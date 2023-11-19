India vs Australia World Cup 2023 Final: Complete Squad, Captain, All-Rounder, Batsmen and Bowlers

India vs Australia World Cup 2023 Final Player List: The most-anticipated moment of the year for cricket fans is here. The final match of the 2023 ODI World Cup is set to go down on November 19 between India and Australia at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.
With 130,000 fans in attendance and numerous high-profile personalities from all over the world, India and Australia will battle to lift the coveted World Cup trophy and claim the title of the best cricket team on the planet.
Cricket is a team sport, and any team is as strong as its weakest link. So far, neither Australia nor India have shown any signs of weakness. India faced a little trouble in the semi-final match against New Zealand, while Australia lost its first two games but bounced back in dominant fashion.
At any given time, Australia plays with a diverse squad consisting of 6,7 good bowlers and skilled batsmen till order 8.
India, on the other hand, possesses a well-balanced squad of 4 pure bowlers, 5 or 6 pure batters and 1 or 2 all-rounders. In the recent games, the Indian playing 11 has comprised six batsmen and five bowlers, with Ravindra Jadeja being the only all-rounder.
The playing-11 of the 2023 World Cup final match between India and Australia isn’t expected to change much from the playing-11 of the semi-finals, but fans should know all the details of the team squads of both countries.
Be it to stimulate your curiosity, create your ideal teams or indulge in fun, fantasy cricket games online.
Check here to learn about the expected playing 11, full team squads, all-rounders, batsmen, bowlers, captain and wicketkeeper of India and Australia.
|
Role
|
Player Name
|
|
India
|
Australia
|
Batsmen
|
Rohit Sharma (Captain)
|
Steve Smith
|
Virat Kohli
|
David Warner
|
Shreyas Iyer
|
Marnus Labuschagne
|
Shubman Gill
|
|
Suryakumar Yadav
|
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Ishan Kishan
|
Josh Inglis
|
KL Rahul
|
Alex Carey
|
Bowler
|
Mohammed Shami
|
Adam Zampa
|
Jasprit Bumrah
|
Josh Hazlewood
|
Kuldeep Yadav
|
Mitchell Starc
|
Mohammed Siraj
|
Sean Abbott
|
Ravichandran Ashwin
|
|
Prasidh Krishna
|
|
All-Rounder
|
Ravindra Jadeja
|
Pat Cummins (Captain)
|
Shardul Thakur
|
Glenn Maxwell
|
|
Marcus Stoinis
|
|
Travis Head
|
|
Mitchell Marsh
|
|
Cameron Green
India and Australia are brimming with bowlers who could influence the #CWC23 finale at any point 🔥
The five epic duels that could swing the epic showdown 👉 https://t.co/W8us3kOz6T pic.twitter.com/7JXv5FJZWj — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) November 18, 2023
In the last league match of India, which was played against Netherlands, multiple top-order players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav bowled a few overs. Sharma and Kohli even took wickets. However, these players aren’t all-rounders as they never bowl regularly or during big games. Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur are the only all-rounders in India's CWC squad currently after Hardik Pandya’s unfortunate departure from the tournament due to injury.
In the Australian team, both the openers Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head are all-rounders as they bowl quite often and have multiple international wickets to their name. Captain Pat Cummins is also good with the bat, and so is star bowler Mitchell Starc. Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis are already known for their brilliant batting and bowling already. Australia’s versatile players pose a huge problem for other teams.
India vs Australia World Cup final Playing 11
Here is the expected playing 11 and batting order for India and Australia for their final match of the 2023 ODI World Cup. No major strategic changes are expected.
India: Rohit Sharma(C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(WC), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(WC), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood