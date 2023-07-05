CONCACAF Gold Cup: Complete List of Winners (1991-2023)

List of CONCACAF Gold Cup Winners: The CONCACAF Gold Cup is a prestigious soccer tournament that showcases the top national teams from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean. Held every two years, this competition often features guest teams from outside the region, making it a highly anticipated event in soccer. The 2023 iteration of the tournament is ongoing.

Although Mexico and the United States have established their dominance in the tournament, there have been several instances where other teams have triumphed and lifted the coveted Gold Cup trophy.

List of CONCACAF Gold Cup Winners

The CONCACAF Gold Cup has witnessed Mexico's dominance over the years, as they have emerged victorious on most occasions, winning the tournament eight times. Following closely behind is the United States, a strong contender that has clinched the championship title on seven occasions.

Mexico and the United States share a total of 15 Gold Cup Final wins between them, while Canada is the winner once in the year 2000.

Let's take a closer look at the complete list of CONCACAF Gold Cup winners, runners-up:

Year Winner Score Runner-Up Final Venue 1991 United States 0-0 (4-3) Honduras Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum 1993 Mexico 4-0 United States Estadio Azteca 1996 Mexico 2-0 Brazil Estadio Azteca 1998 Mexico 1-0 United States Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum 2000 Canada 2-0 Colombia Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum 2002 United States 2-0 Costa Rica Rose Bowl Stadium 2003 Mexico 1-0 Brazil Estadio Azteca 2005 United States 0-0 (3-1) Panama Giants Stadium 2007 United States 2-1 Mexico Soldier Field 2009 Mexico 5-0 United States Giants Stadium 2011 Mexico 4-2 United States Rose Bowl Stadium 2013 United States 1-0 Panama Soldier Field 2015 Mexico 3-1 Jamaica Lincoln Financial Field 2017 United States 2-1 Jamaica Levi's Stadium 2019 Mexico 1-0 United States Soldier Field 2021 United States 1-0 Mexico Allegiant Stadium 2023 TBA TBD TBA TBA

ALSO READ| List of SAFF Championship Winners (1993-2023)