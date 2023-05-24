Apple WWDC 2023 Event: Complete Schedule and Keynote Timing

Apple has recently announced the schedule for its Worldwide Developers Conference of 2023, WWDC23. The WWDC is an annual event that brings together developers from around the world to learn about the latest Apple technologies. The event typically features keynote presentations, technical sessions, and hands-on labs.

WWDC 2023 will be held from June 5-9, 2023, and will be entirely online. The keynote presentation will take place on Monday, June 5 at 10 a.m. PDT.

Tips: Apple's annual Worldwide Developer Conference will be held in 2023 the week of June 5. Here's how to use Apple's Developer app on iPhone to access WWDC content. https://t.co/OmLHNHytpS pic.twitter.com/pXaYARMFpR — AppleInsider (@appleinsider) May 24, 2023

Here is the complete schedule for WWDC 2023:

WWDC 2023 Schedule

Here is the complete schedule for the Apple WWDC23 event:

Apple Keynote

June 5, 10 a.m. PDT

Apple will start WWDC23 with a keynote address. The keynotewill give a first look at updates coming to Apple platforms this year and will be live streamed on apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV app, and YouTube.

Platforms State of the Union

June 5, 1:30 p.m. PDT

After the keynote, Platforms State of the Union will give developers a deeper dive into the new tools, technologies, and advances across Apple platforms.

Apple Design Awards

June 5, 6:30 p.m. PDT

The Apple Design Awards will commence. The awards are to recognize and celebrate the art, craft, creativity, and technical expertise of Apple’s developer community.

WWDC23 will also feature 175 in-depth session videos, giving developers a chance to get answers to their technical, design, and App Store questions in one-on-one online lab appointments with Apple experts.

Additionally, Apple engineers and designers will host activities all week online in Slack. These activities will help developers engage in technical discussions, get answers to their questions, and connect with each other.

What to expect from the WWDC 2023 keynote?

The WWDC keynote is always one of the most anticipated events of the year. This year, it can be expected to see updates to Apple's operating systems, including iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS.

The company is expected to announce these at the event:

iOS 17 with new features for Messages, Maps, and Photos

iPadOS 17 with new multitasking features

macOS 14 with a new design and new features for developers

watchOS 10 with new health features and new watch faces

The keynote live can be live streamed on Apple's website, the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV app, and YouTube.