[Updated] ICC Cricket World Cup Winners List from 1975 to 2023

Cricket World Cup Winners List: Check here the list of all teams and countries who have lifted the prestigious ICC World Cup trophy from 1975 to 2023.
Cricket World Cup Winners 2023: There is nothing bigger or more prestigious in the world of cricket than the quadrennial ICC World Cup. It’s held once every four years and involves 10 of the best teams in the world. The tournament is set to return in 2023 and will be hosted by India, arguably the biggest proponent of cricket.

The 2023 World Cup will commence on October 5 and conclude on November 19. India is a two-time winner of the ICC World Cup, having lifted the coveted trophy in 1983 and 2011 editions. However, Australia is the most successful and dominant team at the World Cup, with the most wins and most titles (5).

The current champion is England, who defeated New Zealand in the immensely enthralling final of the 2019 World Cup. With England looking to defend their title, New Zealand aiming to avenge their defeat, India hoping to bring the cup back home, and Australia showcasing its dominance and proving why it’s the number one ODI team in the world, the 2023 ICC World Cup will be a sporting spectacle for the ages.

On that note, we bring you the following list of all ICC Cricket World Cup winners from 1975 to 2003.

Cricket World Cup Winners From 1975 to 2023 [ODI]

 

Year

Winner

Score

Runner-up

Score

Final Match Venue

Host Country

1975

 West Indies

291/8 (60 overs)

 Australia

274 all out (58.4 overs)

Lord's, London

England

1979

 West Indies

286/9 (60 overs)

 England

194 all out (51 overs)

Lord's, London

England

1983

 India

183 all out (55th over)

 West Indies

140 all out (52 overs)

Lord's, London

England

1987

 Australia

253/5 (50 overs)

 England

246/8 (50 overs)

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

India, Pakistan

1992

 Pakistan

249/6 (50 overs)

 England

227 all out (49.2 overs)

MCG, Melbourne

Australia, New Zealand

1996

 Sri Lanka

245/3 (46.2 overs)

 Australia

241/7 (50 overs)

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka

1999

 Australia

133/2 (20.1 overs)

 Pakistan

132 all out (39 overs)

Lord's, London

England

2003

 Australia

359/2 (50 overs)

 India

234 all out (39.2 overs)

Wanderers, Johannesburg

South Africa

2007

 Australia

281/4 (38 overs)

 Sri Lanka

215/8 (36 overs) (DLS

Kensington Oval, Barbados

West Indies

2011

 India

277/4 (48.2 overs)

 Sri Lanka

274/6 (50 overs)

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh

2015

 Australia

186/3 (33.1 overs)

 New Zealand

183 all out (45 overs)

MCG, Melbourne

Australia, New Zealand

2019

 England

241 all out (50 overs)

 New Zealand

241/8 (50 overs)

Lord's, London

England, Wales

Country-wise Cricket World Cup Winners List

Country Wise Winners List

Country/Team

Titles Won

Runners-up

 West Indies

2 (1975, 1979)

1 (1983)

 India

2 (1983, 2011)

1 (2003)

 Australia

5 (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2015)

2 (1975, 1996)

 Pakistan

1 (1992)

1 (1999)

 Sri Lanka

1 (1996)

2 (2007, 2011)

 England

1 (2019)

3 (1979, 1987, 1992)

ICC Cricket World Cup Winners Captains List

Year

Winner

Captain

Player of the Season/ Tournament

1975

 West Indies

Clive Lloyd

---

1979

 West Indies

Clive Lloyd

---

1983

 India

Kapil Dev

---

1987

 Australia

Allan Border

---

1992

 Pakistan

Imran Khan

Martin Crowe (New Zealand): 456 runs

1996

 Sri Lanka

Arjuna Ranatunga

Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka): 221 runs and 6 wickets

1999

 Australia

Steve Waugh

Lance Klusener (South Africa): 281 runs and 17 wickets

2003

 Australia

Ricky Ponting

Sachin Tendulkar (India): 673 runs and 2 wickets

2007

 Australia

Ricky Ponting

Glenn McGrath (Australia): 26 wickets

2011

 India

MS Dhoni

Yuvraj Singh (India): 362 Runs and 15 wickets

2015

 Australia

Michael Clarke

Mitchell Starc (Australia): 22 Wickets

2019

 England

Eoin Morgan

Kane Williamson (New Zealand): 578 runs and 2 wickets

Related: Most Successful Cricket Captains In India
