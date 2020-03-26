Covid 19 Update
G-20 Summits: List of Summits and Members

List of G-20 Summits and Members: There are 20 members of the G-20 including India. The last annual meeting of the G20 was held in Japan's city Osaka in June 2019 and the next meeting will take place in Riyadh(Saudi Arabia) between 21–22 November 2020.
Mar 26, 2020 13:19 IST
File Photo: G-20 Summit
The G-20 is an international forum for the governments and central bank governors. On the number of its members, its name is termed as the G-20 which known as the group of twenties.

G-20 was founded in 1999 with the aim to discuss policy pertaining to the promotion of international financial stability.

Group of 20 or (G-20) is the main forum for deciding the opinion on many international economic cooperation and some other critical issues like terrorism, human trafficking, global warming etc.

It is worth to mention that G 20 members represent around 85% of global GDP, over 75% of global trade, and two-thirds of the world's population.

The name of the G-20 members are;

(1)Argentina

(2) Australia

(3) Brazil

(4) Canada

(5) China

(6) France

(7) Germany

(8) India

(9) Indonesia

(10) Italy

(11)Japan

(12) Republic of Korea

(13) Mexico

(14) Russia

(15) Saudi Arabia

(16) South Africa

(17) Turkey

(18) United Kingdom 

(19) United States of America

(20) European Union

Management of the G-20

The G 20 Presidency rotates annually according to a system that ensures a regional balance over time.

The G 20 does not have a permanent secretariat. Instead, the G 20 president is responsible for bringing the G20 agenda in consultation with other members. G20 is an informal political forum.

The very first of the G-20 summit was held in Washington, D.C. (United States) from 14–15 November 2008. The 14th G-20 summit was held in Osaka (Japan) on 28–29 June 2019. In this summit Indian delegation is headed by the PM Narendra Modi.

It is the first time for Japan to take on the G 20 presidency headed by the Shinzō Abe.

List of G-20 Summits is as follows;

Host country

Host City

Date

1. United States

Washington, D.C.

4–15 November 2008

2. United Kingdom

London

2 April 2009

3. United States

Pittsburgh

24–25 September 2009

4. Canada

Toronto

26–27 June 2010

5. South Korea

Seoul

11–12 November 2010

6. France

Cannes

3–4 November 2011

7. Mexico

San José del Cabo, Los Cabos

18–19 June 2012

8. Russia

Saint Petersburg

5–6 September 2013

9. Australia

Brisbane

15–16 November 2014

10. Turkey

Serik, Antalya

15–16 November 2015

11. China

Hangzhou

4–5 September 2016

12. Germany

Hamburg

7–8 July 2017

13. Argentina

Buenos Aires

30 Nov. – 1 Dec. 2018

14. Japan            

Osaka

28–29 June 2019

15. Saudi Arabia

Riyadh

21–22 November 2020

16. Italy

Date to be decided in 2021

candidate city: Bari

17. India

Date to be decided in 2022

New Delhi

