Weekly Current Affairs Quiz 11-17 August 2025: On Which Route Will India’s First Hydrogen-Powered Train Operate?

Weekly Current Affairs Quiz 11-17 August 2025: Jagran Josh presents the Weekly Current Affairs Quiz for students and readers preparing for competitive exams. This quiz mainly includes questions related to Commonwealth Games 2023, India’s first hydrogen train, Independence Day 2025, etc. 1. Which city has India proposed to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games? A) New Delhi

B) Ahmedabad

C) Mumbai

D) Bhopal 1. B) Ahmedabad On 13 August 2025, during the Special General Meeting (SGM) held in New Delhi, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) formally approved India’s bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games. Ahmedabad has been proposed as the host city, with state-of-the-art sports facilities like the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave. After Canada’s withdrawal, India’s chances strengthened significantly.

2. On which route will India’s first hydrogen-powered train operate? A) Delhi–Gurugram

B) Jind–Sonipat

C) Chandigarh–Ambala

D) Lucknow–Kanpur 2. B) Jind–Sonipat Developed by Indian Railways, India’s first hydrogen-powered train marks a revolutionary step in eco-friendly rail transport. Powered by advanced hydrogen fuel cell technology, it comes with a 1,200-horsepower engine, capable of carrying over 2,600 passengers and running at 110 km/h. Its first operation will be on the 89-km Jind–Sonipat route in Haryana. 3. UIDAI signed a 5-year R&D agreement with which institution to enhance the security and reliability of the Aadhaar system? A) IIT Delhi

B) Indian Statistical Institute (ISI)

C) IISc Bengaluru

D) NITI Aayog 3. B) Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) On 12 August 2025, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) signed a 5-year Research & Development agreement. The collaboration aims to improve Aadhaar system security, robustness, and reliability through advanced biometric technology, fraud detection tools, and algorithmic innovations.

4. Which Indian cricketer won the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for July 2025? A) Virat Kohli

B) Shubman Gill

C) Rohit Sharma

D) Rishabh Pant 4. B) Shubman Gill Shubman Gill was named ICC Men’s Player of the Month for July 2025 for his brilliant batting in the recent Test series against England. He became the first male cricketer in history to win the award four times, having previously won it in January 2023, September 2023, and February 2025. 5. Which team won the 15th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2025? A) Haryana

B) Punjab

C) Jharkhand

D) Odisha 5. C) Jharkhand In the final held at Kakinada, Jharkhand defeated Haryana 2–1 to retain the title at the 15th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2025. This win added to Jharkhand’s impressive run of titles in the 2025 hockey season.

6. Who inaugurated India’s longest-route Vande Bharat Express? A) PM Narendra Modi

B) Home Minister Amit Shah

C) Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

D) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman 6. A) PM Narendra Modi On 10 August 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India’s longest-route Vande Bharat Express between Nagpur (Ajni) and Pune. Covering 881 km in about 12 hours, it set a new record in both distance and travel time for the Vande Bharat series. 7. Who became the first Indian to win a medal at the Asian Surfing Championship (ASC)? A) Karan Malhotra

B) Ramesh Budihal

C) Varun Patel

D) Aman Verma 7. B) Ramesh Budihal 24-year-old Indian surfer Ramesh Budihal made history by winning India’s first medal at the Asian Surfing Championship. He secured bronze with 12.60 points, while gold went to South Korea’s Kanoa Heze and silver to Indonesia’s Pajar Ariana.

8. Recently, in which state was the ‘Nari Adalat’ launched? A) Uttarakhand

B) Sikkim

C) Himachal Pradesh

D) Arunachal Pradesh 8. B) Sikkim On 10 August 2025, Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang launched the ‘Nari Adalat’ during the inauguration of ‘Aama Samman Diwas’ in Rangpo. This women-led community justice platform empowers local women as mediators to provide informal, accessible, and empathetic justice in rural and semi-urban areas. 9. Who laid the foundation stone for the ₹1,800-crore BEML Rail Manufacturing Hub? A) Narendra Modi

B) Rajnath Singh

C) Ashwini Vaishnaw

D) Nitin Gadkari 9. B) Rajnath Singh On 10 August 2025, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid the foundation stone for the ₹1,800-crore BEML Rail Manufacturing Hub at Umaria village in Raisen district, Madhya Pradesh. The project aims to boost indigenous rail manufacturing and industrial growth in India.