G-20 Summits: List of Summits and Members

The G-20 is an international forum for the governments and central bank governors. On the number of its members, its name is termed as the G-20 which known as the group of twenties.

G-20 was founded in 1999 with the aim to discuss policy pertaining to the promotion of international financial stability.

Group of 20 or (G-20) is the main forum for deciding the opinion on many international economic cooperation and some other critical issues like terrorism, human trafficking, global warming etc.

It is worth to mention that G 20 members represent around 85% of global GDP, over 75% of global trade, and two-thirds of the world's population.

The name of the G-20 members are;

(1)Argentina

(2) Australia

(3) Brazil

(4) Canada

(5) China

(6) France

(7) Germany

(8) India

(9) Indonesia

(10) Italy

(11)Japan

(12) Republic of Korea

(13) Mexico

(14) Russia

(15) Saudi Arabia

(16) South Africa

(17) Turkey

(18) United Kingdom

(19) United States of America

(20) European Union

Why Indian Fugitive Offenders take Shelter in Britain?

Management of the G-20

The G 20 Presidency rotates annually according to a system that ensures a regional balance over time.

The G 20 does not have a permanent secretariat. Instead, the G 20 president is responsible for bringing the G20 agenda in consultation with other members. G20 is an informal political forum.

The very first of the G-20 summit was held in Washington, D.C. (United States) from 14–15 November 2008. The 14th G-20 summit was held in Osaka (Japan) on 28–29 June 2019. In this summit Indian delegation is headed by the PM Narendra Modi.

It is the first time for Japan to take on the G 20 presidency headed by the Shinzō Abe.

List of G-20 Summits is as follows;

Host country Host City Date 1. United States Washington, D.C. 4–15 November 2008 2. United Kingdom London 2 April 2009 3. United States Pittsburgh 24–25 September 2009 4. Canada Toronto 26–27 June 2010 5. South Korea Seoul 11–12 November 2010 6. France Cannes 3–4 November 2011 7. Mexico San José del Cabo, Los Cabos 18–19 June 2012 8. Russia Saint Petersburg 5–6 September 2013 9. Australia Brisbane 15–16 November 2014 10. Turkey Serik, Antalya 15–16 November 2015 11. China Hangzhou 4–5 September 2016 12. Germany Hamburg 7–8 July 2017 13. Argentina Buenos Aires 30 Nov. – 1 Dec. 2018 14. Japan Osaka 28–29 June 2019 15. Saudi Arabia Riyadh 21–22 November 2020 16. Italy Date to be decided in 2021 candidate city: Bari 17. India Date to be decided in 2022 New Delhi

So this was the important information about the G-20 and its summits held so far. The information given in this article is very important for various competitive exams so students need to remember it thoroughly.

International Monetary Fund (IMF): Objectives & Obligations

What is Lookout Notice and why is it issued?