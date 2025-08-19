Countries with Most Miss Universe Winners; Check Who is Leading the List

Top ten nations with the most victories in Miss Universe: Since its debut in 1952, the Miss Universe competition has undergone several changes. What started out as a conventional beauty pageant has evolved into a global platform that values activism and diversity.

In addition to highlighting social impact and individual empowerment, the pageant now embraces diversity by accepting competitors with a range of identities, backgrounds, and body shapes. This development places Miss Universe as more than just a display of beauty and reflects larger cultural changes.

Miss Universe 2025

This year's 74th Miss Universe pageant will take place in the Impact Challenger Hall in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi, Thailand, on November 21. August 18 marked the crowning ceremony of Manika Vishwakarma as Miss Universe India 2025 in a ceremony in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Now, she will be representing the country in the Miss Universe pageant. Mehak Dhingra from Haryana finished as the second runner-up, while Tanya Sharma from Uttar Pradesh took first place.