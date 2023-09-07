Pakistan Team for ICC World Cup 2023: Complete Squad, Players List, Captain, Batsmen, Bowlers and All-Rounders

ICC World Cup 2023 Pakistan Team and Players: Cricket is a beloved sport in many parts of the world, the former territories of Britain like India, Pakistan, Australia and New Zealand. Cricket originated in England but has become more popular in India and Pakistan.

England won the ICC Cricket World Cup, the biggest tournament of the sport in 2019. India won it in 1983 and 2011 while Pakistan won the trophy in 1996. The two teams are on course to clash in the upcoming 2023 ICC World Cup as well.

India recently announced its full squad while Pakistan is expected to announce it soon. Fans are eagerly anticipating the names of players who will represent their home countries at the World Cup.

India will be under more pressure, as it’s hosting the World Cup and will be playing on home soil. Pakistan, however, is not to be underestimated. The team is ranked number 1 in ODI and is composed of some of the best fast bowlers and batsmen in the world. Pakistan is among the favourites to win the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (ECB) is yet to announce the Pakistan World Cup squad. The last date to submit the players list is September 28, so the official squad announcement can drop anytime now.

Both India and Pakistan are currently engaged in the Asia Cup 2023 so based on that and the opinions of experts, we can predict the final 15-player World Cup squad of Pakistan.

You can check the full ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Pakistan Team and Player list here.

ICC World Cup Pakistan Team Squad 2023

Pakistan is the top-ranked ODI team in the world and aims to display its skills in the World Cup as well. They last reached the semi-finals in 2011, but the new team is full of young, talented players.

Babar Azam, one of the finest batters of the modern era, is the captain of the Pakistan Men’s Cricket team and will likely lead them in the World Cup as well.

Here is the potential 15-player squad for Pakistan.

Babar Azam (Captain)

Fakhar Zaman

Imam-ul-Haq

Salman Ali Agha

Iftikhar Ahmed

Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Haris

Shadab Khan

Mohammad Nawaz

Usama Mir

Haris Rauf

Mohammad Wasim Jnr

Naseem Shah

Shaheen Afridi

Saud Shakeel

Cricket World Cup 2023 Pakistan Match Dates and Schedule