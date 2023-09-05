Australia Team for ICC World Cup 2023: Complete Squad, Players List, Captain, Batsmen, Bowlers and All-Rounders

ICC World Cup 2023 Australia Team and Players: Cricket is a century-old sport that’s watched by millions of people in the world. It originated in England and spread to the colonies. Today, the biggest cricket-playing countries include England, South Africa, India, New Zealand, Australia and the West Indies.

There is no other event in cricket bigger or more prestigious than the quadrennial ICC World Cup. Australia is the most dominant team when it comes to the World Cup. It has won the title a record five times and finished runner-up twice.

Every match involving Australia is immensely exciting and should be on the radar of every cricket fan. The 2023 Cricket World Cup will also witness the fearsome team in action as they seek another title. They are tournament favourites this season as well.

Only a month is left before the World Cup begins, and teams are beginning to announce their 15-player squads. The last date is September 28. Australia was the first team to reveal its preliminary squad on August 7, and it’s full of surprises.

You can check out the full ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Australia Team and Player list here.

Related:

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Tickets

ICC World Cup Australia Team Squad 2023

India is the host of the 2023 Cricket World Cup, set to take place from October 5 to November 19, 2023. India recently unveiled its full-team squad. Australia is yet to announce the official squad but did reveal its preliminary players list in August.

The selectors have picked two uncapped players, leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha and all-rounder Aaron Hardie, while excluding Test star Marnus Labuschagne from the 18-member squad.

You can check the complete preliminary Australia World Cup squad below.

Pat Cummins (Captain)

Sean Abbott

Ashton Agar

Alex Carey

Nathan Ellis

Cameron Green

Aaron Hardie

Josh Hazlewood

Travis Head

Josh Inglis

Mitchell Marsh

Glenn Maxwell

Tanveer Sangha

Steve Smith

Mitchell Starc

Marcus Stoinis

David Warner

Adam Zampa

ICC World Cup Australia Players List with Details

Australia is likely banking on the Indian pitches favouring spinners, as evident from their selection of Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa and Tanveer Singha.

Pat Cummins will be the captain of the Australian team. He picked up a wrist injury during the Ashes test series against England but will be fit as a fiddle for the World Cup.

Glenn Maxwell will also be seen in action at the ICC World Cup along with favourites David Warner, Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc.

Australia has assembled a skilled and well-rounded team that’s sure to cause trouble for India and other countries this Cricket World Cup.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Australia Match Dates and Schedule