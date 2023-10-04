ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Commentators List

Cricket World Cup Commentators: It’s one thing to watch any sport live and a whole another to catch it from the comfort of your home. Nothing beats the live experience, especially in games like football and cricket, where the deafening roar of the crowd elevates the viewing experience tenfold.

However, most people watch sports on their televisions, and it offers plenty of benefits too. The games are clearer, have better viewing angles and the overall experience of TV is more convenient and comfortable for fans.

Another perk of catching sports action from your home is that you get to listen to the commentary. Almost all the sports in the world from contact sports like boxing to team games like cricket consist of commentary.

Sports commentary also known as broadcasting is a real-time description of events, often done in a fun yet articulate manner to enhance the viewing experience of the fans watching the sport from home. Cricket is one of the most exciting sports in the world, and much credit goes to the commentators as well for their brilliant presentation and coverage of live events for home audiences.

Every fan remembers the iconic lines of famous commentators like Tony Grieg, Ravi Shastri and Ian Smith. Many renowned cricketers, presenters and analysts will serve as commentators at the 2023 World Cup. The event only happens once every four years, and only the best commentators in the world will voice the matches.

The International Cricket Council has revealed the full panel of commentators for the Cricket World Cup 2023. The tournament is set to commence from October 5 and continue till November 19.

Related:

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Tickets

ICC World Cup 2023 All Team Squads

2023 Cricket World Cup Commentators

The International Cricket Council has released the names of broadcasters, presenters and former cricketers who’ll serve as commentators in the 2023 World Cup.

This includes seasoned voices like Ian Smith, Ian Bishop and Harsha Bhogle.

Newer commentators like Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik along with female voices Natalie Germanos and Anjum Chopra.

Ricky Ponting Eoin Morgan Shane Watson Lisa Sthalekar Ramiz Raja Ravi Shastri Aaron Finch Sunil Gavaskar Matthew Hayden Nasser Hussain Ian Smith Ian Bishop Waqar Younis Shaun Pollock Anjum Chopra Michael Atherton Simon Doull Mpumelelo Mbangwa Sanjay Manjrekar Katey Martin Dinesh Karthik Dirk Nannes Samuel Badree Athar Ali Khan Russel Arnold Harsha Bhogle Kass Naidoo Mark Nicholas Natalie Germanos Ian Ward

Star Sports India, which will broadcast the ODI World Cup also released the names of commentators in Hindi and other regional languages. Many popular former players like Gautam Gambhir, S Sreesanth, Ashok Dinda, Harbhajan Singh will offer their services. You can check the regional commentator for 2023 World Cup below.

Hindi: Jatin Sapru, Amol Muzumdar, Deep Dasgupta, Sanjay Manjrekar, Padamjeet S, Rajat Bhatia, Harbhajan Singh, Gautam Gambhir, Irfan Pathan, Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar, Piyush Chawla, Mohammad Kaif, Sanjay Bangar, Mithali Raj, Imran Tahir

Tamil: K Srikkanth, Muthuraman R, Sastika Rajendran, Gowtham Dhavamani, Subramaniam Badrinath, Yomahesh Vijayakumar, S Ramesh, Vishnu Hariharan, Murali Vijay, KV Sathyanarayanan, Balaji Patturaja, Russel Arnold, Hemang Badani

Malayalam: Vishnu Hariharan, Shiyas Mohammed, CM Deepak, Tinu Yohannan, S Sreesanth, Raiphi Gomez

Telugu: MSK Prasad, Vindhya Vishaka, M Anand Sri Krishna, Ravi Rakle, Kaushik Nc, Venugopalarao Yalaka, Kalyan Krishna D, Ashish Reddy, T Suman, Sasikanth Avulapalli, Rakesh Devareddy, Gnaneshwar Rao

Marathi: Amol Muzumdar, Pravin Tambe, Prasad Kshirsagar, Nilesh Natu, Sunil Vaidya, Aditya Tare, Lalchand Rajput, Sandeep Patil

Kannada: Vinay Kumar, Madhu Mailankody, Kiran Srinivasa, Roopesh Shetty, Vijay Bharadwaj, Bharath Chipli, Srinivasa Murthy P, Pavan Deshpande, Sunil Joshi, Akhil Balachandra, GRV, GK Anil Kumar, Sumesh Goni, Shashank Suresh

Bengali: Arghya Bhattacharya, Priyam Ghose, Gautam B, Sanjay Banerjee, A Jhunjhunwala, Ashoke Dinda, Athar Ali Khan

Gujarati: Hemang Badani, Akash Trivedi, Manan Desai, Deep Vaidya, Nayan Mongia, Kirat Damani