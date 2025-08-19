Countries with Most Miss Universe Winners; Check Who is Leading the List

Top ten nations with the most victories in Miss Universe: Since its debut in 1952, the Miss Universe competition has undergone several changes. What started out as a conventional beauty pageant has evolved into a global platform that values activism and diversity.
In addition to highlighting social impact and individual empowerment, the pageant now embraces diversity by accepting competitors with a range of identities, backgrounds, and body shapes. This development places Miss Universe as more than just a display of beauty and reflects larger cultural changes.
Miss Universe 2025
This year's 74th Miss Universe pageant will take place in the Impact Challenger Hall in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi, Thailand, on November 21. August 18 marked the crowning ceremony of Manika Vishwakarma as Miss Universe India 2025 in a ceremony in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Now, she will be representing the country in the Miss Universe pageant. Mehak Dhingra from Haryana finished as the second runner-up, while Tanya Sharma from Uttar Pradesh took first place.
Top 10 Countries with the Most Wins in Miss Universe
The 73rd Miss Universe pageant, Miss Universe 2024, took place at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico, and the winner was Victoria Kjaer Theilvig of Denmark. In anticipation of the Miss Universe 2025 pageant, these are the top 10 nations with the most victories:
|
Rank
|
Countries
|
Number of wins
|
Year
|
1
|
United States
|
9
|
1954, 1956, 1960, 1967, 1980, 1995, 1997, 2012, 2022
|
2
|
Venezuela
|
7
|
1979, 1981, 1986, 1996, 2008, 2009, 2013
|
3
|
Puerto Rico
|
5
|
1970, 1985, 1993, 2001, 2006
|
4
|
Philippines
|
4
|
1969, 1973, 2015, 2018
|
5
|
India
|
3
|
1994, 2000, 2021
|
6
|
Mexico
|
3
|
1991, 2010, 2020
|
7
|
South Africa
|
3
|
1978, 2017, 2019
|
8
|
Sweden
|
3
|
1955, 1966, 1984
|
9
|
Brazil
|
2
|
1963, 1968
|
10
|
Japan
|
2
|
1959, 2007
Miss Universe Winners from India
This is the list of Indian Miss Universe winners. The names of the winners and the year they took home the Miss Universe title are listed here.
|
Miss Universe Winners From India
|
Year
|
Sushmita Sen
|
1994
|
Lara Datta
|
2000
|
Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu
|
2021
The Miss Universe pageant is one of the world's most prominent beauty pageants, and over the years, various nations have produced multiple winners, garnering both national pride and international recognition.
