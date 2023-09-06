South Africa Team for ICC World Cup 2023: Complete Squad, Players List, Captain, Batsmen, Bowlers and All-Rounders

ICC World Cup 2023 South Africa Team and Players: Cricket is a beloved sport in many parts of the world. It originated in England, and the country won its maiden World Cup title in 2019. Cricket is also popular in countries that used to be British colonies, like South Africa, New Zealand and India.

South Africa is considered one of the top cricket teams in the world and is always involved in competitive matches. The country has produced some of the greatest cricketers of all time, like Jacques Kallis, Graeme Smith, AB de Villiers and Dale Steyn.

South Africa has never won a World Cup, and last reached the semi-finals in the 2015 edition. They look to win their maiden title this year with a skilled and experienced squad. South Africa was the second to announce its World Cup squad after India on September 5.

There are a few surprises and some predictable entries like always. 8 out of 15 players will play their first World Cup for South Africa.

ICC World Cup South Africa Team Squad 2023

India is the host of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, and the tournament is scheduled from October 5 to November 19. All eyes will be on the hosts and defending champions England to win this World Cup. However, Australia, Pakistan and South Africa also boast strong teams that can turn the tide anytime in a match.

The South African squad is balanced with newcomers and experienced players alike. David Miller, Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje will be seen in action at the World Cup.

Fans will also see the last of de Kock as he has announced his retirement from ODIs after the 2023 World Cup.

Temba Bavuma will lead the South African team as captain. Teams can make changes before September 28, but this appears to be the final South Africa World Cup squad.

Temba Bavuma (C)

Gerald Coetzee

Quinton de Kock

Reeza Hendricks

Marco Jansen

Heinrich Klaasen

Sisanda Magala

Keshav Maharaj

Aiden Markram

David Miller

Lungi Ngidi

Anrich Nortje

Kagiso Rabada

Tabraiz Shamsi

Rassie van der Dussen.

