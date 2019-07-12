GK questions and answers on G-20 Summit

G-20 was founded in 1999 with the aim to discuss policy pertaining to the promotion of international financial stability. India is the founding member of the G-20. To prepare yourself for the upcoming exams solve this set of 10 questions on the G20 and its summits.

1. When was G20 established?

(a) 1995

(b) 1999

(c) 1985

(d) 2000

Ans. b

Explanation: G20 was established in 1999 to bring together finance ministers and central bank Governors of the developed and developing countries.

2. Which of the following statement is not correct regarding the G 20?

(a) Now the G20 summits are attended by the Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors of the member countries only.

(b) India never hosted any G20 summit

(c) Its main aim is to eliminate poverty from the world

(d) Its meetings are held annually.

Ans. c

Explanation: The main aim of this group is to promote financial stability and sustainable development in the world.

3. Which of the following city is organizing the recent G20 summit going to be held in 2023?

(a) Brisbane

(b) Osaka

(c) Antalya

(d) India

Ans. d

Explanation: India is set to take over the G20 presidency from December 1, 2022, till November 30, 2023.

4. What is the theme of the G20 summit happening in India?

(a) Shaping an Interconnected World

(b) Fighting poverty with rigidity

(c) "One Earth-One Family-One Future".

(d) Making the world together

Ans. c

Explanation: The theme for India's G20 Presidency is in sync with the key template of PM Modi’s foreign policy - "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or "One Earth-One Family-One Future".

5. Which of the following is not the member of the G20?

(a) Indonesia

(b) Singapore

(c) Mexico

(d)Turkey

Ans. b

Explanation: Singapore is not the member of the G20.

6. Which of the following statement is not correct regarding the G20?



(a) In the meetings of the G20, the EU is represented by the European Commission and by the European Central Bank

(b) The G20 economies account for around 85% of the gross world product (GWP)

(c) The G20 economies account for around 80% of world trade

(d) The G20 economies account for around 40% population of the world

Ans. d

Explanation: The G20 economies account for around two-third population of the world.

7. Where was the first summit of G20 held?

(a) USA

(b) Britain

(c) Canada

(d) France

Ans. a

Explanation: The first summit of the G20 was held in Washington in 2008.

8. To date how many summits of G20 have been held?

(a) 5

(b) 9

(c) 11

(d) 17

Ans. d

Explanation: 17th summit is being held in Nusa Bali (Indonesia) and the 18th G-20 summit will happen in India in 2023.



9. Which of the following statement is correct about G20?

(a) The Presidency of G20 is supported by a "troika" made up of the current, immediate past, and future host countries

(b) The G20 has a permanent secretariat

(c) In 2015 the G20 Presidency is held by China

(d) The G20 Presidency rotates every two year

Ans. a

Explanation: The Presidency of G20 is supported by a "troika" made up of the current, immediate past, and future host countries

10. When will India hold the G-20 Summit?



(a) 2020

(b) 2023

(c) 2022

(d) None of the above

Ans. b

Explanation: It is surprising that India did not host any G-20 meeting so far. But in 2023 India will host the 18th summit of the G-20.

