What is Apple’s WWDC 2023? Key things you need to know

Every year Apple unveils its new products and softwares at its World Wide Developer Conference WWDC and this year the company might unveil a new virtual reality headset. Read below to learn more about the potential announcements.

What is Apple’s WWDC?

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is an event that is held annually by Apple and it showcases the latest software and product innovations from Apple. The event is usually held in June and is open to developers from around the world.

WWDC 2023 will be held from June 5-9, 2023, at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. The keynote address will be held on Monday, June 5, at 10:00 a.m. PT.

Historically WWDC tickets have been priced somewhere between $1,599 to $2,499. However, since its all online format from 2020, Apple WWDC is a free event now for even those who visit Apple Park.

Here is what Apple’s Newsroom stated on March 29, 2023, “Apple today announced it will host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in an online format from June 5 through 9, 2023, with an opportunity for developers and students to celebrate in person at a special experience at Apple Park on opening day.

What will be announced at WWDC 2023?

Ahead of the event, Apple has decided to level up the excitement among users and it might announce its new mixed-reality headset.

Rumors have been circling around the internet and people are expecting the new VR headset to be launched in this event. Bloomberg has been trying to unveil the new headset and it stated “Apple plans to pack the headset with a variety of features — games, fitness services, even an app for reading books in virtual reality — and hope that buyers find something they like.”

Apple to announce new iOS Versions

Apple is expected to announce new versions of its operating systems, including iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17.

Here is what the Newsroom states “Free for all developers, WWDC23 will spotlight the latest iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS advancements.”

The company is also rumored that it will announce new hardware, such as a new MacBook Air.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has reported that Apple may launch a new 15-inch MacBook Air with an M2 SoC. The laptop would have similar features to the existing 13-inch MacBook Air with M2 but with a larger body and a metal chassis. It would also have a non-touch LED display.

Kuo believes that Apple will launch the 15-inch MacBook Air in the second half of 2023. The laptop would be priced at a premium over the 13-inch MacBook Air, but it would offer a larger display and more power.

The 15-inch MacBook Air would be a welcome addition to the MacBook lineup. It would provide a larger option for users who need more screen space. The metal chassis and non-touch display would also make it a more premium option than the 13-inch MacBook Air.

In conclusion, Apple's WWDC 2023 will be a major event if the company decides to launch new virtual reality products and a 15-inch MacBook. With new software updates for all of Apple's major platforms, as well as the potential for new product announcements, there's a lot to be excited about.