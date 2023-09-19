Cricket World Cup 2023 All Team Captain, Vice Captain and Coach Name List

ICC World Cup 2023 Captains: There is no bigger tournament in cricket than the quadrennial World Cup. India will be hosting the 2023 World Cup, which is set to begin on October 5. Ten top teams in the world will be participating in the tournament.

England is the current title holder of the Cricket World Cup and is also among the favourites to lift the trophy once again. However, much has changed since the last World Cup, not just for England but all the teams. Except for New Zealand, most of the top teams and favourites like India, Australia and Pakistan have different captains.

The captain is considered the most valuable player of a cricket team during the game. The strategists and coaches can form the tactics and select the best possible players for the squads, but during the play, it’s the captain who makes all the important decisions. He has to think fast and under immense pressure sometimes. The captain also bears the brunt of a loss and answer to the fans.

As such, the captain of the cricket team is selected with great scrutiny, and we’re here with the list of the players who’ll be leading the teams in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. Dive in to know all about the captains, vice-captains and coaches of the World Cup squads.

India Captain - Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma was selected to lead the Indian contingent after Virat Kohli stepped down as the T20 captain and was removed by the BCCI as the ODI Captain in 2021. After tensions between Kohli, Sharma, BCCI and former coach Ravi Shastri, team India is back on track again and fully united. India won the Asia Cup 2023 under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy and looks to take advantage of home soil and lift the ICC World Cup trophy as well.

Australia Captain - Pat Cummins

Aaron Finch was the captain of the Australia squad in 2019, and this time, Pat Cummins is leading the team. Cummins is one of the best fast bowlers in the world and is also quite proficient with the bat. Cummins served as vice-captain of Australia since 2019 and became full-time captain after the resignation of Tim Paine. He is the first fast bowler to lead the Australian team.

Pakistan Captain - Babar Azam

Babar Azam is considered one of the best batsmen in modern times. He was appointed the captain of the Pakistan team in 2020 and has led the country to many impressive wins. Although he’s yet to win a major tournament, Azam did lead the Pakistan team to the T20 World Cup final in 2022.

England Captain - Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler was the vice-captain in the 2019 World Cup under Eoin Morgan and played a critical role in the team’s final match win against New Zealand. As an accomplished batsman and wicketkeeper, Buttler was appointed the England skipper after Morgan’s retirement and found success by leading England to win the 2022 T20 World Cup. With a strong squad, the Buttler-led England are once again the favourites to win the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

New Zealand Captain - Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson has led New Zealand to its second successive World Cup final in 2019. The team played incredibly well in the group stage and only lost to England by a technicality after tying the match and the super over too. After battling a serious injury he sustained in the IPL 2023, Williamson is now healthy and will again captain the New Zealand team in the 2023 World Cup.

You can check the remaining teams and their captains list below:

South Africa Captain - Temba Bavuma

Sri Lanka Captain - Dasun Shanaka

Bangladesh Captain - Shakib Al Hasan

Afghanistan Captain - Hashmatullah Shahidi

Netherlands Captain - Scott Edwards

ICC World Cup 2023 Teams with All Captain, Vice-Captain and Head Coach