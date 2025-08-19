Manika Vishwakarma Crowned New Miss Universe India 2025

Rajasthan's Manika Vishwakarma won the title of Miss Universe India 2025 and will now compete for India in Thailand later this year. Former Miss Universe India 2024 Rhea Singha presented her with the crown.
The dazzling grand finale took place in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on August 18, 2025, for the second year in a row. Out of 48 competitors, Manika Vishwakarma was selected as Miss Universe India. Tanya Sharma from Uttar Pradesh finished first runner-up, followed by Mehak Dhingra from Haryana in second place and Amishi Kaushik in third.
Miss Universe India 2025 Manika Vishwakarma
Born in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, the Miss Universe India 2025 currently resides in Delhi, where she is juggling her education with pageant preparations. She was crowned Miss Universe Rajasthan last year. She is currently a final-year student pursuing a degree in Political Science and Economics.
"My journey began from my hometown, Ganganagar," Manika Vishwakarma said in an interview with ANI. " I traveled to Delhi to get ready for the tournament. We must instill boldness and self-assurance in ourselves. Everyone had a significant part in this. I am grateful to everyone who helped shape who I am now. Competition is more than simply a field; it's a universe unto itself that shapes a person's character."
Manika Vishwakarma Achievements
Manika Vishwakarma is a multi-talented individual who has achieved several noteworthy accomplishments, including being a trained classical dancer and an exceptional artist. She has also represented India at the Ministry of External Affairs' BIMSTEC Sewocon. She has received recognition from the JJ School of Arts and the Lalit Kala Academy for her artistic brilliance and talent.
Her accomplishments go beyond academics and the arts. Mainka Vishwakarma is a proponent of neurodivergence and founder of Neuronova, a project aimed at changing mental health discourse and increasing awareness of disorders like ADHD. The goal of this project is to see these circumstances as special cognitive capabilities rather than as issues.
Who Organizes Miss Universe India?
The Glamanand Group organized the Miss Universe India 2025 selection committee, which comprised actress and 2015 Miss Universe India Urvashi Rautela, fashion designer Ashley Rebello, film director Farhad Samji, and Rajiv K. Shrivastava, founder of Act Now Organization.
