Bangladesh Team for ICC World Cup 2023: Complete Squad, Players List, Captain, Batsmen, Bowlers and All-Rounders

ICC World Cup 2023 Bangladesh Team and Players: Cricket is a beloved sport in many parts of the world, but especially in Southeast Asian countries like India, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

While India and Pakistan are among the top teams in cricket who have won the ICC World Cup as well, Bangladesh is a relatively weaker team that’s slowly growing in skill and reputation.

Bangladesh is almost always the underdog but has shocked the world many times due to its incredible players and fierce playing style. Since qualifying for the ICC World Cup in 1999, Bangladesh reached its first qualifier in 2015 and will play in the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

Bangladesh is in the top 10 of ICC rankings of all formats and often causes shock upsets by beating strong teams. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (ECB) was the last to announce the official Bangladesh World Cup squad on September 26.

You can check the full ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Bangladesh Team and Player list here.

Related:

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Tickets

ICC World Cup 2023 All Team Squads

Cricket World Cup 2023 All Team Captain s

ICC World Cup Bangladesh Team Squad 2023

Bangladesh is among the top 10 cricket teams in the world and will look to win their first major ICC trophy at the quadrennial ODI World Cup 2023. Bangladesh last reached the quarter-finals in 2015. However, the new team is full of talented veterans and young players alike.

Shakib Al Hasan one of the finest all-rounders of the modern era, is the captain of the Bangladesh Men’s Cricket team and will lead them in the World Cup as well.

Here is the final 15-player squad for Bangladesh.

Shakib Al Hasan (Captain) Litton Das Tanzid Hasan Tamim Najmul Hossain Shanto (Vice Captain) Tawhid Hridoy Mushfiqur Rahim Mahmudullah Riyad Mehidy Hasan Miraz Nasum Ahmed Shak Mahedi Hasan Taskin Ahmed Mustafizur Rahman Hasan Mahmud Shoriful Islam Tanzim Hasan Sakib

ICC WC Bangladesh Players List with Details

Shakib Al Hasan will lead the Bangladesh squad with Najmul Hossain Shanto as vice captain.

A big shock in the squad comes from the exclusion of Tamim Iqbal, who reversed his ODI retirement in early 2023. A back injury forced him out of Asia Cup 2023 and he also stepped down as captain. However, Iqbal was fit to compete in the World Cup.

Bowler Ebadot Hossain was also excluded from the squad due to injury.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Bangladesh Match Dates and Schedule