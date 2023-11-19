India vs Australia World Cup 2023 Final: Complete Squad, Captain, All-Rounder, Batsmen and Bowlers

Analysis

India vs Australia World Cup 2023 Final Player List: The most-anticipated moment of the year for cricket fans is here. The final match of the 2023 ODI World Cup is set to go down on November 19 between India and Australia at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. With 130,000 fans in attendance and numerous high-profile personalities from all over the world, India and Australia will battle to lift the coveted World Cup trophy and claim the title of the best cricket team on the planet.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Broadcast Details India vs Australia 2023 World Cup Final Squad Details Cricket is a team sport, and any team is as strong as its weakest link. So far, neither Australia nor India have shown any signs of weakness. India faced a little trouble in the semi-final match against New Zealand, while Australia lost its first two games but bounced back in dominant fashion.

At any given time, Australia plays with a diverse squad consisting of 6,7 good bowlers and skilled batsmen till order 8. India, on the other hand, possesses a well-balanced squad of 4 pure bowlers, 5 or 6 pure batters and 1 or 2 all-rounders. In the recent games, the Indian playing 11 has comprised six batsmen and five bowlers, with Ravindra Jadeja being the only all-rounder.

The playing-11 of the 2023 World Cup final match between India and Australia isn’t expected to change much from the playing-11 of the semi-finals, but fans should know all the details of the team squads of both countries. Be it to stimulate your curiosity, create your ideal teams or indulge in fun, fantasy cricket games online.