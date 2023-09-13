ICC World Cup 2023 All Teams and Squads List

Cricket World Cup 2023: Check here for the full team squad of all the countries playing in the ICC World Cup.
Get here all the details about All Team Squads for the Cricket World Cup 2023
Get here all the details about All Team Squads for the Cricket World Cup 2023

ICC World Cup 2023 All Team Squads and Players: The biggest and grandest sports tournament in cricket, the quadrennial World Cup is set to commence on October 5. Less than a month is left before the fans get to witness another spectacular season of the Cricket World Cup, full of high-pressure games, edge-of-the-seat chases, explosive batting, suffocating bowling and more sports action.

Ten top teams of the world will participate in the ICC World Cup, with India hosting the tournament. As a two time-champion (1983, 2011) and the 3rd ranked ODI team in the world, India will enjoy the home advantage. Five-time winners Australia and defending champs England are also the favourites to win the 2023 World Cup.

The teams have begun releasing the official squads, starting with India. 28 September is the last date for teams to finalise their playing 15. Australia, Netherlands and New Zealand have also announced their official squads, while England and South Africa have unveiled their provisional players lists. The remaining countries Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will likely declare their final team squads after the end of Asia Cup 2023.

You can check out the full player list for all countries here.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Tickets

India Team Squad

  1. Rohit Sharma(Captain)
  2. Shubman Gill
  3. Virat Kohli
  4. Shreyas Iyer
  5. KL Rahul (WC)
  6. Suryakumar Yadav
  7. Hardik Pandya (Vice-Captain)
  8. Ravindra Jadeja
  9. Ishan Kishan (WC)
  10. Axar Patel
  11. Shardul Thakur
  12. Jasprit Bumrah
  13. Kuldeep Yadav
  14. Mohammed Shami
  15. Mohammed Siraj

ICC World Cup 2023 India Team Announced

Australia Team Squad

  • Pat Cummins (Captain)
  • Sean Abbott
  • Ashton Agar
  • Alex Carey (WK)
  • Cameron Green
  • Josh Hazlewood
  • Travis Head
  • Josh Inglis (WK)
  • Mitchell Marsh
  • Glenn Maxwell
  • Steve Smith
  • Mitchell Starc
  • Marcus Stoinis
  • David Warner
  • Adam Zampa

ICC World Cup 2023 Australia Team Announced

England Team Squad

  1. Jos Buttler (captain)
  2. Moeen Ali
  3. Gus Atkinson
  4. Jonny Bairstow
  5. Sam Curran
  6. Liam Livingstone
  7. Dawid Malan
  8. Adil Rashid
  9. Joe Root
  10. Jason Roy
  11. Ben Stokes
  12. Reece Topley
  13. David Willey
  14. Mark Wood
  15. Chris Woakes

ICC World Cup 2023 England Team

Pakistan Team Squad

*To Be Announced Soon

ICC World Cup 2023 Pakistan Team

New Zealand Team Squad

  1. Kane Williamson (Captain
  2. Trent Boult
  3. Mark Chapman
  4. Devon Conway
  5. Lockie Ferguson
  6. Matt Henry
  7. Tom Latham
  8. Daryl Mitchell
  9. Jimmy Neesham
  10. Glenn Phillips
  11. Rachin Ravindra
  12. Mitch Santner
  13. Ish Sodhi
  14. Tim Southee
  15. Will Young

ICC World Cup 2023 New Zealand Team

Sri Lanka Team Squad

*To Be Announced Soon

ICC World Cup 2023 Sri Lanka Team

Bangladesh Team Squad

*To Be Announced Soon

South Africa Team Squad

  1. Temba Bavuma (C)
  2. Gerald Coetzee
  3. Quinton de Kock
  4. Reeza Hendricks
  5. Marco Jansen
  6. Heinrich Klaasen
  7. Sisanda Magala
  8. Keshav Maharaj
  9. Aiden Markram
  10. David Miller
  11. Lungi Ngidi
  12. Anrich Nortje
  13. Kagiso Rabada
  14. Tabraiz Shamsi
  15. Rassie van der Dussen

ICC World Cup 2023 South Africa Team

Afghanistan Team Squad

*To Be Announced Soon

Netherlands Team Squad

  1. Scott Edwards (c)
  2. Max O'Dowd
  3. Bas de Leede
  4. Vikram Singh
  5. Teja Nidamanuru
  6. Paul van Meekeren
  7. Colin Ackermann
  8. Roelof van der Merwe
  9. Logan van Beek
  10. Aryan Dutt
  11. Ryan Klein
  12. Wesley Barresi
  13. Saqib Zulfiqar
  14. Shariz Ahmad
  15. Sybrand Engelbrecht
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next