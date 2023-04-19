[Latest] Tim Cook Net Worth 2023: Salary, Net Worth in Rupees (INR), Income

Who is Tim Cook?

Timothy Donald Cook is the CEO of Apple Inc., an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California. He is one of the richest men in the world. Tim Cook’s net worth is $1.5 billion.

Cook took over as CEO in August 2011, succeeding Steve Jobs, the co-founder of Apple. Prior to becoming CEO, he served as the company's Chief Operating Officer and was responsible for the company's worldwide sales and operations, including its supply chain, sales activities, and service and support.

He has been credited with successfully leading Apple through a period of rapid growth and innovation, as well as expanding the company's global presence and diversifying its product offerings.

Tim Cook’s net worth in rupees is 123.38 crores INR.

Tim Cook’s Early Career

Tim Cook began his career in the technology industry in 1982 when he joined IBM's Personal Computer division as a product engineer. He worked at IBM for 12 years and held various leadership roles, including Vice President of Corporate Materials, managing the company's global procurement and supply chain operations.

In 1998, Cook joined Compaq Computer Corporation as Vice President of Corporate Materials, where he was responsible for managing the company's worldwide procurement and supply chain operations. He also played a key role in Compaq's merger with Hewlett-Packard in 2002.

In 1998, he joined Apple as Senior Vice President for Worldwide Operations. His responsibilities included- managing the company's global supply chain and operations. He played a key role in streamlining Apple's supply chain and inventory management, which helped the company become one of the most profitable and successful technology companies in the world.

In 2007, Cook was promoted to Chief Operating Officer, where he continued to oversee Apple's global operations, as well as its sales and service activities. He also played a key role in developing the company's retail strategy and expanding its global footprint.

In August 2011, he was named CEO of Apple following the resignation of Steve Jobs. Since taking over as CEO, he has continued to oversee the company's global operations and has led the development of several new product categories, including the Apple Watch and AirPods. He has also been an outspoken advocate for social justice and environmental issues and has led Apple's efforts to become a more sustainable and socially responsible company.

Tim Cook's Net Worth and Earning Assets 2023

Tim Cook’s net worth today is $1.5 billion. He receives an annual salary from Apple, which was $3 million in 2020, and he also receives other compensation, such as stock awards and bonuses, based on the company's performance.

It is also worth noting that Cook has pledged to donate the majority of his wealth to philanthropic causes during his lifetime.

Tim Cook Houses and Real Estate Properties

Here is a list of all known houses and real estate properties owned by the tech mogul:

Condo in Palo Alto, California | $1.9 million

Tim Cook Cars

Here is a list of cars owned by the Apple CEO:

Porsche Boxter

BMW 5

Does Tim Cook have any or do charities?

Tim Cook is known for his philanthropic work and has been involved in various charitable initiatives throughout his career. In 2013, he announced that he would donate his entire fortune to charity, and since then, he has been actively involved in various causes, including education, human rights, and environmental issues.

Till now, he has donated millions of dollars to various organisations and causes, including the Human Rights Campaign, the Robert F. Kennedy Centre for Justice and Human Rights, and the National Parks Foundation. He has also been involved in Apple's charitable initiatives, including the company's support for COVID-19 relief efforts and its work to promote environmental sustainability.

Some Interesting Facts and Quotes of Tim Cook

Interesting Facts:

Tim Cook is a fitness enthusiast and he reportedly wakes up at 4 a.m. every day to work out before starting his day.

He is an advocate for privacy and has spoken out against the collection and misuse of personal data by tech companies.

He is a fan of Auburn University's football team and is known to attend games and events on campus.

He graduated in Industrial Engineering from Auburn in 1982.

He is also known for his attention to detail and his focus on delivering high-quality products to customers.

Quotes:

“We collectively, to get things done, work together as a team. Because the work really happens horizontally in our company, not vertically. Products are horizontal. It takes hardware plus software plus services to make a killer product.”

“People should have values, so by extension, a company should. And one of the things you do is give back. So how do you give back? We give back through our work in the environment, in running the company on renewable energy. We give back in job creation.”

“Let your joy be in your journey – not in some distant goal.”

“Life is fragile. We’re not guaranteed a tomorrow so give it everything you’ve got.”

To sum up, Tim Cook is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Apple Inc., one of the biggest and most successful technology companies in the world. He has a net worth of $1.5 billion.

