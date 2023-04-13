[Latest] Millie Bobby Brown Net Worth 2023: Salary, Net Worth in Rupees (INR), Income

Who is Millie Bobby Brown?

Millie Bobby Brown is a British actor and producer who is known for gaining immense popularity for her character Eleven in Stranger Things. The actress received nominations for two Primetime Emmy Awards for the same. The actress was also a part of Godzilla: King o the Monsters along with Godzilla vs. Kong.

In the year 2018, the Time 100 list of the world's most influential people featured Brown. The actress also became the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. She is also the youngest person to ever get selected for this position.

Millie Bobby Brown Early Life



Born on February 19, 2004, in Marbella, Spain, Brown is the third child of Kelly and Robert Brown. Brown was born with partial hearing loss in one of her ears. Over several years, Brown lost all hearing. When she was just four, Brown moved back to England with her family. When she turned eight, she moved to Orlando, Florida.

Millie Bobby Brown's Career So Far

Millie Bobby Brown made her debut in the year 2013 in Once Upon a Time in Wonderland as a guest star. In the fantasy drama, she portrayed the role of Young Alice. Her career sped up with Intruders. Later, she also made several guest appearances in dramas and sitcoms like NCIS, Modern Family, and Grey's Anatomy.

In the year 2016, Brown played the role of Eleven in Stranger Things, a Netflix science fiction horror series. She received an outstanding response from the critics and got nominated for the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series. She also got nominated for the PrimeTime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Furthermore, the actress also won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. Not to miss, she also received the 43rd Saturn Award for Best Performance by a Younger Actor in a Television Series.

Millie Bobby Brown Net Worth 2023

The young actress, Millie Bobby Brown's Net Worth in 2023 is $15 Million Dollars.

RECOMMENDATIONS:

Will Smith Net Worth

Michael Jordan Net Worth