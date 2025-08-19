Manika Vishwakarma Crowned New Miss Universe India 2025

Rajasthan's Manika Vishwakarma won the title of Miss Universe India 2025 and will now compete for India in Thailand later this year. Former Miss Universe India 2024 Rhea Singha presented her with the crown.

The dazzling grand finale took place in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on August 18, 2025, for the second year in a row. Out of 48 competitors, Manika Vishwakarma was selected as Miss Universe India. Tanya Sharma from Uttar Pradesh finished first runner-up, followed by Mehak Dhingra from Haryana in second place and Amishi Kaushik in third.

Miss Universe India 2025 Manika Vishwakarma

Born in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, the Miss Universe India 2025 currently resides in Delhi, where she is juggling her education with pageant preparations. She was crowned Miss Universe Rajasthan last year. She is currently a final-year student pursuing a degree in Political Science and Economics.