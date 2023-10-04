[Updated] World Cup 2023 Points Table: Team Standings and Ranking

ICC Cricket World Cup Points Table 2023: The biggest and most prestigious tournament in the history of cricket is here. The quadrennial ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 is set to commence on October 5 and last until November 19, 2023.

Ten of the best teams in the world will battle to lift the coveted World Cup trophy. Over the course of one and a half months, it will be decided which team is the best in the world. England is the current World Cup champion, while New Zealand finished as the runner-up in both the 2015 and 2019 World Cup seasons.

India is the host of the 2023 World Cup, and also the number one ranked ODI team on the planet, and as such, a favourite to lift the trophy. Australia and Pakistan have also been performing well lately.

The World Cup also follows the limited 50-over ODI format and a round-robin method of scheduling games. The first match of the 2023 Cricket World Cup will be played on October 5 between New Zealand and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmadabad, Gujarat.

On that note, we bring you the ICC World Cup 2023 points table and team rankings. Keep checking here at Jagran Josh as we extensively cover the tournament and bring you the latest and updated World Cup 2023 standings.

Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table

The 2023 ICC World Cup will follow a round-robin format in which all ten teams will compete against each other. There will be 45 games in the league stage. The top 4 teams will play the semi-finals, and the last game will be the final for a total of 48 games over 45 Days.