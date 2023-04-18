[Latest] Bernard Arnault Net Worth 2023: Salary, Net Worth in Rupees (INR), Income

Who is Bernard Arnault?

Bernard Arnault is a French billionaire, businessman, and the Chairman and CEO of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE; commonly known as Louis Vuitton, one of the largest luxury brands in the world. He is the richest man in the world. Bernard Arnault’s net worth is $239 billion.

He was born on March 5, 1949, in Roubaix, France. Arnault began his career in the construction industry and later moved into the luxury goods sector, where he has led the acquisition of many prestigious brands like Christian Dior and Givenchy.

Bernard Arnault’s net worth in rupees is 19,600 crores INR.

Bernard Arnault Net Worth $239 billion Annual Income $7 billion Date of Birth 5 March 1949 Age 74 Height 1.85 m or 6' 1” Nationality French

Bernard Arnault’s Early Career

Bernard Arnault’s career began in 1971 when he started working for his father's construction company, Ferret-Savinel. He later went on to found his own real estate company, which eventually became the property division of LVMH. In 1984, Arnault acquired the fashion house Christian Dior, and he used this as a launching pad to build his luxury goods empire.

Under his leadership, LVMH has acquired a number of other luxury brands, including Givenchy, Fendi, Bulgari, and Tag Heuer, among others. He also oversaw the expansion of the company into new markets, including China and India.

Arnault is known for his focus on quality and innovation, as well as his ability to identify and acquire successful brands. He has been recognised for his contributions to the fashion and luxury goods industries, and he has received numerous awards and honours over the course of his career.

As of 2023, he is the richest person in the world, even surpassing Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos.

Bernard Arnault's Net Worth and Earning Assets 2023

Bernard Arnault’s net worth today is $239 billion. He has a diversified business portfolio.

His largest source of wealth is his ownership of LVMH, which has a market capitalization of over $477 billion. Its portfolio includes over 70 luxury brands, including Tiffany & Co., Dior, Fendi, and Bulgari.

He also owns a controlling stake in Christian Dior SE, which owns the fashion house of the same name, as well as other brands such as Givenchy and Celine.

In addition to LVMH and Christian Dior, Arnault has investments in other companies, such as Sephora and Hermès.

Apart from being a business magnate, Arnault is also a well-known art collector and owns an extensive collection of contemporary and modern art. His art collection is also estimated to be worth several billion dollars.

Bernard Arnault Houses and Real Estate Properties

The wealthiest man in the world must own a number of luxurious and exclusive properties. Here is the list of all houses and real estate properties owned by the French billionaire:

Family Mansion in Paris | $200 million

Saint-Tropez vacation home | >$13 million

Residential properties in Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, and Hollywood Hills | $$$

Belmond Hotel and Cheval Blanc | $$$

Indigo Island in the Bahamas | $$$

Bernard Arnault Cars

Being the richest person in the world has its own perks. When one has insurmountable money, they are bound to have access to the most expensive, exclusive, and luxurious things. Here is the list of cars owned by Bernard Arnault:

Bugatti Chiron | $3.3 million

Ferrari F12tdf | $1.5 million

Aston Martin Lagonda Taraf | $1 million

Rolls-Royce Phantom | $450,000

Mercedes-Benz S-Class Pullman | $600,000

Tesla Model S | $100,000

Does Bernard Arnault have any or do charities?

The richest billionaire in the world is also known for his philanthropic nature. According to CNBC, Arnault has given away over $45 million to charity. In 2019, when the Notre Dame cathedral burned down, he pledged over $226 million for its renovation. Additionally, he donated $11 million to fight wildfires.

Some Interesting Facts and Quotes of Bernard Arnault

Interesting Facts:

Arnault was given the nickname “The Terminator” for firing over 9000 employees.

He has a billion dollars worth of art collection.

The billionaire once stated in an interview with Forbes that his inspiration is Warren Buffet.

He owns a private island worth millions of dollars in the Bahamas.

It often comes as a shock to many, but Arnault is a trained classical pianist.

Quotes:

“Money is just a consequence. I always say to my team, don’t worry too much about profitability. If you do your job well, the profitability will come.”

“All that interests me is promoting my brands, never myself.”

“I remember people telling me, it does not make sense to put together so many brands. And it was a success, it was a recognised success, and for the last 10 years now, every competitor is trying to imitate. I think they are not successful, but they try.”

“People think of politicians having true power, but that’s less and less true. After all, they are often constrained or being edged into a corner by a whole series of contingencies ... I’m lucky in that I can say, ‘I want my group to be in such and such a situation in 10 or 20 years’ time’ and then formulate a plan to make that happen.”

What feels good is choice. Having the freedom of choice. The only thing that is imposed on me professionally speaking is my own long-term vision of things.”

To sum up, Bernard Arnault is a French business magnate, chairman and CEO of the LVMH group, art collector, philanthropist, and the richest person in the world. Arnault’s net worth as of 2023 is $239 billion.

Recommendations |

Shawn Mendes Net Worth

Arnold Schwarzenegger Net Worth

Millie Bobby Brown Net Worth

Ryan Gosling Net Worth

Taylor Swift Net Worth

Selena Gomez Net Worth

Chris Rock Net Worth

Tyler Perry Net Worth

Elon Musk Net Worth

Jeff Bezos Net Worth

Will Smith Net Worth

Michael Jordan Net Worth

Tom Cruise Net Worth