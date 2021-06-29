Who invented the Cell Phone? Know the story behind the first Mobile Phone

The Cell Phone: Story behind its invention

While everyone knows Graham Bell invented the telephone in 1876, a lot of people have no idea about the inventor of the cell phone. On December 23, 1900, Reginald Fessenden accomplished the feat of developing a cell phone.

The first wireless phone call was made by him.

The human voice was able to transmit via radio waves and the signals were sent from one tower to another. His work made way for broadcast radio but also provided the foundation for cell phones and networks.

William Rae Young:

The work of Fessenden inspired a young engineer named William Rae Young, who proposed that if radio waves were arranged in a hexagonal pattern they could support a telephone network.

He worked under D.H Ring working in Bell Laboratories.

Thorough low power transmitter calls were carried around networks. They accounted for handoffs, that is when the caller moves from one tower's broadcast radius to another. But though the theory was sound, the technology that could make it happen was lacking.

What led to the world’s first cell phone?

AT&T offered some customers the chance to use radio telephones

They were like walkie-talkie transceivers and a very few calls could be made using them. Also no private calls could be held on them as there was lesser scope for them.

The phones were bulky back then and it was impossible to carry them in my pocket.

It was in the 1960's that Joel S and RH Frenkeil developed the technology on Young's model.

AT&T sought permission from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to develop a cellular network, Motorola's Martin Cooper made a cheeky move in 1973.

Cooper's team designed the cell phone and gave it it's first design. The phone was named Motorola DynaTAC and was 22.9 centimetres long. The phone weighed 1.1 kilograms.

The First Cell Phone call:

It was a prank call or a call made to tease the competition. Cooper made the call to Joel Engel, his professional rival who worked at Bell Labs. Since then it took many years to build proper cell phone networks and make cell phones a viable commercial product. Today almost every second person on the planet has a mobile or cell phone with him.

