ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Channel List and Live Streaming Partners

2023 World Cup Channels and Broadcast Details: Cricket is among the most-watched sports in the world, with viewership reaching billions for major tournaments. The quadrennial ICC World Cup is the biggest cricket competition and will return for the 13th edition in 2023.

India is hosting the 2023 World Cup, which will last from October 5 to November 19. India is the most populous country in the world, and cricket is beloved by every strata of society. England is the current World Cup title winner and will look to retain their title on Indian soil, where the host nation is highly favoured.

All in all, the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is sure to be an exhilarating affair and deliver exciting cricket action for ages. However, it’s necessary to know where to watch the event from home. Gone are the days when a few channels broadcasted the World Cup globally. In today’s digital world, you can catch the tournament from your phone, or television or even stream it online.

You can check out the in-depth broadcast details of the 2023 ODI World Cup here, along with the channel list and numbers of all top D2H and Cable providers.

2023 ICC World Cup Channels and Broadcast Details:

You can check out the channel list of all major D2H service providers and the channel numbers where the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will be played.

 

DTH Service

Channel Name

Channel Number

Tata Play

Star Sports 1

455

Tata Play

Star Sports 1 HD

454

Tata Play

Star Sports 1 HINDI

460

Tata Play

Star Sports 1 HINDI HD

459

Tata Play

Star Sports 1 TELUGU

1446

Tata Play

Star Sports 1 TELUGU HD

1445

Tata Play

Star Sports 1 TAMIL

1551

Tata Play

Star Sports 1 TAMIL HD

1550

Tata Play

Star Sports 1 KANNADA

1645

Airtel DTH

Star Sports 1

277

Airtel DTH

Star Sports 1 HD

278

Airtel DTH

Star Sports 1 HINDI

281

Airtel DTH

Star Sports 1 HINDI HD

282

Airtel DTH

Star Sports 1 TELUGU

928

Airtel DTH

Star Sports 1 TELUGU HD

NA

Airtel DTH

Star Sports 1 TAMIL

803

Airtel DTH

Star Sports 1 TAMIL HD

NA

Airtel DTH

Star Sports 1 KANNADA

974

Dish TV

Star Sports 1

649

Dish TV

Star Sports 1 HD

648

Dish TV

Star Sports 1 HINDI

621

Dish TV

Star Sports 1 HINDI HD

620

Dish TV

Star Sports 1 TELUGU

2433

Dish TV

Star Sports 1 TELUGU HD

2432

Dish TV

Star Sports 1 TAMIL

2951

Dish TV

Star Sports 1 TAMIL HD

2950

Dish TV

Star Sports 1 KANNADA

2675

Videocon

Star Sports 1

603

Videocon

Star Sports 1 HD

602

Videocon

Star Sports 1 HINDI

607

Videocon

Star Sports 1 HINDI HD

606

Videocon

Star Sports 1 TELUGU

2433

Videocon

Star Sports 1 TELUGU HD

2432

Videocon

Star Sports 1 TAMIL

2951

Videocon

Star Sports 1 TAMIL HD

2950

Videocon

Star Sports 1 KANNADA

2675

ICC World Cup 2023: Global Broadcast Channels and Digital Partners

Territory

Licensee

TV Exploitation

Digital Exploitation

Afghanistan

Ariana TV

Ariana TV
Ariana News (Highlights, AUS vs SA, SA vs NED, Semi Finals and Final only)

arianatelevision.com sports.afghan-wireless.com ariananews.af (Highlights, AUS Vs SA on 12th Oct, SA Vs NED on 17th Oct, Semi Finals and Final only)

Australia

Fox Sports

FOX CRICKET
FOX505
FOX503
Channel 9
HD 9GEMHD

FoxtelGo
FoxtelNOW
Kayo
NineNow 

Bangladesh

Gazi TV

GTV
T Sports 

Rabbithole

Canada

Willow TV

Willow TV

Willow TV

Caribbean Islands

ESPN Caribbean

ESPN
ESPN2


ESPN Play Caribbean 

Central & South America and Mexico

ESPN

 

ESPN+

Brazil

ESPN

TBC

TBC

Continental Europe and SEA(excluding Singapore)

Yupp TV

 

YuppTV

Hong Kong

PCCW

Astro Cricket via NowTV 

YuppTV

India

Star Sports

Star Sports 1
Star Sports 1 HD
Star Sports 1 HINDI
Star Sports 1 HINDI HD
Star Sports 1 TELUGU
Star Sports 1 TELUGU HD
Star Sports 1 TAMIL
Star Sports 1 TAMIL HD
Star Sports 1 KANNADA

Disney+ Hotstar

Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan

Star Sports

TBC

Yupp TV

Malaysia

MEASAT

Astro Cricket

AstroGO
Yupp TV

MENA

Etisalat

CricLife
CricLife Max (UAE only)

StarzPlay
Switch TV

Netherlands

TBC

TBC

TBC

New Zealand

Sky Sport NZ

Sky Sport

skygo.co.nz
skysportnow.co.nz

Pacific Islands

Digicel

TBC

TBC

Pakistan

PTV
ARY

PTV Sports
PTV National
A-Sports 

ptvflix
Daraz
Jazz
ARY ZAP

Singapore

StarHub

HubSports 4
HubSports 5


StarHub TV+

Sri Lanka

Maharaja TV

TV1
Sirasa TV
Shakthi TV

sirasatv.lk

South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa

SuperSport

SuperSport Grandstand
SuperSport Cricket
SuperSport Action

SuperSport app

UK

Sky Sports

Sky Sports Cricket
Sky Sports Main Event
Sky Sports Mix
Sky Showcase
CHANNEL 5 (highlights and Final)

SkyGO
Sky Sports App
MY5 App (highlights and Final)

USA

ESPN+
Willow


WillowTV

ESPN+ app

 
