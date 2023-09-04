G20 Summit New Delhi 2023: Complete Schedule and Venue.

India is hosting the G20 Leaders' Summit in 2023 for the first time in history. The summit will be held in New Delhi in September and will be attended by 43 heads of delegation, the largest number ever to participate in a G20 summit. The summit will take place from September 9 to September 10, and over 200 meetings and events will be held across 55 cities.

Who is the current President of G20?

India is hosting a G20 Summit for the first-timer ever. For 2023, the Presidency of G20, which changes on a rotational basis, is held by India. The theme of India's G20 presidency is "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," which means "the world is one family." This theme reflects India's belief in the importance of cooperation and solidarity among nations. The purpose of this summit is to address the challenges of climate change, terrorism, and inequality.

G20 Summit 2023: Complete Schedule

The G20 Summit will take place in the nation’s capital, New Delhi. The two-day summit will be held at Bharat Mandappam which is located within the ITPO Convention Centre in, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Leaders and representatives from 40 nations, including the 19 member states and EU (European Union), will attend the summit.

Related | List of G20 Countries

Where is the Headquarters of G20?

G20 does not have a permanent headquarters unlike other international organizations. Instead, it operates as a forum for international economic cooperation, and its meetings are hosted by member countries on a rotating basis. There is no permanent secretariat for the Group as well. The Presidency is backed by the Troika, which includes the former, current, and incoming Presidency. The current troika consists of Indonesia, India, and Brazil under India's presidency.

How many times has India hosted the G20 Summit?

India had never hosted a Group of Twenty Summit till now. The country is hosting its first ever G20 summit on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi.

When and where is the next G20 meeting?

India will hand over its G20 Presidency to Brazil in 2024. Hence, the next G20 summit will be held in 2024 in Brazil. The exact venue has not been decided yet.

The Bottom Line

The G20 Leaders' Summit is a significant event that brings together the world's major economies to discuss global issues and promote international cooperation. As the host country, India has the opportunity to showcase its economic growth and diplomatic prowess on a global stage. This summit will provide a platform for India to engage with other nations and shape the agenda for global economic development and sustainability.

Also Read | G20 Summit 2023: Which Indian cities will host the event?