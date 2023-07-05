CONCACAF Gold Cup: Complete List of Winners (1991-2023)

List of CONCACAF Gold Cup Winners: The CONCACAF Gold Cup is a prestigious soccer tournament that showcases the top national teams from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean. The 2023 iteration of the tournament is ongoing.
The CONCACAF Gold Cup is a prestigious soccer tournament that showcases the top national teams from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean. Held every two years, this competition often features guest teams from outside the region, making it a highly anticipated event in soccer. The 2023 iteration of the tournament is ongoing. 

Although Mexico and the United States have established their dominance in the tournament, there have been several instances where other teams have triumphed and lifted the coveted Gold Cup trophy.

List of CONCACAF Gold Cup Winners

The CONCACAF Gold Cup has witnessed Mexico's dominance over the years, as they have emerged victorious on most occasions, winning the tournament eight times. Following closely behind is the United States, a strong contender that has clinched the championship title on seven occasions.

Mexico and the United States share a total of 15 Gold Cup Final wins between them, while Canada is the winner once in the year 2000.

Let's take a closer look at the complete list of CONCACAF Gold Cup winners, runners-up:

Year

Winner

Score

Runner-Up

Final Venue

1991

United States

0-0 (4-3)

Honduras

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

1993

Mexico

4-0

United States

Estadio Azteca

1996

Mexico

2-0

Brazil

Estadio Azteca

1998

Mexico

1-0

United States

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

2000

Canada

2-0

Colombia

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

2002

United States

2-0

Costa Rica

Rose Bowl Stadium

2003

Mexico

1-0

Brazil

Estadio Azteca

2005

United States

0-0 (3-1)

Panama

Giants Stadium

2007

United States

2-1

Mexico

Soldier Field

2009

Mexico

5-0

United States

Giants Stadium

2011

Mexico

4-2

United States

Rose Bowl Stadium

2013

United States

1-0

Panama

Soldier Field

2015

Mexico

3-1

Jamaica

Lincoln Financial Field

2017

United States

2-1

Jamaica

Levi's Stadium

2019

Mexico

1-0

United States

Soldier Field

2021

United States

1-0

Mexico

Allegiant Stadium

2023

TBA

TBD

TBA

TBA

FAQ

Has Mexico ever won a CONCACAF Gold Cup?

The CONCACAF Gold Cup has witnessed Mexico's dominance over the years, as they have emerged victorious on most occasions, winning the tournament eight times.

What teams have won the CONCACAF Gold Cup?

Mexico and the United States share a total of 15 Gold Cup Final wins between them, while Canada is the winner once in the year 2000.

Who won the last gold cup?

The Last CONCACAF Gold Cup was won by the United States. It was their seventh triumph.
