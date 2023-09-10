Sri Lanka Team for ICC World Cup 2023: Complete Squad, Players List, Captain, Batsmen, Bowlers and All-Rounders

ICC World Cup 2023 Sri Lanka Team and Players: Cricket is a popular sport in many parts of the world, particularly the former territories of Britain, like India, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand. In the Indian subcontinent, almost all the countries except Bhutan and Maldives are avid cricket-loving nations.

Sri Lanka, India and Pakistan have even won the ICC World Cup, the biggest cricket tournament on the planet. India lifted the trophy twice in 2011 and 1983, Pakistan in 1992 and Sri Lanka in 1996. The latter also finished as runner-ups in the 2011 World Cup and performed remarkably in the subsequent edition as well.

However, the form of Sri Lankan players is put into question nowadays, and the team struggled to even qualify for the 2023 Cricket World Cup. Sri Lanka is a strong team though, and will compete with the underdog spirit and nothing to lose this time around.

Sri Lanka is currently participating in the Asia Cup 2023, which it is also co-hosting with Pakistan. Fans are also excited about the World Cup, which commences on October 5.

So far, India and Australia have announced their team squads. Sri Lanka is expected to do so soon. Cricket enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the names of players who will represent their home countries at the World Cup. The last date to submit the players' list is September 28, so the official squad announcement can drop anytime now, but probably after the Asia Cup final on September 17.

Since Sri Lanka is currently engaged in the Asia Cup 2023, we can predict the final 15-player World Cup squad of the country after taking into account some expert opinions as well.

You can check the full ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Sri Lanka Team and Player list here.

ICC World Cup Sri Lanka Team Squad 2023

Sri Lanka is one of the best ODI teams in the world and aims to prove the naysayers wrong and showcase its skills at the ICC Cricket World Cup. They last reached the finals in 2011, but the new team is full of young and talented players.

Babar Azam, one of the finest batters of the modern era, is the captain of the Sri Lanka Men’s Cricket team and will likely lead them in the World Cup as well.

Here is the potential 15-player squad for Sri Lanka.

Dasun Shanaka (Captain)

Kusal Mendis

Dimuth Karunaratne

Pathum Nissanka

Charith Asalanka

Dhananjaya de Silva

Sadeera Samarawickrama

Wanindu Hasaranga

Chamika Karunaratne

Dushmantha Chameera

Kasun Rajitha

Lahiru Kumara

Maheesh Theekshana

Matheesha Pathirana

Dushan Hemantha

Cricket World Cup 2023 Sri Lanka Match Dates and Schedule