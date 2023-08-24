Why ’45 Trillion’ Trending On Twitter Amid Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing?

The successful landing of ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 lander Vikram on the south pole of the Moon on August 23, 2023, was a historic moment for India. It was the country's third lunar mission and its first attempt to soft-land on the Moon's south pole.

The landing was met with widespread celebration across India, with people taking to social media to express their pride and joy. However, amid the landing of Chandrayaan-3 buzz, a tweet by a UK journalist also sparked a debate on social media about the cost of the mission and the UK's aid to India.

Why Chandrayaan-3 Landing Led To '45 Trillion' Trend On Social Media?

Sophie Corcoran, a British journalist, said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the UK should not send aid to India since it has an advanced space program.

She also said it's time "we get our money back".

"India has become the first country to successfully land a spacecraft near the south pole of the moon so why did we send them £33.4 million in foreign aid which is set to rise to £57 million in 2024-25," Corcoran tweeted on Wednesday.

Corcoran's comments sparked outrage on social media, with many people pointing out that the UK had benefited greatly from its colonial rule over India. They argued that the UK owed India a debt, and they claimed the amount was $45 trillion.

The post soon led to a ’45 trillion’ trend on X (formerly Twitter).

The claim that the UK looted $45 trillion from India is based on a study by the economist Utsa Patnaik. Patnaik's study, which was published by Columbia University Press in 2016, found that the British East India Company and the British Raj extracted a total of £9.2 trillion (equivalent to $45 trillion in today's money) from India during their rule in the period 1765 to 1938.

