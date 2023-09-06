New Zealand Team for ICC World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson Confirmed, Check Complete Squad and Schedule Here

ICC World Cup 2023 New Zealand Team and Players: Cricket is one of the most-watched sports in the world and is particularly beloved in nations which were former colonies of Britain, where it originated. New Zealand is one such country.

New Zealand is a high-ranking cricket team and finished as runner-up in the last two seasons of the World Cup in 2019 and 2015. The New Zealand team is a dominant and highly skilled team that delivers exciting action in every game.

The team consists of several big-name fast bowlers, explosive strikers and all-rounders. After two consecutive heartbreaks, New Zealand will look to claim the ICC World Cup Trophy this year. It’s the most prestigious cricket tournament in the world and only takes place every four years.

New Zealand is among the favourites to win the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, but the odds are stacked against them this time.

India is hosting the 2023 Cricket World Cup and tends to perform well on home soil. Pakistan and Australia too have performed well in their recent ODI games. But all eyes will be on New Zealand as it opens the World Cup, playing against defending champion England.

Only a month is left until the World Cup begins, and teams have begun to announce their 15-player squads before the last date of September 28. So far, Kane Williamson is the only confirmed member of the New Zealand squad. The complete players list will be unveiled on September 11.

You can check out the full ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 New Zealand Team and Player list here.

ICC World Cup New Zealand Team Squad 2023

India is hosting the 2023 Cricket World Cup, which is scheduled from October 5 to November 19, 2023. The home team was the first to reveal its full squad, and Australia soon followed. New Zealand is yet to unveil the official squad but did reveal the date of announcement, 11 September.

So far, only Kane Williamson is confirmed for the New Zealand World Cup squad. Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Santner, and Tom Latham are also expected to make the cut.

Unfortunately for fans, Williamson won’t be able to play the first match due to fitness issues. He injured his knee during the Indian Premier League 2023.

Here is the New Zealand player list for the Bangladesh ODI series. The World Cup squad is expected to be on the same lines.

Lockie Ferguson (Captain)

Finn Allen

Chad Bowes

Will Young

Tom Blundell

Dean Foxcroft

Henry Nicholls

Rachin Ravindra

Cole McConchie

Dane Cleaver

Kyle Jamieson

Adam Milne

Ish Sodhi

Blair Tickner

Trent Boult

* Kane Williamson

Cricket World Cup 2023 New Zealand Match Dates and Schedule