30
|
NIGERIA
|
35
|
B
|
CANADA
|
15:30
|
AUSTRALIA
|
Tuesday, 01 August
|
42
|
E
|
VIETNAM
|
12:30
|
NETHERLANDS
|
41
|
E
|
PORTUGAL
|
12:30
|
USA
|
40
|
D
|
HAITI
|
16:30
|
DENMARK
|
39
|
D
|
CHINA PR
|
16:30
|
ENGLAND
|
Wednesday, 02 August
|
46
|
G
|
SOUTH AFRICA
|
12:30
|
ITALY
|
45
|
G
|
ARGENTINA
|
12:30
|
SWEDEN
|
44
|
F
|
JAMAICA
|
15:30
|
BRAZIL
|
43
|
F
|
PANAMA
|
15:30
|
FRANCE
|
Thursday, 03 August
|
47
|
H
|
KOREA REPUBLIC
|
15:30
|
GERMANY
|
48
|
H
|
MOROCCO
|
15:30
|
COLOMBIA
|
Saturday, 05 August
|
Round of 16
|
49
|
1A
|
10:30
|
2C
|
50
|
1C
|
13:30
|
2A
|
Sunday, 06 August
|
Round of 16
|
60
|
1E
|
07:30
|
2G
|
61
|
1G
|
14:30
|
2E
|
Monday, 07 August
|
Round of 16
|
62
|
1D
|
13:00
|
2B
|
63
|
1B
|
16:00
|
2D
|
Tuesday, 08 August
|
Round of 16
|
64
|
1H
|
13:30
|
2F
|
65
|
1F
|
16:30
|
2H
|
Friday, 11 August
|
Quarter-final
|
66
|
W49
|
06:30
|
W51
|
67
|
W50
|
13:00
|
W52
|
Saturday, 12 August
|
Quarter-final
|
68
|
W53
|
12:30
|
W55
|
69
|
W54
|
16:00
|
W56
|
Tuesday, 15 August
|
Semi-final
|
70
|
W57
|
13:30
|
W58
|
Wednesday, 16 August
|
Semi-final
|
71
|
W59
|
15:30
|
W60
|
Saturday, 19 August
|
Play-off for 3rd
|
73
|
RU61
|
13:30
|
RU62
|
Sunday, 20 August
|
74
|
Final
|
75
|
W61
|
15:30
|
W62
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Streaming and Broadcasting
The FIFA Women's World Cup can be streamed on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App. Additionally, it is available on various streaming services like Sling or YouTube TV that carry FOX and FS1. If you have an antenna that receives FOX, you can enjoy the matches played on FOX free of charge.
32 teams and 32 brand-new hashflags! 🤩— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) July 13, 2023
Which nation will triumph? 🏆 #NZL#NOR#PHI#SUI#AUS#IRL#NGA#CAN#ESP#CRC#ZAM#JPN#ENG#HAI#DEN#CHN#USA#VIE#NED#POR#FRA#JAM#BRA#PAN#SWE#RSA#ITA#ARG#GER#MAR#COL#KOR
For viewers in different countries, the tournament will be broadcasted on specific channels and streaming platforms:
- United States: Fox Sports, Telemundo, and fuboTV streaming service.
- United Kingdom: BBC and ITV.
- Australia: Seven Network and Optus Sport.
- New Zealand: Sky Sport.
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Tickets
You can purchase tickets for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 on the FIFA website. Tickets are still available for most matches, but they are selling fast. So if you are interested in attending the tournament, I recommend buying your tickets soon.
Ticket prices vary depending on the type of ticket and the match. Single Match Passes start at AUD$40 for adults and AUD$20 for children. Team Specific Packages start at AUD$200 for adults and AUD$100 for children. Hospitality Packages start at AUD$1,500 per person.
