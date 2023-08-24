Why did UWW suspend the Wrestling Federation of India's World Membership?

The global governing entity of World Wrestling, known as United World Wrestling (UWW), has taken the decision to suspend the membership status of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). Consequently, athletes hailing from India will be compelled to partake in the forthcoming Olympic-qualifying World Championships, in the capacity of neutral competitors. The championships are scheduled to commence from September 16.

Why was WFI Membership Suspended?

The ad-hoc committee, headed by Bhupender Singh Bajwa, failed to adhere to the stipulated 45-day timeframe within which elections were to be conducted. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had designated this ad-hoc panel on April 27, with the expectation that elections would be organized within the specified 45-day period.

On April 28, UWW issued a warning, articulating the possibility of suspending the Indian federation in case the prescribed election deadline was not observed. Initially, the WFI had intended to conduct the elections on May 7.

However, the Ministry of Sports declared this electoral process null and void. The election proceedings encountered repeated delays, primarily due to various state bodies that had lost affiliation and expressed discontent, resorting to legal measures to secure participation rights in the electoral process.

What Are The Repercussions?

In light of the WFI membership suspension, Indian wrestlers are now obliged to take part in the Olympic-qualifying world championships as 'neutral athletes.' This outcome effectively implies that wrestlers from India will be precluded from competing under the Indian flag.

ALSO READ