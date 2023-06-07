Most Successful Captains In Indian Cricket History

Cricket is the most popular sport in India and is enjoyed by the billion-plus population of the country. It’s treated like a festival in India, with the big games resulting in corporate holidays, empty roads and closed shops. Cricketers are no less than celebrities in India.

But still, cricket is a sport like any other, and players have to perform to maintain goodwill in the eyes of the public. Cricket is a team sport that consists of two teams with 11 players each, including the captain.

The captain leads the team during the game and takes all the important decisions like setting the field, choosing the bowlers and taking the reviews. A good captain can lead a weak team to victory, while a poor captain can squander the potential of the most talented players.

As such, the role of the captain in cricket is critical, and management takes great care in choosing the right captain for the team. Numerous players have captained the Indian Men’s cricket team over the years. Some led the national team in all the formats: one-day international, test and Twenty20, while others shared the captaincy with fellow players.

Today, we take a look at the most successful captain in Indian cricket history. From MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli to Kapil Dev, who is the best cricket captain in India? Find out here.

Since 2013, the Indian men’s cricket team has not won any ICC tournament. Once considered the strongest team in the world, having won the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy, India has been struggling under various captains.

Since MS Dhoni’s retirement, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, and Shikhar Dhawan have commanded the men’s cricket team. Currently, Rohit Sharma is the captain of the Indian cricket team in test, ODl and T20 formats. He became the fifth Indian to lead the national team in an ICC (International Cricket Council) tournament after commanding the squad in the 2023 World Test Championship Final.

Player Name ICC Tournament Finals Played Status MS Dhoni 2007 T20 World Cup Won 2011 World Cup final Won 2013 CHhmpions Won Virat Kohli 2017 Champions Trophy Lost 2021 WTC Final Lost Sourav Ganguly 2000 Champions Trophy Lost 2002 Champions Trophy Shared with Sri Lanka 2003 World Cup FInal Lost Kapil Dev 1983 World Cup Won Rohit Sharma 2023 WTC Final TBA

Who is the most successful cricket captain in India?

In most people’s minds, MS Dhoni is the best captain, while others prefer Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly. The older generation would remember the exploits of Mohammad Azharuddin and Kapil Dev, who helmed the reigns when Indian first won the World Cup in 1983.

Check out the list of most successful cricket captains in India, along with their records and win percentages across ODI, Test and T20 formats. All the stats are sorted by the players’ win percentage.

One Day International Captains & Records

S. No Player Span Match Overall Win % 1 Rohit Sharma 2017-2023 26 73.07 2 Virat Kohli 2013-2021 95 70.43 3 MS Dhoni 2007-2018 200 59.52 4 Rahul Dravid 2000-2007 79 56 5 Mohammad Azharuddin 1990-1999 174 54.16 6 Kapil Dev 1982-1987 74 54.16 7 Sourav Ganguly 1999-2005 146 53.9 8 Sunil Gavaskar 1980-1985 37 40 9 SR Tendulkar 1996-2000 73 35.07

Twenty20 Captains & Records

S. No Player Span Match Overall Win % 1 Hardik Pandya 2022-2023 11 77.27 2 Rohit Sharma 2017-2022 51 76.47 3 Virat Kohli 2017-2021 50 64.58 4 MS Dhoni 2007-2016 72 59.28

Test Captains & Records