ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Channel List and Live Streaming Partners

2023 World Cup Channels and Broadcast Details: Cricket is among the most-watched sports in the world, with viewership reaching billions for major tournaments. The quadrennial ICC World Cup is the biggest cricket competition and will return for the 13th edition in 2023.

India is hosting the 2023 World Cup, which will last from October 5 to November 19. India is the most populous country in the world, and cricket is beloved by every strata of society. England is the current World Cup title winner and will look to retain their title on Indian soil, where the host nation is highly favoured.

All in all, the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is sure to be an exhilarating affair and deliver exciting cricket action for ages. However, it’s necessary to know where to watch the event from home. Gone are the days when a few channels broadcasted the World Cup globally. In today’s digital world, you can catch the tournament from your phone, or television or even stream it online.

You can check out the in-depth broadcast details of the 2023 ODI World Cup here, along with the channel list and numbers of all top D2H and Cable providers.

DTH Service Channel Name Channel Number Tata Play Star Sports 1 455 Tata Play Star Sports 1 HD 454 Tata Play Star Sports 1 HINDI 460 Tata Play Star Sports 1 HINDI HD 459 Tata Play Star Sports 1 TELUGU 1446 Tata Play Star Sports 1 TELUGU HD 1445 Tata Play Star Sports 1 TAMIL 1551 Tata Play Star Sports 1 TAMIL HD 1550 Tata Play Star Sports 1 KANNADA 1645 Airtel DTH Star Sports 1 277 Airtel DTH Star Sports 1 HD 278 Airtel DTH Star Sports 1 HINDI 281 Airtel DTH Star Sports 1 HINDI HD 282 Airtel DTH Star Sports 1 TELUGU 928 Airtel DTH Star Sports 1 TELUGU HD NA Airtel DTH Star Sports 1 TAMIL 803 Airtel DTH Star Sports 1 TAMIL HD NA Airtel DTH Star Sports 1 KANNADA 974 Dish TV Star Sports 1 649 Dish TV Star Sports 1 HD 648 Dish TV Star Sports 1 HINDI 621 Dish TV Star Sports 1 HINDI HD 620 Dish TV Star Sports 1 TELUGU 2433 Dish TV Star Sports 1 TELUGU HD 2432 Dish TV Star Sports 1 TAMIL 2951 Dish TV Star Sports 1 TAMIL HD 2950 Dish TV Star Sports 1 KANNADA 2675 Videocon Star Sports 1 603 Videocon Star Sports 1 HD 602 Videocon Star Sports 1 HINDI 607 Videocon Star Sports 1 HINDI HD 606 Videocon Star Sports 1 TELUGU 2433 Videocon Star Sports 1 TELUGU HD 2432 Videocon Star Sports 1 TAMIL 2951 Videocon Star Sports 1 TAMIL HD 2950 Videocon Star Sports 1 KANNADA 2675

