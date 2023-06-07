Breaking

Most Successful Captains In Indian Cricket History

The Indian men’s cricket team has seen dozens of captains over the years but few have led the team to championship wins. Check the list of most successful cricket captains in Indian history along with their records, win percentage and ICC tournament finals played.
Cricket is the most popular sport in India and is enjoyed by the billion-plus population of the country. It’s treated like a festival in India, with the big games resulting in corporate holidays, empty roads and closed shops. Cricketers are no less than celebrities in India.

But still, cricket is a sport like any other, and players have to perform to maintain goodwill in the eyes of the public. Cricket is a team sport that consists of two teams with 11 players each, including the captain.

The captain leads the team during the game and takes all the important decisions like setting the field, choosing the bowlers and taking the reviews. A good captain can lead a weak team to victory, while a poor captain can squander the potential of the most talented players.

As such, the role of the captain in cricket is critical, and management takes great care in choosing the right captain for the team. Numerous players have captained the Indian Men’s cricket team over the years. Some led the national team in all the formats: one-day international, test and Twenty20, while others shared the captaincy with fellow players.

Today, we take a look at the most successful captain in Indian cricket history. From MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli to Kapil Dev, who is the best cricket captain in India? Find out here.

How many captains have led the Indian cricket team in ICC finals?

Since 2013, the Indian men’s cricket team has not won any ICC tournament. Once considered the strongest team in the world, having won the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy, India has been struggling under various captains.

Since MS Dhoni’s retirement, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, and Shikhar Dhawan have commanded the men’s cricket team. Currently, Rohit Sharma is the captain of the Indian cricket team in test, ODl and T20 formats. He became the fifth Indian to lead the national team in an ICC (International Cricket Council) tournament after commanding the squad in the 2023 World Test Championship Final.

Player Name

ICC Tournament Finals Played

Status

MS Dhoni

2007 T20 World Cup

Won

2011 World Cup final

Won

2013 CHhmpions

Won

Virat Kohli

2017 Champions Trophy

Lost

2021 WTC Final

Lost

Sourav Ganguly

2000 Champions Trophy

Lost

2002 Champions Trophy

Shared with Sri Lanka

2003 World Cup FInal

Lost

Kapil Dev

1983 World Cup

Won

Rohit Sharma

2023 WTC Final

TBA
 
 
 
 
 
Who is the most successful cricket captain in India?

In most people’s minds, MS Dhoni is the best captain, while others prefer Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly. The older generation would remember the exploits of Mohammad Azharuddin and Kapil Dev, who helmed the reigns when Indian first won the World Cup in 1983.

Check out the list of most successful cricket captains in India, along with their records and win percentages across ODI, Test and T20 formats. All the stats are sorted by the players’ win percentage.

One Day International Captains & Records

S. No

Player

Span

Match

Overall Win %

1

Rohit Sharma

2017-2023

26

73.07

2

Virat Kohli

2013-2021

95

70.43

3

MS Dhoni

2007-2018

200

59.52

4

Rahul Dravid

2000-2007

79

56

5

Mohammad Azharuddin

1990-1999

174

54.16

6

Kapil Dev

1982-1987

74

54.16

7

Sourav Ganguly

1999-2005

146

53.9

8

Sunil Gavaskar

1980-1985

37

40

9

SR Tendulkar

1996-2000

73

35.07

 

Twenty20 Captains & Records

S. No

Player

Span

Match

Overall Win %

1

Hardik Pandya

2022-2023

11

77.27

2

Rohit Sharma

2017-2022

51

76.47

3

Virat Kohli

2017-2021

50

64.58

4

MS Dhoni

2007-2016

72

59.28

 

Test Captains & Records

S. No

Player

Span

Match

Overall Win %

1

Ajinkya Rahane

2017-2021

6

100

2

Ravi Shastri

1988-1988

1

100

3

Rohit Sharma

2022-2023

7

80

4

Virat Kohli

2014-2022

68

70.17

5

Sourav Ganguly

2000-2005

49

61.76

6

MS Dhoni

2008-2014

60

60

7

Rahul Dravid

2003-2007

25

57.14

8

Sunil Gavaskar

1976-1985

47

52.94

9

Mohammad Azharuddin

1990-1999

47

50

10

Ajit Wadekar

1971-1974

16

50

11

Nari Contractor

1960-1962

12

50

12

Kapil Dev

1983-1987

34

37.5

13

Anil Kumble

2007-2008

14

37.5

14

BS Bedi

1976-1978

22

35.29

15

MAK Pataudi

1962-1975

40

32.14

16

Sachin Tendulkar

1996-2000

25

30.76

17

Dilip Vengsarkar

1987-1989

10

28.57

18

Lala Amarnath

1947-1952

15

25

19

Vijay Hazare

1951-1953

14

16.66

 
