ICC World Cup 2023 All Teams and Squads List
ICC World Cup 2023 All Team Squads and Players: The biggest and grandest sports tournament in cricket, the quadrennial World Cup is set to commence on October 5. Less than a month is left before the fans get to witness another spectacular season of the Cricket World Cup, full of high-pressure games, edge-of-the-seat chases, explosive batting, suffocating bowling and more sports action.
Ten top teams of the world will participate in the ICC World Cup, with India hosting the tournament. As a two time-champion (1983, 2011) and the 3rd ranked ODI team in the world, India will enjoy the home advantage. Five-time winners Australia and defending champs England are also the favourites to win the 2023 World Cup.
The teams have begun releasing the official squads, starting with India. 28 September is the last date for teams to finalise their playing 15. Australia, Netherlands and New Zealand have also announced their official squads, while England and South Africa have unveiled their provisional players lists. The remaining countries Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will likely declare their final team squads after the end of Asia Cup 2023.
India Team Squad
- Rohit Sharma(Captain)
- Shubman Gill
- Virat Kohli
- Shreyas Iyer
- KL Rahul (WC)
- Suryakumar Yadav
- Hardik Pandya (Vice-Captain)
- Ravindra Jadeja
- Ishan Kishan (WC)
- Axar Patel
- Shardul Thakur
- Jasprit Bumrah
- Kuldeep Yadav
- Mohammed Shami
- Mohammed Siraj
Australia Team Squad
- Pat Cummins (Captain)
- Sean Abbott
- Ashton Agar
- Alex Carey (WK)
- Cameron Green
- Josh Hazlewood
- Travis Head
- Josh Inglis (WK)
- Mitchell Marsh
- Glenn Maxwell
- Steve Smith
- Mitchell Starc
- Marcus Stoinis
- David Warner
- Adam Zampa
England Team Squad
- Jos Buttler (captain)
- Moeen Ali
- Gus Atkinson
- Jonny Bairstow
- Sam Curran
- Liam Livingstone
- Dawid Malan
- Adil Rashid
- Joe Root
- Jason Roy
- Ben Stokes
- Reece Topley
- David Willey
- Mark Wood
- Chris Woakes
Pakistan Team Squad
*To Be Announced Soon
New Zealand Team Squad
- Kane Williamson (Captain
- Trent Boult
- Mark Chapman
- Devon Conway
- Lockie Ferguson
- Matt Henry
- Tom Latham
- Daryl Mitchell
- Jimmy Neesham
- Glenn Phillips
- Rachin Ravindra
- Mitch Santner
- Ish Sodhi
- Tim Southee
- Will Young
Sri Lanka Team Squad
*To Be Announced Soon
Bangladesh Team Squad
*To Be Announced Soon
South Africa Team Squad
- Temba Bavuma (C)
- Gerald Coetzee
- Quinton de Kock
- Reeza Hendricks
- Marco Jansen
- Heinrich Klaasen
- Sisanda Magala
- Keshav Maharaj
- Aiden Markram
- David Miller
- Lungi Ngidi
- Anrich Nortje
- Kagiso Rabada
- Tabraiz Shamsi
- Rassie van der Dussen
Afghanistan Team Squad
*To Be Announced Soon
Netherlands Team Squad
- Scott Edwards (c)
- Max O'Dowd
- Bas de Leede
- Vikram Singh
- Teja Nidamanuru
- Paul van Meekeren
- Colin Ackermann
- Roelof van der Merwe
- Logan van Beek
- Aryan Dutt
- Ryan Klein
- Wesley Barresi
- Saqib Zulfiqar
- Shariz Ahmad
- Sybrand Engelbrecht