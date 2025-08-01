Longest lightning bolt: Imagine a single streak of electricity spanning nearly the distance from Paris to Venice, or the length of an entire US state. That is precisely what scientists have confirmed, as a gigantic 515-mile lightning bolt has officially been recognized as the longest ever recorded. This amazing event, a real megaflash, goes beyond what we thought was possible for atmospheric electrical discharges and gives us important new information about how powerful extreme weather events can be. It shows how powerful nature is and how much better we are at watching and understanding our planet over time. What is a Megaflash Lightning Bolt? A megaflash is not your average lightning bolt. These lightning strikes are very long-range and spread out horizontally. They can go on for hundreds of miles. Megaflashes happen a lot in large thunderstorm systems called Mesoscale Convective Systems (MCS). The 515-mile lightning bolt in question occurred on October 22, 2017.

This longest lightning strike originated in eastern Texas and propagated across Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Kansas. It eventually reached near Kansas City, Missouri. Despite its incredible scale, this record-breaking lightning bolt, 515 miles long, wasn't immediately confirmed. At the time, ground-based lightning detection networks couldn't handle how long it was. Years later, the breakthrough happened. It involved carefully going over data from the newest generation of geostationary operational environmental satellites, like NOAA's GOES-16. These satellites are always on the lookout for flashes because they have advanced lightning mappers. This helped scientists figure out how big these amazing events really were. This state-of-the-art satellite technology was very important for confirming the new lightning record.

BREAKING: A world record 515 mile-long lightning bolt has been confirmed over parts of Texas, eastern Oklahoma, northwest Arkansas, southeast Kansas and southwest Missouri!



The World Meteorological Organization announced the discovery on Thursday. The strike occurred on October… pic.twitter.com/BaKwHbG11T — MyRadar Weather (@MyRadarWX) July 31, 2025 Impact of the Longest Lightning Strike on Public Safety In addition to being scientifically interesting, the fact that this lightning strike was so long serves as a stark reminder of how dangerous lightning can be. A lightning bolt can strike many miles away from the core of a thunderstorm. Sometimes it appears to originate from clear skies. This phenomenon is often dubbed a "bolt from the blue." In this case, it was more like a bolt from the grey.