ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Channel List and Live Streaming Partners
2023 World Cup Channels and Broadcast Details: Cricket is among the most-watched sports in the world, with viewership reaching billions for major tournaments. The quadrennial ICC World Cup is the biggest cricket competition and will return for the 13th edition in 2023.
India is hosting the 2023 World Cup, which will last from October 5 to November 19. India is the most populous country in the world, and cricket is beloved by every strata of society. England is the current World Cup title winner and will look to retain their title on Indian soil, where the host nation is highly favoured.
All in all, the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is sure to be an exhilarating affair and deliver exciting cricket action for ages. However, it’s necessary to know where to watch the event from home. Gone are the days when a few channels broadcasted the World Cup globally. In today’s digital world, you can catch the tournament from your phone, or television or even stream it online.
You can check out the in-depth broadcast details of the 2023 ODI World Cup here, along with the channel list and numbers of all top D2H and Cable providers.
2023 ICC World Cup Channels and Broadcast Details:
You can check out the channel list of all major D2H service providers and the channel numbers where the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will be played.
|
DTH Service
|
Channel Name
|
Channel Number
|
Tata Play
|
Star Sports 1
|
455
|
Tata Play
|
Star Sports 1 HD
|
454
|
Tata Play
|
Star Sports 1 HINDI
|
460
|
Tata Play
|
Star Sports 1 HINDI HD
|
459
|
Tata Play
|
Star Sports 1 TELUGU
|
1446
|
Tata Play
|
Star Sports 1 TELUGU HD
|
1445
|
Tata Play
|
Star Sports 1 TAMIL
|
1551
|
Tata Play
|
Star Sports 1 TAMIL HD
|
1550
|
Tata Play
|
Star Sports 1 KANNADA
|
1645
|
Airtel DTH
|
Star Sports 1
|
277
|
Airtel DTH
|
Star Sports 1 HD
|
278
|
Airtel DTH
|
Star Sports 1 HINDI
|
281
|
Airtel DTH
|
Star Sports 1 HINDI HD
|
282
|
Airtel DTH
|
Star Sports 1 TELUGU
|
928
|
Airtel DTH
|
Star Sports 1 TELUGU HD
|
NA
|
Airtel DTH
|
Star Sports 1 TAMIL
|
803
|
Airtel DTH
|
Star Sports 1 TAMIL HD
|
NA
|
Airtel DTH
|
Star Sports 1 KANNADA
|
974
|
Dish TV
|
Star Sports 1
|
649
|
Dish TV
|
Star Sports 1 HD
|
648
|
Dish TV
|
Star Sports 1 HINDI
|
621
|
Dish TV
|
Star Sports 1 HINDI HD
|
620
|
Dish TV
|
Star Sports 1 TELUGU
|
2433
|
Dish TV
|
Star Sports 1 TELUGU HD
|
2432
|
Dish TV
|
Star Sports 1 TAMIL
|
2951
|
Dish TV
|
Star Sports 1 TAMIL HD
|
2950
|
Dish TV
|
Star Sports 1 KANNADA
|
2675
|
Videocon
|
Star Sports 1
|
603
|
Videocon
|
Star Sports 1 HD
|
602
|
Videocon
|
Star Sports 1 HINDI
|
607
|
Videocon
|
Star Sports 1 HINDI HD
|
606
|
Videocon
|
Star Sports 1 TELUGU
|
2433
|
Videocon
|
Star Sports 1 TELUGU HD
|
2432
|
Videocon
|
Star Sports 1 TAMIL
|
2951
|
Videocon
|
Star Sports 1 TAMIL HD
|
2950
|
Videocon
|
Star Sports 1 KANNADA
|
2675
ICC World Cup 2023: Global Broadcast Channels and Digital Partners
|
Territory
|
Licensee
|
TV Exploitation
|
Digital Exploitation
|
Afghanistan
|
Ariana TV
|
Ariana TV
|
arianatelevision.com sports.afghan-wireless.com ariananews.af (Highlights, AUS Vs SA on 12th Oct, SA Vs NED on 17th Oct, Semi Finals and Final only)
|
Australia
|
Fox Sports
|
FOX CRICKET
|
FoxtelGo
|
Bangladesh
|
Gazi TV
|
GTV
|
Rabbithole
|
Canada
|
Willow TV
|
Willow TV
|
Willow TV
|
Caribbean Islands
|
ESPN Caribbean
|
ESPN
|
|
Central & South America and Mexico
|
ESPN
|
|
ESPN+
|
Brazil
|
ESPN
|
TBC
|
TBC
|
Continental Europe and SEA(excluding Singapore)
|
Yupp TV
|
|
YuppTV
|
Hong Kong
|
PCCW
|
Astro Cricket via NowTV
|
YuppTV
|
India
|
Star Sports
|
Star Sports 1
|
Disney+ Hotstar
|
Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan
|
Star Sports
|
TBC
|
Yupp TV
|
Malaysia
|
MEASAT
|
Astro Cricket
|
AstroGO
|
MENA
|
Etisalat
|
CricLife
|
StarzPlay
|
Netherlands
|
TBC
|
TBC
|
TBC
|
New Zealand
|
Sky Sport NZ
|
Sky Sport
|
skygo.co.nz
|
Pacific Islands
|
Digicel
|
TBC
|
TBC
|
Pakistan
|
PTV
|
PTV Sports
|
ptvflix
|
Singapore
|
StarHub
|
HubSports 4
|
|
Sri Lanka
|
Maharaja TV
|
TV1
|
sirasatv.lk
|
South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa
|
SuperSport
|
SuperSport Grandstand
|
SuperSport app
|
UK
|
Sky Sports
|
Sky Sports Cricket
|
SkyGO
|
USA
|
ESPN+
|
|
ESPN+ app