Current Affairs Quiz 13 August 2025: India’s First Hydrogen-Powered Train

Current Affairs Quiz 13 August 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and informed readers, Jagran Josh presents this week’s important current affairs quiz. This quiz includes questions related to the Commonwealth Games 2023, India’s first hydrogen train, and more. 1. Which city has India proposed to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games?

A) New Delhi

B) Ahmedabad

C) Mumbai

D) Bhopal

1. B) Ahmedabad

On 13 August 2025, during a Special General Meeting (SGM) in New Delhi, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) formally approved India’s bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games. Ahmedabad has been proposed as the host city, featuring state-of-the-art sports facilities including the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave. With Canada’s withdrawal, India’s chances have significantly improved.

2. On which route will India’s first hydrogen-powered train operate?

A) Delhi–Gurugram

B) Jind–Sonipat

C) Chandigarh–Ambala

D) Lucknow–Kanpur

2. B) Jind–Sonipat

Developed by Indian Railways, India’s first hydrogen-powered train marks a revolutionary step in eco-friendly rail transport. Powered by advanced hydrogen fuel cell technology, the train is equipped with a 1,200 horsepower engine, capable of carrying over 2,600 passengers at speeds of up to 110 km/h. Its maiden operation will be on the 89 km Jind–Sonipat route in Haryana. 3. With which institute has UIDAI signed a 5-year R&D agreement to enhance Aadhaar system’s security and reliability?

A) IIT Delhi

B) Indian Statistical Institute (ISI)

C) IISc Bengaluru

D) NITI Aayog

3. B) Indian Statistical Institute (ISI)

On 12 August 2025, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) signed a 5-year research and development (R&D) agreement. The collaboration aims to strengthen the Aadhaar system’s security, robustness, and reliability. It will use advanced biometric technology, fraud detection tools, and innovative algorithms to promote data-driven innovations.