Lionel Messi Beats Karim, Kylian, Wins FIFA Best Men’s Player Trophy, Know Full List of Winners here

Argentina's Professional Football Player Lionel Messi was honoured with the “FIFA Best Men’s Player Award” at the FIFA Football Award Ceremony 2022. The Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), also known as the Sports Governing Body conducts the FIFA Awards on annual basis and this time the event was held in Paris on February 28, 2023.

The legendary player Messi won the World Cup trophy with Argentina in Qatar last year and was also nominated for the prestigious prize along with his Paris Saint Germain (PSG) team members Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid Captain Karim Benzema.

The title of the ‘Best FIFA Men's Player Award’ has been officially announced to have been bestowed on Messi for his exemplary performances in the Men's Football matches between the period August 8 2021 to December 18 2022. Talking about Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski's victory at the FIFA awards, the PSG superstar raised the famous trophy for the second time at Salle Pleyel Concert hall located in Paris.

Lionel Messi’s Achievements

This world-renowned football player Lionel Messi first appeared at the FIFA fete in the year 2007. After 15 years, Lionel Messi has been named the FIFA player of the year for the seventh time in Paris on February 28 (Tuesday).

🏆 𝗠𝗘𝗦𝗦𝗜 🏆

#TheBest FIFA Men’s Player Award 2022 goes to Lionel Messi! 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/HXEugVH1t9 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) February 27, 2023

Regarded as one of the greatest players in sports history, Messi has been titled the ‘FIFA World Player of the Year’ in several past years such as 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019 and now in 2023. Ending its five-year partnership with the Ballon d'Or, FIFA first gave the special award in 2016. Earlier, he had won the Best FIFA Men’s Player award during his trophy-laden stint at Barcelona in 2019 respectively.

Messi Emerges as Frontrunner

Messi leads Argentina to World Cup grandeur in the previous year 2022 and therefore emerged as the frontrunner for the prestigious trophy. Messi's Argentina surpassed Mbappe-starred France in the stirring FIFA World Cup final last year.

Messi overshadowed Mbappe for the Golden Ball, awarded by FIFA association which is given to the exceptional player at the Qatar World Cup. He made multiple records and stunning seven goals for Argentina at the Qatar World Cup of 2022.

Worthy Finalist Benzema drops out at FIFA Awards

Kylian Mbappe's France teammate Benzema missed the FIFA World Cup due to injury issues. The Real Madrid Captain was made the winner of the Ballon d'Or Award in October last year. He scored a total of 44 goals in 46 football games for Los Blancos last season. The veteran French Karim Mostafa Benzema guided Real Madrid Spanish Football Club to Champions League and La Liga titles last season. He somehow managed to make it in 17 consecutive seasons of the Champions League from years 2005-2006 to 2021-2022.

Spain's Alexia Putellas titled ‘Best Women's Player’

While Messi was named the Best Men's Player by FIFA, Spain's Alexia Putellas Segura was honoured with the ‘Best Women's Player Award’ for the second time. Moreover, Argentina's World Cup-winning manager Lionel Scaloni was voted the FIFA Men's Coach of the Year and Scaloni strikes Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti as well as Manchester City Head Coach Pep Guardiola to attain the Coach of the Year Award.

🇦🇷 #TheBest FIFA Fan Award 2022 goes to the Argentinian fans! pic.twitter.com/ClFdracE3q — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) February 27, 2023

List of Winners at FIFA Awards

FIFA Fan Award 2022 - Argentinian fans

FIFA Fair Play Award 2022 - Luka Lochoshvili

The Best FIFA Men’s Player 2022- Lionel Messi (PSG/Argentina)

The Best FIFA Women’s Player 2022 - Alexia Putellas (Barcelona/Spain)

The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper 2022 - Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa/Argentina)

The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper 2022 - Mary Earps (England/Manchester United)

The Best FIFA Men’s Coach 2022 - Lionel Scaloni (Argentina)

The Best FIFA Women’s Coach 2022 - Sarina Wiegman (England)

FIFA Puskas Award for the most spectacular goal in 2022 - Marcin Oleksy (POL/Warta Poznan)