England Team for ICC World Cup 2023: Complete Squad, Players List, Captain, Batsmen, Bowlers and All-Rounders

ICC World Cup 2023 England Team and Players: Cricket is a beloved sport in many parts of the world. It originated in England, and the country won its first World Cup title in 2019. As defending champions, all eyes will be on England in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, the biggest and most prestigious cricket tournament on the planet.

It’s held every four years and will be hosted by India this year, from October 5 to November 19. Just a month is left, and the final date for submitting the squads is nearing (Sept. 28). India recently revealed its official World Cup squad, but many teams are yet to. Australia and England have announced their preliminary squads and the final player list isn’t expected to differ much.

England will play against New Zealand, the 2019 World Cup runner ups in the first game on October 5 in Ahmedabad.

The Wales and England Cricket Board (ECB) announced the provisional England World Cup squad in August, which will be finalized soon. However, it offers plenty of surprises.

You can check the full ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 England Team and Player list here.

Related:

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Tickets

ICC World Cup England Team Squad 2023

England are the favourites to lift the World Cup trophy this year, having shown their dominance in the previous season and consistently performing well since then. However, some players like Eoin Morgan, who captained the team in 2019 and retired in 2022, will be missed by fans.

Opener Jos Buttler will lead the English squad at the World Cup. There are some surprising omissions as well, like Jofra Archer and Harry Brook. But nothing is finalized yet.

Here is the full 15-player provisional squad for England.

Jos Buttler (captain)

Moeen Ali

Gus Atkinson

Jonny Bairstow

Sam Curran

Liam Livingstone

Dawid Malan

Adil Rashid

Joe Root

Jason Roy

Ben Stokes

Reece Topley

David Willey

Mark Wood

Chris Woakes

Cricket World Cup 2023 England Match Dates and Schedule