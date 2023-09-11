[Updated] ICC Cricket World Cup Winners List from 1975 to 2023

Cricket World Cup Winners 2023: There is nothing bigger or more prestigious in the world of cricket than the quadrennial ICC World Cup. It’s held once every four years and involves 10 of the best teams in the world. The tournament is set to return in 2023 and will be hosted by India, arguably the biggest proponent of cricket.

The 2023 World Cup will commence on October 5 and conclude on November 19. India is a two-time winner of the ICC World Cup, having lifted the coveted trophy in 1983 and 2011 editions. However, Australia is the most successful and dominant team at the World Cup, with the most wins and most titles (5).

The current champion is England, who defeated New Zealand in the immensely enthralling final of the 2019 World Cup. With England looking to defend their title, New Zealand aiming to avenge their defeat, India hoping to bring the cup back home, and Australia showcasing its dominance and proving why it’s the number one ODI team in the world, the 2023 ICC World Cup will be a sporting spectacle for the ages.

On that note, we bring you the following list of all ICC Cricket World Cup winners from 1975 to 2003.

Cricket World Cup Winners From 1975 to 2023 [ODI]

Year Winner Score Runner-up Score Final Match Venue Host Country 1975 West Indies 291/8 (60 overs) Australia 274 all out (58.4 overs) Lord's, London England 1979 West Indies 286/9 (60 overs) England 194 all out (51 overs) Lord's, London England 1983 India 183 all out (55th over) West Indies 140 all out (52 overs) Lord's, London England 1987 Australia 253/5 (50 overs) England 246/8 (50 overs) Eden Gardens, Kolkata India, Pakistan 1992 Pakistan 249/6 (50 overs) England 227 all out (49.2 overs) MCG, Melbourne Australia, New Zealand 1996 Sri Lanka 245/3 (46.2 overs) Australia 241/7 (50 overs) Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka 1999 Australia 133/2 (20.1 overs) Pakistan 132 all out (39 overs) Lord's, London England 2003 Australia 359/2 (50 overs) India 234 all out (39.2 overs) Wanderers, Johannesburg South Africa 2007 Australia 281/4 (38 overs) Sri Lanka 215/8 (36 overs) (DLS Kensington Oval, Barbados West Indies 2011 India 277/4 (48.2 overs) Sri Lanka 274/6 (50 overs) Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh 2015 Australia 186/3 (33.1 overs) New Zealand 183 all out (45 overs) MCG, Melbourne Australia, New Zealand 2019 England 241 all out (50 overs) New Zealand 241/8 (50 overs) Lord's, London England, Wales

Country-wise Cricket World Cup Winners List

Country Wise Winners List

Country/Team Titles Won Runners-up West Indies 2 (1975, 1979) 1 (1983) India 2 (1983, 2011) 1 (2003) Australia 5 (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2015) 2 (1975, 1996) Pakistan 1 (1992) 1 (1999) Sri Lanka 1 (1996) 2 (2007, 2011) England 1 (2019) 3 (1979, 1987, 1992)

ICC Cricket World Cup Winners Captains List

Year Winner Captain Player of the Season/ Tournament 1975 West Indies Clive Lloyd --- 1979 West Indies Clive Lloyd --- 1983 India Kapil Dev --- 1987 Australia Allan Border --- 1992 Pakistan Imran Khan Martin Crowe (New Zealand): 456 runs 1996 Sri Lanka Arjuna Ranatunga Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka): 221 runs and 6 wickets 1999 Australia Steve Waugh Lance Klusener (South Africa): 281 runs and 17 wickets 2003 Australia Ricky Ponting Sachin Tendulkar (India): 673 runs and 2 wickets 2007 Australia Ricky Ponting Glenn McGrath (Australia): 26 wickets 2011 India MS Dhoni Yuvraj Singh (India): 362 Runs and 15 wickets 2015 Australia Michael Clarke Mitchell Starc (Australia): 22 Wickets 2019 England Eoin Morgan Kane Williamson (New Zealand): 578 runs and 2 wickets