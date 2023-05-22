G20 Summit 2023: Which Indian cities will host the event?

India will host the G20 Leaders' Summit in 2023 for the first time in the country's history. The summit will be held in New Delhi in September and will be attended by 43 heads of delegation, the largest number ever to participate in a G20 summit. India’s presidency of the G20 is a significant milestone for the country.

In the lead-up to the G20 Summit 2023, which will take place from September 9 to September 10, over 200 meetings and events will be held across 55 cities. The main summit will be held in New Delhi, but other cities hosting the events include Bengaluru, Chennai, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Indore, Jodhpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Pune, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, and Udaipur.

The theme of India's G20 presidency is "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," which means "the world is one family." This theme reflects India's belief in the importance of cooperation and solidarity among nations. The purpose of this summit is to address the challenges of climate change, terrorism, and inequality.

Indian Cities hosting the G20 Summit 2023:

Here is a map depicting the cities that are hosting the summit:

Source: g20.org

Beginning May 22, a three-day meeting will be held in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar. The special status of J&K was revoked in 2019, and since then it has been the subject of controversies and hostilities. China has already boycotted the meeting to be held in Srinagar.

Currently, Jammu and Kashmir is under a three-tier security fold as this is the first major international event to take place there in years.

Theme of G20 Summit 2023:

The official site of G20 Summit explains, "The theme of India’s G20 Presidency - “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or “One Earth · One Family · One Future” - is drawn from the ancient Sanskrit text of the Maha Upanishad. Essentially, the theme affirms the value of all life – human, animal, plant, and microorganisms – and their interconnectedness on the planet Earth and in the wider universe.

The theme also spotlights LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), with its associated, environmentally sustainable and responsible choices, both at the level of individual lifestyles as well as national development, leading to globally transformative actions resulting in a cleaner, greener and bluer future."

Goals of G20 Summit 2023:

Here are some of the specific goals that India hopes to achieve during its G20 presidency:

Promote global economic growth and development

Address the challenges of climate change and environmental sustainability

Promote peace and security

Combat terrorism and other transnational threats

Promote human rights and fundamental freedoms

Strengthen multilateral cooperation

The G20 summit is expected to bring thousands of delegates and visitors to India. This will be a major boost for the Indian economy and will help promote tourism and investment in the country. The summit will also be an opportunity for India to strengthen its ties with other countries and play a more active role in global affairs. It will also be an opportunity for India to showcase its culture and its economic potential and to work with other countries to address global challenges.