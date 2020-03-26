G-20 Summits: List of Summits and Members
The G-20 is an international forum for the governments and central bank governors. On the number of its members, its name is termed as the G-20 which known as the group of twenties.
G-20 was founded in 1999 with the aim to discuss policy pertaining to the promotion of international financial stability.
Group of 20 or (G-20) is the main forum for deciding the opinion on many international economic cooperation and some other critical issues like terrorism, human trafficking, global warming etc.
It is worth to mention that G 20 members represent around 85% of global GDP, over 75% of global trade, and two-thirds of the world's population.
The name of the G-20 members are;
(1)Argentina
(2) Australia
(3) Brazil
(4) Canada
(5) China
(6) France
(7) Germany
(8) India
(9) Indonesia
(10) Italy
(11)Japan
(12) Republic of Korea
(13) Mexico
(14) Russia
(15) Saudi Arabia
(16) South Africa
(17) Turkey
(18) United Kingdom
(19) United States of America
(20) European Union
Management of the G-20
The G 20 Presidency rotates annually according to a system that ensures a regional balance over time.
The G 20 does not have a permanent secretariat. Instead, the G 20 president is responsible for bringing the G20 agenda in consultation with other members. G20 is an informal political forum.
The very first of the G-20 summit was held in Washington, D.C. (United States) from 14–15 November 2008. The 14th G-20 summit was held in Osaka (Japan) on 28–29 June 2019. In this summit Indian delegation is headed by the PM Narendra Modi.
It is the first time for Japan to take on the G 20 presidency headed by the Shinzō Abe.
List of G-20 Summits is as follows;
|
Host country
|
Host City
|
Date
|
1. United States
|
Washington, D.C.
|
4–15 November 2008
|
London
|
2 April 2009
|
3. United States
|
Pittsburgh
|
24–25 September 2009
|
4. Canada
|
Toronto
|
26–27 June 2010
|
5. South Korea
|
Seoul
|
11–12 November 2010
|
6. France
|
Cannes
|
3–4 November 2011
|
7. Mexico
|
San José del Cabo, Los Cabos
|
18–19 June 2012
|
8. Russia
|
Saint Petersburg
|
5–6 September 2013
|
9. Australia
|
Brisbane
|
15–16 November 2014
|
10. Turkey
|
Serik, Antalya
|
15–16 November 2015
|
11. China
|
Hangzhou
|
4–5 September 2016
|
12. Germany
|
Hamburg
|
7–8 July 2017
|
13. Argentina
|
Buenos Aires
|
30 Nov. – 1 Dec. 2018
|
14. Japan
|
Osaka
|
28–29 June 2019
|
15. Saudi Arabia
|
Riyadh
|
21–22 November 2020
|
16. Italy
|
Date to be decided in 2021
|
candidate city: Bari
|
17. India
|
Date to be decided in 2022
So this was the important information about the G-20 and its summits held so far. The information given in this article is very important for various competitive exams so students need to remember it thoroughly.
