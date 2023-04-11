[Latest] Ryan Gosling Net Worth 2023: Salary, Net Worth in Rupees (INR), Income

Who is Ryan Gosling?

Born on November 12, 1980, Ryan Thomas Gosling is a Canadian actor. He began his career as a child actor on television shows such as "The Mickey Mouse Club" and "Are You Afraid of the Dark?" before he successfully transitioned to the film industry. Today, he is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood. Ryan Gosling’s net worth is $70 million dollars.

Gosling gained immense popularity owing to the success of his romantic film with co-star Rachel McAdams, "The Notebook" (2004). Gosling was praised for his performance in the film. He then appeared in "Half Nelson" (2006), which was not a box office hit, however, it earned him a nomination for an Academy Award for Best Actor. He appeared in other movies like "Blue Valentine" (2010), “Lars and the Real Girl” (2007), and many more. It was through his performance in "La La Land" (2016) that he gained global recognition.

Gosling is known for his versatility as an actor, with roles ranging from romantic dramas to crime thrillers and comedies. He has a Golden Globe to his name as well as two Oscar nominations. He is one of the most popular and successful actors in Hollywood today. Ryan Gosling’s net worth in rupees is 574.86 crores.

Ryan Gosling Net Worth $70 million Annual Income $8 million (estimate) Date of Birth 12 November 1980 Age 42 Height 6 ft or 1.84 m Nationality Canadian

Ryan Gosling’s Early Career

The Canadian actor has had a successful career in the entertainment industry. He started in showbiz as a child actor, appearing in the Disney Channel series "The All-New Mickey Mouse Club." He was 12 at the time and performed alongside other movie and music stars like Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, and Christina Aguilera.

However, Gosling's first major acting role came with the television series "Young Hercules," where he portrayed the title character.

In 2000, Gosling appeared in the sports drama film "Remember the Titans" alongside Denzel Washington. He played the role of Alan Bosley, a high school football player, in the film, which was based on the true story of a racially integrated high school football team in Virginia during the early 1970s.

He gained critical acclaim for his performance in the 2001 film "The Believer," where he portrayed the lead role of Daniel Balint, and his acting skills in the film gained critical acclaim.

In 2002, he starred in the psychological thriller "Murder by Numbers" alongside Sandra Bullock. He played the role of a mentally-disturbed high school student. Gosling's performance in the film was praised for his portrayal of a disturbed and manipulative character.

Ryan Gosling's breakthrough role came in 2004 with the romantic drama film "The Notebook." He played the male lead role of Noah Calhoun, opposite Rachel McAdams. The film was a huge commercial success, and Gosling's performance was widely acclaimed. Even today, The Notebook is counted among the best romantic films. Though this film garnered him popularity, it was his appearance as the lead in “La La Land” (2016), opposite Emma Stone, that paved the way for him to enjoy a successful career in Hollywood. “La La Land” was a huge success at the box office and gained critical acclaim. The film set a record in 2017 for winning the most Academy Awards (14).

He also starred in several other movies like “Song to Song” (2017), “Blade Runner 2049” (2017), “First Man” (2018), and “The Gray Man” (2022). Gosling also portrayed the role of Ken in “Brabie” (2023), opposite Margot Robbie.

He has two Academy Award nominations to his name as well as a Golden Globe for Best Actor.

Ryan Gosling's Net Worth and Earning Assets 2023

Ryan Gosling’s net worth today is $70 million.

The majority of his earnings come from his movie deals.

He reportedly earned around $20 for appearing in Netflix’s action thriller, “The Gray Man.”

Apart from films, Gosling earns a hefty sum from endorsing luxurious brands like Gucci and TAG Heuer.

Ryan Gosling Houses and Real Estate Properties

Ryan Gosling is a big name in Hollywood. He also has a decent net worth of $70 million, so it becomes quite obvious that the star must have a great real estate portfolio. Here is the list of all known properties owned by the Barbie star:

Los Angeles House | NA

Mansion outside LA | $7 million

Ridgewood House | NA

Mansion in Los Feliz | $48 million

“Tagine” Restaurant in Beverly Hills | NA

Ryan Gosling Cars

Here is the list of all the known cars owned by the Hollywood heartthrob:

BMW Z8

Porsche 911 Carrera S Coupe

Land Rover Range Rover Vogue

Ford Mustang

Does Ryan Gosling have any or do charities?

Yes, Ryan Gosling is a philanthropist who has supported numerous charities and not-for profit organisations. According to looktothestars.org, Gosling has supported these charities:

ENOUGH Project

Invisible Children

Mercy For Animals

ONE Campaign

PETA

SickKids Foundation

Some Interesting Facts and Quotes of Ryan Gosling

Interesting Facts:

Ryan Gosling is also a musician. He is a trained guitarist and has released several songs.

In 2007, Gosling teamed up with Zach Shields to form a rock band called “Dead Man’s Bones.”

"Cry For You," "Faithful," "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," "Wake," and "Put Me In The Car" are some of the songs released by the actor.

He was bullied in school and because of this he could not finish high school.

Gosling owns a Moroccan restaurant in Beverly Hills named “Tagine.”

Quotes:

“Sometimes I think that the one thing I love most about being an adult is the right to buy candy whenever and wherever I want.”

“A lot of people when they make movies, the actors act like it's their journey and that everyone is on the set to facilitate their journey and the whole thing is set up that way - they ask if you want anything.”

“Freedom is such a gift.”

“Hollywood usually doesn't have strong woman in films like that, and it's stupid, so for the most part they're usually being directed and written by men.”

To sum up, Ryan Gosling is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood, with a net worth of $70 million. His latest release is Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” (2023), where the Canadian actor is portraying the role of Ken opposite Margot Robbie.

