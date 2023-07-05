CONCACAF Gold Cup: Complete List of Winners (1991-2023)
List of CONCACAF Gold Cup Winners: The CONCACAF Gold Cup is a prestigious soccer tournament that showcases the top national teams from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean. Held every two years, this competition often features guest teams from outside the region, making it a highly anticipated event in soccer. The 2023 iteration of the tournament is ongoing.
Although Mexico and the United States have established their dominance in the tournament, there have been several instances where other teams have triumphed and lifted the coveted Gold Cup trophy.
List of CONCACAF Gold Cup Winners
The CONCACAF Gold Cup has witnessed Mexico's dominance over the years, as they have emerged victorious on most occasions, winning the tournament eight times. Following closely behind is the United States, a strong contender that has clinched the championship title on seven occasions.
Mexico and the United States share a total of 15 Gold Cup Final wins between them, while Canada is the winner once in the year 2000.
Let's take a closer look at the complete list of CONCACAF Gold Cup winners, runners-up:
|
Year
|
Winner
|
Score
|
Runner-Up
|
Final Venue
|
1991
|
United States
|
0-0 (4-3)
|
Honduras
|
Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
|
1993
|
Mexico
|
4-0
|
United States
|
Estadio Azteca
|
1996
|
Mexico
|
2-0
|
Brazil
|
Estadio Azteca
|
1998
|
Mexico
|
1-0
|
United States
|
Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
|
2000
|
Canada
|
2-0
|
Colombia
|
Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
|
2002
|
United States
|
2-0
|
Costa Rica
|
Rose Bowl Stadium
|
2003
|
Mexico
|
1-0
|
Brazil
|
Estadio Azteca
|
2005
|
United States
|
0-0 (3-1)
|
Panama
|
Giants Stadium
|
2007
|
United States
|
2-1
|
Mexico
|
Soldier Field
|
2009
|
Mexico
|
5-0
|
United States
|
Giants Stadium
|
2011
|
Mexico
|
4-2
|
United States
|
Rose Bowl Stadium
|
2013
|
United States
|
1-0
|
Panama
|
Soldier Field
|
2015
|
Mexico
|
3-1
|
Jamaica
|
Lincoln Financial Field
|
2017
|
United States
|
2-1
|
Jamaica
|
Levi's Stadium
|
2019
|
Mexico
|
1-0
|
United States
|
Soldier Field
|
2021
|
United States
|
1-0
|
Mexico
|
Allegiant Stadium
|
2023
|
TBA
|
TBD
|
TBA
|
TBA
